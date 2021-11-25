High Levels of Mortality Have An Immediate Political Effect Globally

In November 2020, Trump lost the election to Joe Biden. Biden didn't win the election by a grand margin, and in fact he barely won the election. Biden won by less than 45,000 votes. Trump likely would have won, but the pandemic killed off disproportionately older voters that tend to be pro Trump and otherwise more conservative. As of November 20, 2021, the pandemic has directly killed 770, 691 people. This is far more than the margin that Biden won. Drug overdoses surpassed 100,000 in 2020, and due to the psychological and economic damage from the pandemic, these overdoses are projected to be higher in 2021. 100,000 deaths is also far more than the margin Biden won by.

While obviously all demographics can be infected by Covid/19, it's most fatal to the elderly and to those with severely compromised immune systems. The rapid reduction of the population of the elderly will have immediate demographic and political changes in the Western World. For people under age 18, white Americans are already a minority as rapid growth from Asians and Latinos, along with people who are members of two or more races due to higher birth rates and immigration have changed the demographics in America.

Even before the pandemic, this demographic change finally got to the point where it began to change things in both the political arena and in corporate America. Working class issues such as public healthcare, funding for education, pushes for maternity and paternity leave are far more popular among younger voters. As older voters continue to literally die out, the US and the West move to the left on a number of policies as the interests of younger voters are not the same as the interests of older voters. The hashtag boomer remover is a politically charged hashtag that trended in 2020 at the beginning of the pandemic, as young people felt most of the political establishment was blind to their needs in terms of housing costs, education, healthcare, and the availability of jobs where one can realistically support themselves. That such a meme, popularized on Facebook has made it to studies conducted by the NIH demonstrates the effects the pandemic is having on political processes as high mortality rates among boomers create political and economic opportunities.