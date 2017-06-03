Refresh  

Share on Google Plus Share on Twitter 1 Share on Facebook 5 Share on LinkedIn Share on PInterest Share on Fark! Share on Reddit Share on StumbleUpon 2 Tell A Friend 2 (10 Shares)  

Printer Friendly Page Save As Favorite View Favorites (# of views)   21 comments
OpEdNews Op Eds

Hillary Clinton is a Ravenous Parasite that is Destroying Its Host

By   Follow Me on Twitter     Message Donn Marten     Permalink
      (Page 1 of 2 pages)
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; , Add Tags Add to My Group(s)

Must Read 5   Well Said 5   Supported 5  
View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com Headlined to H1 6/3/17

Author 5421
Become a Fan
  (76 fans)

From commons.wikimedia.org: Hillary Clinton {MID-119345}
Hillary Clinton
(Image by commons.wikimedia.org)   Permission   Details   DMCA

It's now been nearly seven months since the election and Hillary Clinton's anger is only intensifying as she continues her journey to the outermost reaches of reality.

Having successfully propagated the hoax that Russian interference in the election is the main reason that she lost, Mrs. Clinton is by all appearances launching her 2020 campaign to take back that which was stolen from her.

Following several appearances over the last few months where she sniped at President Trump and dressed up in a leather jacket that looked like it was fished out of the costume bin for the science fiction movie Dune, Hillary is howling with rage on a near daily basis now.

Last weekend, during a tour de force of a commencement speech at her alma matter Wellesley College, Clinton hacked, wheezed, and gave a demagogic performance reminiscent of Hitler's early days rousing the rabble in German beer halls.

She has joined fellow Democrats Joe Biden and Elizabeth Warren in hijacking college graduations to give political speeches, a shameful practice that only serves to further inflame the new intolerant form of leftist radicalism on America's campuses.

To call Mrs. Clinton a bitter clinger doesn't do justice to what she really is -- a ravenous parasite that is in the process of destroying its host -- the Democratic Party.

Crooked Hillary is clearly burning with anger that she was rejected by the voters and now inhabits a bubble in which the atmosphere has been poisoned by conspiracy theories and denial.

This was evident on Wednesday when Clinton appeared at the techie conclave Recode Code Conference in Palos Verde, California and quickly made everything about herself and how she was cheated out of making history as the nation's first woman president. According to Hillary, the email scandal was the biggest "nothing-burger" of all time but it was she who decided to have that homebrew server in the first place.

Clinton's talk revealed a hateful, bitter and pathetic old woman who is still refuses to accept that her devastating loss in November was her own damned fault.

Instead Hillary blamed former FBI Director James Comey, misogynists, the Russians, the Media, the DNC, Putin, unrealistic expectations, the Russians, white supremacists, Facebook, Twitter, Barack Obama, fake news, 1,000 Russian agents, Alex Jones, WikiLeaks and most importantly -- the Russians.

She also suggested that Trump's enigmatic tweet of the word "covfefe" was a hidden message to the Russians.

Someone please go and fetch the Thorazine and the butterfly nets.

Clinton then accused American citizens of treason by claiming that the Russians couldn't have sunk her battleship on their own without American assistance. It is an alarming view into the new totalitarian left that is rapidly morphing into a Stalinist movement.

Remember, this is a woman who was raving about a "vast right-wing conspiracy" two decades ago and remains haunted by those phantoms to this very day.

Clinton tried to blame the DNC for faulty polling to which Andrew Therriault, the DNC's data science guru rebutted as "f*cking bullshit" and that it was Hillary's crackerjack team of screw-ups led by neo-McCarthyist Robby Mook who ignored warnings about Wisconsin and Michigan.

Next Page  1  |  2

 

- Advertisement -

Must Read 5   Well Said 5   Supported 5  
View Ratings | Rate It

Donn Marten is a free lance writer and consultant who resides in West Central Florida.


