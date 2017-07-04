Refresh  

Share on Google Plus Share on Twitter Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on PInterest Share on Fark! Share on Reddit Share on StumbleUpon Tell A Friend

Printer Friendly Page Save As Favorite View Favorites (# of views)   2 comments
OpEdNews Op Eds

High Noon and the End of the American Empire

By       Message Loren W Adams     Permalink
      (Page 1 of 6 pages)
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags Add to My Group(s)

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com

Author 509319

It's nearly noon. I suddenly hear what sounds like car crashes from every direction all over town.

Stepping outside the office, I notice drivers going crazy. They ignore signal lights at-will, plow into other vehicles as if in panic. The whole city seems to have gone insane. Then I am informed it's not just here, but everywhere.

I turn on my TV. Terrorists have managed to detonate high explosives in the new World Trade Center. Although it was built to withstand "normal" explosives and airline crashes, it's unknown whether it can survive this carefully engineered demolition.

The whole world pays sharp attention as President Trump walks to the podium.

"On September 11, 2001, radical Islamic terrorists attacked the United States. But nothing was done about it, nothing was done to punish and eliminate them. Nothing! I inherited a mess... a mess! Liberal Democrats sought to justify radical Islamic terrorists by apologizing for the U.S. and to blame this country instead of Islamic terrorists for all these awful tragedies.

"The assertion that the U.S. is to blame is a lie... fake news! Accepting Muslims into our country was a mistake... a huge mistake! Democrats have made this country a disaster. These Muslim-sympathizers are to blame more than Muslims themselves.

"We now see the result of their failure. America is again under attack.

"At this time we do not know who blew up the new World Trade Center. Our incompetent, bureaucratic intelligence agencies haven't found out yet. But we all know it was radical Islamic terrorists, don't we? Believe me -- I can tell you right now -- Islamists blew up the building. No need to wait for officials to tell us.

Next Page  1  |  2  |  3  |  4  |  5  |  6

 

- Advertisement -

View Ratings | Rate It

Activists with American Postal Workers Union; Editor; Publisher. Author 3 books, including Reflections of Generations (1988); Arkansas APWU Editor; degree in Secondary Education, Southeastern University; minors: English and History


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon



Go To Commenting		 /* The Petition Site */
The views expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

High Noon and the End of the American Empire

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
2 people are discussing this page, with 2 comments  Post Comment

Loren W Adams

Become a Fan
Author 509319

(Member since Jul 4, 2017), 1 articles, 1 comments


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


  New Content

The similarities between the rise of Adolf Hitler and Donald Trump are many, although there are differences.

Submitted on Tuesday, Jul 4, 2017 at 11:46:06 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 
Lance Ciepiela

Become a Fan
Author 14196
Follow Me on Twitter
(Member since Apr 4, 2008), 50 fans, 58 articles, 45 quicklinks, 3152 comments, 213 diaries


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


  New Content

#911Truth - he needs to deliver if his promises mean anything? "You will find out WHO really knocked down the World Trade Center on 9/11 - "it wasn't the Iraqis", "they had bombs", "I saw this huge explosion".

Explosions ripped a small hole in the Pentagon but the wreckage of a hijacked commercial airliner was never found at the crash site - #Investigate9/11. The "real story" - #PrimaryInsideExplosives.

Submitted on Wednesday, Jul 5, 2017 at 12:31:14 AM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 