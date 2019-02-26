 
 
Hillary Campaign Manager To Run House Majority PAC

Mook 2016
Mook 2016
(Image by Wikipedia (commons.wikimedia.org))   Details   DMCA
Politico Playbook reports:
"ROBBY MOOK, campaign manager for Hillary Clinton's 2016 presidential race, will become president of the HOUSE MAJORITY PAC, the House Democratic super PAC.

Robby Mook can be given partial credit for the Clinton presidential campaign failure. It is shocking that a person who failed at such a high level would be given any kind of responsibility. This shows how pathological the Democratic leadership hierarchy is.

The good new is that progressive candidates are not accepting PAC money, basically giving the finger to House Majority PAC and other PACs.

It will be useful to see which candidates accept money from Mook's PAC. Every single one of them should be targeted for primarying.

Rob Kall is an award winning journalist, inventor, software architect, connector and visionary. His work and his writing have been featured in the New York Times, the Wall Street Journal, CNN, ABC, the HuffingtonPost, Success, Discover and other media. 

He is the author of The Bottom-up Revolution; Mastering the Emerging World of Connectivity scheduled for release May 22, 2019

He's given talks and workshops to Fortune 500 execs and national medical and psychological organizations, and pioneered first-of-their-kind conferences in Positive Psychology, Brain Science and Story. He hosts some of the world's smartest, most interesting and powerful people on his Bottom Up Radio Show, and founded and publishes one of the top Google- ranked progressive news and opinion sites, OpEdNews.com

Rob Kall has spent his adult life as an awakener and empowerer-- first in the field of biofeedback, inventing products, developing software and a music recording label, MuPsych, within the company he founded in 1978-- Futurehealth, and founding, organizing and running 3 conferences: Winter Brain, on Neurofeedback and consciousness, Optimal Functioning and Positive Psychology (a pioneer in the field of Positive Psychology, first presenting workshops on it in 1985) and Storycon Summit Meeting on the Art Science and Application of Story-- each the first of their kind.  Then, when he found the process of raising people's consciousness and empowering them to take more control of their lives  one person at a time was too slow, he founded Opednews.com-- which has been the top search result on Google for the terms liberal news and progressive opinion for several years. Rob began his Bottom-up Radio show, broadcast on WNJC 1360 AM to Metro Philly, also available on iTunes, covering the transition of our culture, business and world from predominantly Top-down (hierarchical, centralized, authoritarian, patriarchal, big)  to bottom-up (egalitarian, local, interdependent, grassroots, archetypal feminine and small.) Recent long-term projects include a book, Bottom-up-- The Connection Revolution, debillionairizing the planet and the Psychopathy Defense and Optimization Project. 

Stephen Fox

You would think that such an important position would require someone who had made less mistakes, but perhaps the thinking was that he is a "team player," and maybe learned from his mistake? At that level, 80% of the equation might result from the "team player" qualification.


Maybe no one else wanted the job? Here is Mook talking about the Clinton Foundation with Jake Tapper on CNN:


John Zwiebel

Is there going to be a spreadsheet listing those who took money? Patrick Martin promised a list of all the ex-military/intelligence people who were recruited by the Democrats to run for office. Haven't seen it yet.