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon



Go To Commenting		 /* The Petition Site */
The views expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Follow Me on Twitter
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; , Add Tags

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Wag the Finger: John Kerry's Increasing Instability

US Govt Spy Program: Main Core, PROMIS and the Shadow Government: Part I

US Spying: Main Core, PROMIS, and the Shadow Government (Pt. 3)

Henry A. Wallace's Warning of American Fascism

Glenn Greenwald's Big NSA Story Gets Squashed

Chris Hedges Accused of Plagiarism in Obvious Smear Campaign

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
15 people are discussing this page, with 21 comments  Post Comment

J. Edward Tremlett

Become a Fan
Author 5009
Follow Me on Twitter

(Member since Feb 18, 2007), 12 fans, 47 articles, 11 quicklinks, 2928 comments, 243 diaries


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


  New Content

Well, I see you took my advice :)

Submitted on Saturday, Jun 3, 2017 at 3:27:22 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (3+)
Help
 
Indent
Daniel Geery

Become a Fan
Author 1198

(Member since Jul 9, 2009), 69 fans, 128 articles, 3020 quicklinks, 12241 comments, 179 diaries


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


Reply to J. Edward Tremlett:   New Content
I noticed that and it appears to have been good advice. See my comment below.

Submitted on Saturday, Jun 3, 2017 at 3:31:38 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 
Daniel Geery

Become a Fan
Author 1198

(Member since Jul 9, 2009), 69 fans, 128 articles, 3020 quicklinks, 12241 comments, 179 diaries


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


  New Content
Excellent writing, dreadful topic. The survival of the human race hangs in the balance and we continue acting as if we are in the middle ages, or perhaps the stone ages. Gotta get me a good sized club, probably from a fallen redwood tree, to be sufficient for the job.

Submitted on Saturday, Jun 3, 2017 at 3:30:07 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (5+)
Help
 
Chuck Nafziger

Become a Fan
Author 24101

(Member since Oct 12, 2008), 12 fans, 6 articles, 4 quicklinks, 1080 comments


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


  New Content

Hillary may be taking down the democratic party and the Orange Alligator is taking down the US Empire. That's good news on both fronts! It makes me smile even before my second cup of coffee!

Submitted on Saturday, Jun 3, 2017 at 4:04:47 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (6+)
Help
 
Jim Thomas

Become a Fan
Author 85207

(Member since Jan 15, 2013), 1 fan, 93 comments


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


  New Content

Although it is satisfying to read some justified criticism of Hillary The Parasite (and that is a good description, one that is accurate with regard to all of the 1% and the whores (like the Clintons and other Democratic Party elites) who serve them) I cannot mourn the weakening of the Democratic Party by these thieving liars who promote their own interests over the interests of everyone else. In fact the foolish progressives who continue to support the Democratic Party are responsible for the continuation of the duopoly that has destroyed democracy in this Country. The Democratic Party does not serve the people and has not done so since the 1960s. The extreme extent to which it serves only the 1% did increase exponentially under the Clinton administrations and continued to do so under Obama. The Democratic Party needs to die. And it will die if the damn progressives will stop supporting it.

Submitted on Saturday, Jun 3, 2017 at 4:14:18 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (5+)
Help
 
Indent
Cole Epstein

Become a Fan
Author 52645

(Member since Aug 24, 2010), 3 fans, 360 comments


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


Reply to Jim Thomas:   New Content

The Demo Party is down and cannot get up---and isn't even trying.

Hanging on to the Clintons will lead to a hundred different 4th parties flopping and failing.

The "she" Clinton is the mirror image of the GOP's Drumpf ---boasting a Billion or two dollar Foundation and high speaking fees. To whom do the speak ? The local union? The Teachers guild?


"She" was promoted on, the concept that She was the most experienced candidate of all time---sure she had 16 years of First lady, polishing up the handle on the big front door ?

Submitted on Saturday, Jun 3, 2017 at 4:27:15 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (3+)
Help
 
IndentIndent
Cole Epstein

Become a Fan
Author 52645

(Member since Aug 24, 2010), 3 fans, 360 comments


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


Reply to Cole Epstein:   New Content


But this should not be about the Clintons, now wealthy and angry. The Demo Party has to do some sole searching , and explaining why the fall from a graceful-less win expected in 2016 gave us Drumpf.


Not a word yet of the " Superdelagets" (whomever they are)---and the wisdom they brought to the one one person one vote choice of Hill'-- a democratic special

created to make events turn out they way they did?


This should be about intraspection and repair.

Submitted on Saturday, Jun 3, 2017 at 4:43:52 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (4+)
Help
 
Deplorable & non Deserving Poor

Become a Fan
Author 75433

(Member since Jan 9, 2012), 2 fans, 38 comments


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


  New Content

God bless this wonderful human being who's doing exactly what is needed, liquidate the Democratic Party once and for all.

We can deal with the GOP, Neocons, Bankers and the whole lot of assorted cutthroats, but fake progressives/liberals are the scourge of the earth.

