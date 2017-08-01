From Robert Reich Blog



Trump vs. The RNC

This morning I phoned my friend, a former Republican member of Congress.

Me: What's going on? Seems like the White House is imploding and Republicans are going down with the ship.

Him (chuckling): We're officially a banana republic.

Me: Seriously, what are you hearing from your former colleagues on the Hill?

Him: They're convinced Trump is out of his gourd.

Me: So what are they gonna do about it?

Him: Remember what I told you at the start of this circus? They planned to use Trump's antics for cover, to get done what they most wanted -- big tax cuts, rollbacks of regulations, especially financial. They'd work with Pence behind the scenes and forget the crazy uncle in the attic.

Me: Yeah.

Him: Well, I'm hearing a different story now. Stuff with Sessions is pissing them off. And now Trump's hired that horse's ass Scaramucci -- a communications director who talks dirty on CNN! Plus Trump's numbers are in freefall. They think he's gonna hurt them in '18 and '20.

Me: So what's the plan?

Him: They want him outta there.

Me: Really? Impeachment?

Him: Doubt it, unless Mueller comes up with a smoking gun.

Me: Or if he fires Mueller.

