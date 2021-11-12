Highlights of My 496 OEN Articles (REVIEW ESSAY)

Duluth, Minnesota (OpEdNews) November 12, 2021: I retired from the University of Minnesota Duluth (UMD) at the end of May 2009. Long before I retired from UMD, I posted information about my educational and professional life at my UMD homepage:

www.d.umn.edu/~tfarrell

In retirement, I have published 496 articles at opednews.com (OEN). I do not think that a listing of my 496 OEN articles over the years would interest you, even if it were possible. But I want to highlight a few of them here.

Now, my first OEN article was "Why Obama Should Shun the Pope's Views on Abortion" (dated October 10, 2009):

As everybody knows, President Barack Obama is no longer the president of the United States. But his former Vice President is now President Joe Biden, an observant Roman Catholic - and perhaps the most religiously observant president of the United States ever.

Similarly, Pope Benedict XVI is no longer the pope of the Roman Catholic Church. He resigned as pope. As everybody knows, Pope Francis from Argentina is now the first Jesuit pope.

I profiled the doctrinally conservative Pope Francis is my OEN article "Pope Francis on Evil and Satan" (dated March 24, 2019):

Now, just as I advised then-President Obama to shun the views of the former Pope Benedict XVI on abortion, so too I would now also advise President Biden to shun the official view of abortion still advanced by the Roman Catholic Church - and promoted by the cultural-warrior paleo-conservative American Catholic bishops and their supporters.

Now, over the years, I have published a fair number of OEN articles about Pope Francis, his February 2020 apostolic exhortation about the Amazon region in South America in my OEN article "Pope Francis' New Apostolic Exhortation Is Visionary" (dated February 14, 2020):

Now, I have also occasionally published OEN articles about President Joe Biden, including my review "Massimo Faggioli on President Joe Biden, Pope Francis, and Catholicism Today" (dated February 20, 2021):