Long live Hillary (please when you finish the job, drink the KoolAid dear).

Submitted on Saturday, Jun 3, 2017 at 4:27:35 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (6+)
Help
 
Rick Kincade

Become a Fan
Author 84503

(Member since Dec 10, 2012), 1 fan, 171 comments


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


  New Content
Great article that cuts right to the chase. She is a pitiful human being lost in her own private reality. The Russians are coming! Thank you.

Submitted on Saturday, Jun 3, 2017 at 4:32:09 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (5+)
Help
 
Indent
lila york

Become a Fan
Author 11671

(Member since Feb 18, 2008), 87 fans, 53 articles, 53 quicklinks, 1544 comments


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


Reply to Rick Kincade:   New Content
ditto. thanks to Donn for putting it on paper. this was sorely needed.

Submitted on Saturday, Jun 3, 2017 at 5:41:35 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (2+)
Help
 
dale ruff

Become a Fan
Author 95661

(Member since Sep 14, 2014), 14 fans, 109 articles, 5213 comments, 1 diaries


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


  New Content

If, as all the intelligence agencies, the
Secretary of State, the Secretary of Defense, and the UN Ambassador, all of whom have seen the evidence and all of whom were hand-picked by Trump, are lying when they claim the evidence shows that Russia Did the hacking, did intervene, can we accept the premise of this article in good faith:


"Having successfully propagated the hoax that Russian interference in the election is the main reason that she lost, Mrs. Clinton is by all appearances launching her 2020 campaign to take back that which was stolen from her."


Only when there is a rational explanation for why Trump himself would emerge from the briefing where he was shown the evidence and declared, "As for the hacking, I think the Russians did it," can we accept that the entire claim is a hoax. To dismiss those

whose agenda would, normally, be to protect the legitimacy of the Trump Presidency, is to trade in the absurd.


And all that follows from an absurd assumption is fraudulent.


All those who have seen the evidence say it is compelling; those who dismiss these claims have not seen the evidence and so are using unsupported assumptions on which to base their denials.


Even Putin, who almost certainly know whether "Russia" did the hacking has now backed off his absolute denial, as he formerly supported the Clinton murder conspiracy which was based on the assumption that a Democratic staffer did the leaking, and stated with the hedged doublespeak of a man who emerged from the Soviet deep state, that it may be that some "patriotic Russians" did the hacking and which, if that were the case, he applauded. This gives him wiggle room IF the evidence is made public AND if it is not. He stated that it was "theoretically possible" that Russians did the hacking, a step beyond total denial, a step short of confirmation, in a careful double-edged rhetoric that Orwell termed doublespeak.


Since anything is possible (including that my team of 40 trolls did the hacking), Putin can have it both ways. And why would he backpedal from denial? The only reason I can assume, which is the same motive that compels the entire Trump foreign policy team and Trump himself, to say The Russians did it, is because they know that evidence exists and when made public, they need to cover their asses.


What about Assange? He said the Russian government did not provide the emails that caused Clinton to lose the Electoral College selection (tho winning the public election), but duh.....we all know that covert operations are always disconnected from state agencies such as the CIA or the KGB or the FSB in order to keep them covert and enable "plausible deniability." And then when Assange lit the fire under the
DNC murder conspiracy, aided and abetted by the alt-right, whose primary propaganda organ, Breitbart, the author Mr. Marten recently stated as a good new (sic) source, the tail fell of the Donkey and no one could pin it back on.


I agree with the author that Clinton is a corrupt leader, but I wonder why he is reiterating conspiracy theories which have no evidence about a woman who has lost power instead of focusing on the guy who, with the help of Wikileaks and the FBI, is now in charge, with his little fingers on the nuclear button?


The only logic I can find is that focusing on Ciinton, out of power, is a distraction from Trump, busy escalating wars, threatening to nuke North Korea, cutting of 23 million from healthcare coverage, cutting SNAP and Medicaid to afford tax cuts for billionaires like himself. Thus the attacks on Clinton, which we have heard for 25 years, serve as a weapon of mass distraction, protecting Trump and his reckless crusade to make America Great Again.


The former intelligence officer who last year reported that Russia had done the hacking and their aim in defeating Clinton and electing Trump was to break up the European/US alliance.


This has happened: France and Germany have both declared their independence from US influence, and the entire EU, representing the whole of Europe, has backed off from his insults and dangerous threat, including the threat he made during the campaign in an interview with Chris Mathews to use nukes even in Europe, saying it was "not off the table."


