

Hillary Clinton

It's now been nearly seven months since the election and Hillary Clinton's anger is only intensifying as she continues her journey to the outermost reaches of reality.

Having successfully propagated the hoax that Russian interference in the election is the main reason that she lost, Mrs. Clinton is by all appearances launching her 2020 campaign to take back that which was stolen from her.

Following several appearances over the last few months where she sniped at President Trump and dressed up in a leather jacket that looked like it was fished out of the costume bin for the science fiction movie Dune, Hillary is howling with rage on a near daily basis now.

Last weekend, during a tour de force of a commencement speech at her alma matter Wellesley College, Clinton hacked, wheezed, and gave a demagogic performance reminiscent of Hitler's early days rousing the rabble in German beer halls.

She has joined fellow Democrats Joe Biden and Elizabeth Warren in hijacking college graduations to give political speeches, a shameful practice that only serves to further inflame the new intolerant form of leftist radicalism on America's campuses.

To call Mrs. Clinton a bitter clinger doesn't do justice to what she really is -- a ravenous parasite that is in the process of destroying its host -- the Democratic Party.

Crooked Hillary is clearly burning with anger that she was rejected by the voters and now inhabits a bubble in which the atmosphere has been poisoned by conspiracy theories and denial.

This was evident on Wednesday when Clinton appeared at the techie conclave Recode Code Conference in Palos Verde, California and quickly made everything about herself and how she was cheated out of making history as the nation's first woman president. According to Hillary, the email scandal was the biggest "nothing-burger" of all time but it was she who decided to have that homebrew server in the first place.

Clinton's talk revealed a hateful, bitter and pathetic old woman who is still refuses to accept that her devastating loss in November was her own damned fault.

Instead Hillary blamed former FBI Director James Comey, misogynists, the Russians, the Media, the DNC, Putin, unrealistic expectations, the Russians, white supremacists, Facebook, Twitter, Barack Obama, fake news, 1,000 Russian agents, Alex Jones, WikiLeaks and most importantly -- the Russians.

She also suggested that Trump's enigmatic tweet of the word "covfefe" was a hidden message to the Russians.

Someone please go and fetch the Thorazine and the butterfly nets.

Clinton then accused American citizens of treason by claiming that the Russians couldn't have sunk her battleship on their own without American assistance. It is an alarming view into the new totalitarian left that is rapidly morphing into a Stalinist movement.

Remember, this is a woman who was raving about a "vast right-wing conspiracy" two decades ago and remains haunted by those phantoms to this very day.

Clinton tried to blame the DNC for faulty polling to which Andrew Therriault, the DNC's data science guru rebutted as "f*cking bullshit" and that it was Hillary's crackerjack team of screw-ups led by neo-McCarthyist Robby Mook who ignored warnings about Wisconsin and Michigan.

