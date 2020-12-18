 
 
Hey, Hey, FDA! How Many Americans Have You Killed Since May?

SARS-CoV-2 without background.
SARS-CoV-2 without background.
(Image by Wikipedia (commons.wikimedia.org), Author: CDC/ Alissa Eckert, MS; Dan Higgins, MAM)   Details   Source   DMCA

As I write this on December 17, the US Food and Drug Administration's Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee is meeting to review a COVID-19 vaccine developed by biotech company Moderna. Likely outcome: The panel will recommend approval of the vaccine to FDA Commissioner Dr. Stephen M. Hahn.

My question: What took so long, and why?

As David Wallace-Wells reports at New York magazine, Moderna completed design of its vaccine on January 13 -- only two days after the virus's genetic sequence was released to the public by Professor Yong-Zhen Zhang of Shanghai's Fudan University and before any US cases of the virus had been confirmed.

By May, Phase I clinical trials had established the vaccine's apparent safety.

Seven months later, we're finally about to get the vaccine (as well as one by Pfizer, approved earlier in December and based on the same "messenger RNA" approach).

Yes, the FDA's brief is to approve drugs based on two standards: Safety and efficacy.

And yes, more time spent testing for both safety and efficacy produces more trustworthy results.

But federal, state, and local government officials have been telling us, since at least as far back as March, that the COVID-19 pandemic is an emergency, and most people seem to agree with the claim.

In an emergency, we do things we normally wouldn't do, the immediate circumstance being so dire that we're willing to accept risks we usually wouldn't accept. Getting through, and out of, the emergency is the most important thing. Business as usual goes out the window.

That's what government always tells us when it wants to do something on an "emergency" basis. In the case of COVID-19, governments seized broad powers to shut down whole sectors of the economy and place untold millions of Americans under de facto house arrest though those Americans were accused of no crime.

Business closures. Capacity limits. Mask mandates. Travel bans. You name it, there was nothing governments weren't willing to do to address the emergency.

Except give up any of its own power.

At every step, the US medical response to COVID-19 has been constrained by "you must first ask if it please the Crown" considerations. Not just with respect to vaccine development, but even to the long-accepted practice of "off-label" prescribing of existing drugs -- for example, hydroxychloroquine, FDA-approved since 1955.

COVID-19 has killed more than 300,000 Americans , more than 2/3 of them since the end of May, by which time the Moderna vaccine was deemed safe.

How many of those deaths might have been avoided if FDA had allowed Moderna to begin selling, and health providers to begin administering, the vaccine six months ago?

And when, if ever, will foot-dragging regulators be held responsible for those avoidable deaths?

 

Thomas L. Knapp is director and senior news analyst at the William Lloyd Garrison Center for Libertarian Advocacy Journalism (thegarrisoncenter.org). He lives and works in north central Florida.


The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Rob Kall

Editor-in-Chief
(Member since Jun 5, 2005), 300 fans, 2626 articles, 5308 quicklinks, 6741 comments, 526 diaries (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Comment by Rob Kall:

How dare you. Don't you know we must genuflect before the FDA?

Here's what I wrote about the FDA in my article, Covid-19 Vaccines; Essential Info You Need To Intelligently Choose

Remember, there are over 300 vaccines in various stages of development or actual implementation. Some countries have already been distributing them. Others are just starting. It may be that they are waiting for the FDA. The FDA is an unusual organization. They believe that their way is the best way. This is not just an opinion. It is an approach they take, trying to literally control other nations' policies on drug availability. They don't always succeed. There are drugs available in other countries that the FDA will not allow in the US. There are some drugs in other nations that are available over the counter that are only available by prescription in the US. And of course, there are some drugs that costs hundreds of dollars or even hundreds of times more in the US than in other countries.

I have some experience with the FDA's philosophy and evangelical attitude. Back in 1993 I was invited to go to Russia, a few years after glasnost, by the head of the Russian Academy of Biocybernetics. As part of my visit, I met with the head of the Russian Academy of Medical Sciences, the Russian equivalent of NIH. When I returned home I was very surprised to receive a call from the FDA asking me if I could help, in any way, influencing him to adopt FDA drug policy.

To get an idea of the how heavy a hand the FDA uses in controlling some countries, here's an excerpt from an article from the Jerusalem Post, reporting that Netanyahu will be the first to receive the vaccine in Israel. But though he could get the jab right away, that won't happen, as the article explained:

"Health Ministry director-general Chezy Levy informed the country's health funds on Tuesday that they should prepare for the vaccinations to begin on December 20, The Jerusalem Post has confirmed.

... However, Levy told the Post that beginning vaccination in any place ahead of FDA approval was forbidden adding that the country has still not finalized the list of who would be prioritized to get it first. "We hope that in the coming days, there will be FDA approval,"

Levy said. The FDA advisory panel is set to review the Pfizer vaccine on December 10."

So, we need to ask about all of those other hundreds of vaccines. Some are already being distributed in other countries, presumably countries the FDA does not control or influence. One has to wonder. Thousands of people are dying every day and vaccines are already available, but they haven't gone through the FDA's approval process. They are going through other nations' approval processes. For example, one Chinese vaccine, Sinovac, is in late stages of testing in India, Singapore, Brazil and, of course China. It is not an MRNA based virus. But it doesn't appear to be up for consideration in the US, even though it may be that supply of vaccine may be delayed. Of course there's this,

History of bribes weighs on China's Sinovac as it speeds toward coronavirus vaccine

Then again, with Trump's and all his tainted appointees thumbs on all the scales, who knows whether the FDA is to be trusted, or, alternatively, more trustworthy than its counterparts in other nations?

But I think we need to look at the role of the FDA in maximizing the availability of and options for different vaccine choices. Operation Warp Speed, aimed at getting vaccines to people as fast as possible is a good idea. Part of that program should be an assessment of ways to speed up the American people's access to different vaccines. If Europe approves vaccines, perhaps the European approval process should be trusted and the American people should be allowed to choose to take those vaccines as well as the six Trump negotiated for. And we should be looking to see how the FDA is expediting or slowing down access to vaccines.

Submitted on Friday, Dec 18, 2020 at 2:35:22 PM