As Clinton eats the bitter crow that goes with failure, Trump is destroying the alliance that has kept Europe at relative peace (compared to its past of 100 million killed in catastrophic wars) for over 70 years, with only Kosovo being a stain on that record of tranquility. Now the alliance with our major partners has been destroyed This was the very goal that the unnamed intelligence figure, now working in private security, said was the goal of the Russian intervention.


The Russian agenda, if this man is telling the truth (which is"theoretically possible"),is to break up the romance of Europe and the US, and thus get rid of the hated sanctions that have not only harmed Russian citizens but also European companies, and to warm up links between Europe, which depends on Russian gas, and Russia, which seeks to become a modern nation in a world where there is not one superpower bent on world domination but many powers, all equal, all respecting each other.


I applaud the Russian goal, which also implies weakening NATO, which is dominated by the US, while disapproving, if it is the case, of their interventions, just as I oppose US interventions

nd any other country which uses covert tactics to undermine other countries. Putin has said Russia would never hack. No informed person believes that any major power is NOT involved in covert cyber operations....but........, as we all know, covert operations, to remain covert, must be denied, and thus the Deep State, in every powerful nation, exerts a control that is real but invisible. When it is exposed, the use of intermediaries allows deniability.


"You only know it's true if they deny it."


I agree with the author on probably 90% of his positions but it has become acceptable, in an age of repressive tolerance, to attack anyone who points out the contradictions in the claim that the entire Russian connection is a hoax or had any influence over the defeat of Clinton. And so I must admit that he is right when he claims I am a CIA-plant, a collective of dozens of keyboard warriors, and therefore am a total fraud. That being the case, let's discuss the issues and stipulate that I am a Soros paid troll...and get to the substance.



Submitted on Saturday, Jun 3, 2017 at 5:22:42 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 
Eric Arnow

Become a Fan
Author 503158

(Member since Jul 27, 2015), 3 fans, 251 comments


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


  New Content

To paraphrase Hillary herself, She came she saw she blew it. No haha this time. She laughed at torture and murder but has no sense of humor when she stole the nomination, but let her complacency and insincerity sabotage herself.

After decades of lies, we are supposed to take any statement from the government seriously?

With Americans, whenever they don't get their way, it's always somebody else's fault.
Yet, in 1967 when our "allies" the Israelis attacked the ship, USS Liberty, who came to help? The Russians! On 911, who was the first leader to call and offer help? Vladimir Putin! Stupid Americans don't know who their real friends are. Pathetic.

Submitted on Saturday, Jun 3, 2017 at 5:59:49 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (2+)
Help
 
Indent
dale ruff

Become a Fan
Author 95661

(Member since Sep 14, 2014), 14 fans, 109 articles, 5213 comments, 1 diaries


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


Reply to Eric Arnow:   New Content

It often is someone else's fault. Focusing on Hillary protects Trump, who is now the man with his finger on the trigger. Putin, if indeed he was involved in the intervention, did it first for the national interest of Russia but also would likey think it good for the Americans.


Since Trump challenged him to a nuclear arms race, appointed Russophobic neocons to his foreign policy team and attacked their ally Syria while threatening their ally Iran, those in Russia who supported Trump must be having buyer's remorse. Their problem is Clinton but Trump, and the Clinton focus is a wapons of distraction as Republicans seek ways to oust Trump, since he almost guarantees they will lose the electoral battles in 2018 and 2020, according to polls and the sinking approval ratings of Trump.


Now that he has alienated our key allies in Europe and even Russia, America is, like Trump himself, more isolated than ever...,and weaker.


I am bored with Clinton, a corrupt leader who screwed Sanders, then got screwed out of the Presidency. She is day old hash. We need to focus on Trump and how to replace him with progressive leaders and give Americans the progressive programs they want.


Clinton is toast; Trump is the toxin we must neutralize.

Submitted on Saturday, Jun 3, 2017 at 6:56:32 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 
M.I. Lee

Become a Fan
Author 47715

(Member since Apr 19, 2010), 3 fans, 370 comments


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


  New Content

I cannot stand either her or Trump, so didn't vote at all, having gone through the ringer some years ago when I was active in the Green Party when we had a great candidate, Ralph Nader, but who ended up with only around 1% of the vote.

Even though Trump is openly cutting the throats of millions of Americans and enriching the wealthy, he is open about it. But Hillary...she is sneaky and crass, and would end up doing about t he same as Trump, except surreptitiously.

