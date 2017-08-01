Refresh  

Hill Republicans: Trump is Fritzing Out

By       Message Robert B. Reich     Permalink
From Robert Reich Blog

This morning I phoned my friend, a former Republican member of Congress.

Me: What's going on? Seems like the White House is imploding and Republicans are going down with the ship.

Him (chuckling): We're officially a banana republic.

Me: Seriously, what are you hearing from your former colleagues on the Hill?

Him: They're convinced Trump is out of his gourd.

Me: So what are they gonna do about it?

Him: Remember what I told you at the start of this circus? They planned to use Trump's antics for cover, to get done what they most wanted -- big tax cuts, rollbacks of regulations, especially financial. They'd work with Pence behind the scenes and forget the crazy uncle in the attic.

Me: Yeah.

Him: Well, I'm hearing a different story now. Stuff with Sessions is pissing them off. And now Trump's hired that horse's ass Scaramucci -- a communications director who talks dirty on CNN! Plus Trump's numbers are in freefall. They think he's gonna hurt them in '18 and '20.

Me: So what's the plan?

Him: They want him outta there.

Me: Really? Impeachment?

Him: Doubt it, unless Mueller comes up with a smoking gun.

Me: Or if he fires Mueller.

Next Page  1  |  2  |  3

 

http://robertreich.org/

Robert Reich, former U.S. Secretary of Labor and Professor of Public Policy at the University of California at Berkeley, has a new film, "Inequality for All," to be released September 27. He blogs at www.robertreich.org.


The views expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

