Power of Story Send a Tweet        
- Advertisement -
Exclusive to OpEdNews:
OpEdNews Op Eds

Hezbollah's Premature "Mission Accomplished" Boast

By       Message Franklin P. Lamb       (Page 1 of 2 pages)     Permalink

Related Topic(s): , Add Tags  Add to My Group(s)

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com Headlined to H2 12/5/17

Author 47731
Become a Fan
  (12 fans)

From flickr.com: Mission Accomplished {MID-204926}
Mission Accomplished
(Image by Patrick Hoesly)   Permission   Details   DMCA
- Advertisement -

George W. Bush's "Mission Accomplished!" boast takes its name from a banner that was displayed on the aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln during his May 1, 2003 televised address .It referred to his claimed victory in Iraq fourteen years ago. In a less publicized incident, US Defense Secretary Rumsfeld also declared an end to combat operations referring to "Mission Accomplished" in Afghanistan on May 1, 2003, a few hours before Bush's Iraq announcement.

For critics of these wars, the grandstanding remains symbols of unrealistic goals, missed perceptions and political cynicism. Anti-war activists questioned the realism of Bush's "major combat" statement which came to symbolize the irony of declaring victory relatively shortly after the start of America's fourth longest war.

History repeats, more often than many of us prefer, especially in geopolitical contexts wherein regional hegemony is the objective being sought. This appears to be the case with respect to Syria and recent several, some disparate, declarations of victory by foreign "Resistance" armies and their sectarian leaders who have no intention of leaving Syria. "Devine Victory" is again theirs, or so they assure restive populations back home. The latter who increasingly question the needless deaths of their fellow citizens, sons, brothers, husbands, and fathers. And the squandering of their country's limited personal incomes in Syria, Iraq, Yemen, Afghanistan and Lebanon, as nearly half a million civilians have died in Syria with increased civilian killing the past two months. They ask what has any country benefited from the wanton slaughter which shows no realistic signs of ending anytime soon.

- Advertisement -

In a November 28tharticle by researcher and longtime Lebanese expert Hanin Ghaddar titled "The Regional Dimensions of Hariri's Resignation", she wrote that "earlier this month, while Arab League foreign ministers gathered in Cairo for an emergency meeting called by Saudi Arabia to declare Hizballah a "terrorist organization," Qassem Soleimani, leader of the Iranian Quds Force, was declaring victory in Syria. In a video released immediately after the Cairo meeting, Soleimani is seen crossing the Iraqi-Syrian border into Bou Kamal in Deir al-Zour province, marking a milestone for Iran's power in the Middle East."

Soleimani's and other Iranian leader's declarations of Victory in Syria follow statements by Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, as reported by the partially Iranian funded pro-Hezbollah Lebanese newspaper al-Akhbar, that: "We have won in the war in Syria." [Also see Reuters 9/12/2017, "Hezbollah declares Syria victory, Russia says much of country won back"].

Some Hezbollah officials in Hezbollah's security zone of South Beirut, also claim that the Party of God is itself already benefiting from its most recent "Divine Victory," by further consolidating Iran's power and more deeply dominating Lebanon's governmental institutions. The results of Lebanese elections currently scheduled to be held in six months, assuming Hezbollah wins as they claim they will, would deliver to Iran yet more access to Lebanese state institutions that it already dominates, including the Office of the President, Parliament, the Lebanese Armed Forces, the Internal Security Forces (ISF) and General Security (GS).

- Advertisement -

By its prematurely declared "victory" in Syria, Iran's leadership claims that it now has a land bridge linking Tehran to Beirut and the Mediterranean giving the Islamic Republic a permanent military corridor to share with Hezbollah. Hanin Ghaddar has also pointed out that, "While the bridge has existed in some form for some time now, this month was the first time Iran was able to exert complete control over this crucial passageway, thanks to its influence in a fractured Syria."

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif declared Iran's victory in Syria and announced that efforts to politically or militarily remove Iranian military advisers or Iranian militia fighters from Syria as part of a deal to end the war-torn country's six-year civil war will not succeed. "The U.S. and Russia cannot decide for Iran. We are there at the request of the Syrian government," Zarif said. "It's our region. It's the Persian Gulf, not the Gulf of Mexico. We are going nowhere."

Perhaps it was a slip of the tongue, but Zarif's ad lib regarding the Gulf of Mexico is interesting since nearly simultaneously, Iranian warships were preparing to leave the waters of the Persian Gulf to tour another gulf--the one that lies between the U.S. and Mexico. At a time when Iran is looking to expand and modernize its military, especially its long-range missile systems, its navy commander, Rear Admiral Hossein Khanzadi, held press conference announcing that a fleet of Iranian ships would depart for the Gulf of Mexico to expand Iran's influence.

Besides reasons of domestic consumption, the "Mission Accomplished" in Syria boasts are aimed at trying to pressure rebel forces in Syria and the civilian population to give up their fight to change Syria's government. This as rebel forces dig tunnels and prepare for long term asymmetric guerilla warfare that may well last years. It is much more likely according to many that the war is Syria is far from over and will likely continue for several years or longer.

Since October 2017, the killing in Syria has increased not ceased. Unwilling to give Syria to Iran, last week rebel groups shot down a regime helicopter with a guided missile near the border with Lebanon and the Israeli occupied Golan Heights, according to the Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights chief Rami Abdel Rahman.

- Advertisement -

Shortly thereafter it was demonstrated yet again that Iran/Hezbollah claims that they have won the war in Syria are empty boasts. Israel has confirmed that it substantially destroyed an Iranian military base near El-Kiswah, 14 km (8 miles) south of Damascus and 31 miles east of the Golan Heights. Satellite images commissioned by the BBC show a series of more than two dozen large low-rise buildings for housing approximately 500 soldiers and vehicles. Shia fighters from several countries - including Pakistan and Afghanistan - are also in Syria under the control of the IRGC and there is growing speculation that the site was to house long term some of them while keeping them from public view. The Syrian public increasing opposes what they see firsthand daily and it is that Iran is forcibly evicting non-Shia residents, and buying up real estate in and around Damascus and Northwest Syria, near Tartus, where a Palestinian refugee camp was recently bulldozed. Much as Iran continues real estate acquisitions in South Beirut.

Next Page  1  |  2

 

- Advertisement -

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com

Since 2013, Professor Franklin P. Lamb has traveled extensively throughout Syria. His primary focus has been to document, photograph, research and hopefully help preserve the vast and irreplaceable archaeological sites and artifacts in (more...)
 

Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon Share Author on Social Media   Go To Commenting

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Related Topic(s): , Add Tags
- Advertisement -

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

'US MUST STOP FUNDING ISRAELI CRIMES'

Has the battle for Aleppo birthed Foreign Legions preparing a Sunni-Shia endgame?

Presidents Assad and Putin have ordered their forces to again liberate "The Jewel of the Desert"

Why Obama is Declaring War on Syria

Libya's Liberation Front Organizing In The Sahel

Netanyahu to Obama on election: When we say jump, you say how high?

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 