What we need is a revamped Democratic Party from top to bottom which represents the public. In addition, we sorely need term limits for all members of Congress, as most of them in office now have fattened from lobbyists' handouts and couldn't give a rat's bottom for their constituents.

Submitted on Saturday, Jun 3, 2017 at 6:07:01 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (1+)
Help
 
Brian Giffin

Become a Fan
Author 51719

(Member since Aug 1, 2010), 31 comments


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


  New Content

Seems like Shakespearean Times we live in. Our hero's are all collapsed and our villains have grown so large.

In his plays, all leaders are eventually brought down in a crisis by their own mortal flaws. Turns out they were human after all. But then, the day is saved by a few unwitting fools. I hope it turns out that way.

I'm on the edge of my seat. Who and what is next?

Submitted on Saturday, Jun 3, 2017 at 6:09:20 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (1+)
Help
 
Indent
Kenneth Johnson

Become a Fan
Author 94318

(Member since Jun 24, 2014), 14 fans, 9 articles, 7 quicklinks, 1340 comments


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


Reply to Brian Giffin:   New Content

Events change things.

Since the JFK Coup d'e'tat and the follow-up hit to make sure they were down, events have consisted mainly of False Flag Operations which the Propaganda Enterprises have managed to easily handle.

An unplanned, 'surprise event' is certainly in our future, and everyone may spontaneously go totally f-nuts.

Submitted on Saturday, Jun 3, 2017 at 7:14:07 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 
Bob Stuart

Become a Fan
Author 26603

(Member since Nov 19, 2008), 3 fans, 1 articles, 387 comments


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


  New Content

Sanders may have been the last hope for the Democrats, and the planet, but he was torpedoed by the assumption that it was "a woman's turn" - any woman's - and time to set a precedent starting at the top.
To blame the Russians is just more war-mongering. After all the US interference with Russia, to complain of them taking the slightest interest in your election is totally ludicrous.

Submitted on Saturday, Jun 3, 2017 at 6:09:57 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (1+)
Help
 
Indent
M.I. Lee

Become a Fan
Author 47715

(Member since Apr 19, 2010), 3 fans, 370 comments


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


Reply to Bob Stuart:   New Content

Your statement about Sanders is partially true. However, he would have been drawn and quartered by the GOP due to his being a "Socialist" as I said in my comment, which most people equate with "Communist".



Submitted on Saturday, Jun 3, 2017 at 6:39:18 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 
Indent
dale ruff

Become a Fan
Author 95661

(Member since Sep 14, 2014), 14 fans, 109 articles, 5213 comments, 1 diaries


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


Reply to Bob Stuart:   New Content

The warmongering comes from Trump:

1 Challenging Putin to a nuclear arms race and ripping up the new Start Treaty, which reduced nukes (a deal Clinton/Obama made with Putin), advancing the risk of nuclear war

2 Appointing an all Russophobic foreign policy team: Russia is "the principal threat to our national interest....", all of whom say the evidence they have seen shows Russia did the hacking "without a doubt"

3. Threatening Russia's military ally Iran


4. Attacking Syria in a war crime, another nation which is a military ally of Russia.


This was not Clinton,not the Democrats, but Donald Trump. To admit his escalation of tensions ("Our relations with Russia are at an all time low.") is not monger for war but to face the truth: Trump is not a peace candidate but a man bent on war.


Hacking and releasing to Wikileaks, which negatively affected Clinton, is not taking an interest but unacceptable meddling and just because the US does it does not justify it. Two wrong do not make a right.







'

2

Submitted on Saturday, Jun 3, 2017 at 7:05:06 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 
gunnar kullenberg

Become a Fan
Author 500026

(Member since Sep 30, 2014), 3 fans, 597 comments


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


  New Content

(...yes, but the "party" must survive...)(..sarcasm)

"succubus |ˈsəkyəbəs|"

"....a female demon believed to have sexual intercourse with sleeping men...."

...wow...my goodness...

...does the US "deserve" a future...?

(...not in its current form)


Submitted on Saturday, Jun 3, 2017 at 6:59:36 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 
dale ruff

Become a Fan
Author 95661

(Member since Sep 14, 2014), 14 fans, 109 articles, 5213 comments, 1 diaries


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


  New Content

WE MUST stop President Clinton from bringing on nuclear holocaust! If only that peace candidate Trump had won!

But forget about him: Clinton is the great threat right now!

Submitted on Saturday, Jun 3, 2017 at 7:18:38 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 