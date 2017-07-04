It's nearly noon. I suddenly hear what sounds like car crashes from every direction all over town.

Stepping outside the office, I notice drivers going crazy. They ignore signal lights at-will, plow into other vehicles as if in panic. The whole city seems to have gone insane. Then I am informed it's not just here, but everywhere.

I turn on my TV. Terrorists have managed to detonate high explosives in the new World Trade Center. Although it was built to withstand "normal" explosives and airline crashes, it's unknown whether it can survive this carefully engineered demolition.

The whole world pays sharp attention as President Trump walks to the podium.

"On September 11, 2001, radical Islamic terrorists attacked the United States. But nothing was done about it, nothing was done to punish and eliminate them. Nothing! I inherited a mess... a mess! Liberal Democrats sought to justify radical Islamic terrorists by apologizing for the U.S. and to blame this country instead of Islamic terrorists for all these awful tragedies.

"The assertion that the U.S. is to blame is a lie... fake news! Accepting Muslims into our country was a mistake... a huge mistake! Democrats have made this country a disaster. These Muslim-sympathizers are to blame more than Muslims themselves.

"We now see the result of their failure. America is again under attack.

"At this time we do not know who blew up the new World Trade Center. Our incompetent, bureaucratic intelligence agencies haven't found out yet. But we all know it was radical Islamic terrorists, don't we? Believe me -- I can tell you right now -- Islamists blew up the building. No need to wait for officials to tell us.

