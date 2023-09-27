 
 
OpEdNews Op Eds    H3'ed 9/27/23

Hey Bigot, Leave Our Kids Alone

3 comments
"LAUSD Board Members"you and your LAUSD colleagues so graciously hid behind ANTIFA."

- Speaker at LAUSD Board Meeting


(Image by LAUSD)   Details   DMCA

Just a few days earlier, Laura Ann Carleton had been murdered in cold blood for the crime of flying the Gay Pride Flag in front of her store in Lake Arrowhead. This blatant assault on the civil rights of the LGBTQ+ community and their allies did not seem to weigh on the conscience of this speaker as she stood at the podium in the LAUSD Board Room. Wearing a white t-shirt emblazoned with "Leave Our Kids Alone," the uniform of those who violently protested in front of Saticoy Elementary School in June, the self-described parent never mentioned the bloodshed spilled in the name of her cause. Instead, she blamed the violence at this rally on ANTIFA.

In the comic strip Family Circus, "Not me" is a character who along with "IDA Know" and "Nobody" is always available to take responsibility for wrongdoing by the kids. For right-wing radicals, ANTIFA has become their "Not Me," invoked whenever they get caught red-handed engaging in violent behavior.

While there has never been any evidence presented of a formal organizational structure for ANTIFA, the right-wing has blamed them for everything from violence at George Floyd rallies to the invasion of the Capitol on January 6th. It is no surprise that the Saticoy "parents" are now trying to deflect blame for the documented violence, especially when they have been caught working with members of the Proud Boys.

The man who assaulted me at the Saticoy Protest
(Image by Carl J. Petersen)   Details   DMCA

Having covered the demonstration at Saticoy Elementary, I can say without question that it was not ANTIFA who caused the violence. The day had been loud but peaceful with the two groups on separate sides of the street until the "Saticoy Parents," not ANTIFA, decided to cross the street and descend violently on a trans-person. The person issuing threats through their sound system was not an ANTIFA agitator. It was not someone supporting ANTIFA who was caught on video assaulting me.

Not willing to take responsibility for the violence that she was a part of, it is not surprising that the speaker at the LAUSD Board Meeting can not see how the rhetoric that she promotes helped to cause the conditions that resulted in the murder of a shopkeeper in Lake Arrowhead. Among the hateful language shouted at the group supporting pride in North Hollywood was the allegation that the teaching that "Some children have two mummies or two daddies" is somehow "grooming."

Protestor against LGBTQ+ pride event at Saticoy Elementary
(Image by Carl J. Petersen)   Details   DMCA

Actual grooming is a crime that harms children. To place this label on those supporting the reading of a children's book to students not only cheapens the experience of those who have been harmed by actual pedophiles, but it also endangers shopkeepers who chose to support the LGBTQ+ community by flying a gay pride flag outside their stores.

The use of a label like "groomers" transforms a political or moral disagreement Into a cause worth physically fighting for. When the person on the other side is seen as a literal threat to children, it is easy to excuse violence as a means of providing defense for the innocent. Shooting a shopkeeper for a disagreement over values would be unthinkable. Shooting someone who is advocating harm to children is a much easier bridge to cross, especially if the person holding the gun is battling psychological issues.

As has been explained to the anti-LGBTQ "parents" on numerous occasions, they had the opportunity to opt their children out of the assembly that they found to be offensive. However, that option was not enough for them. They wanted the assembly shut down so that no one could participate, not even the children with parents who understood the value of diversity and inclusion. They were willing to propagate violence to achieve that goal. Those who find this attempt at censorship to be unacceptable need to rise up and say: "Leave our kids alone. We want a future where children from all types of families feel accepted."

Carl Petersen is a parent advocate for public education, particularly for students with special education needs, who serves as the Education Chair for the Northridge East Neighborhood Council. As a Green Party candidate in LAUSD's District 2 School Board race, he was endorsed by Network for Public Education (NPE) Action. Dr. Diane Ravitch has called him "a valiant fighter for public schools in Los Angeles." For links to his blogs, please visit www.ChangeTheLAUSD.com. Opinions are his own.

Carl Petersen is a parent, an advocate for students with special education needs, an elected member of the Northridge East Neighborhood Council, a member of the LAUSD's CAC, and was a Green Party candidate in LAUSD's District 2 School Board race. During the campaign, the Network for Public Education (NPE) Action endorsed him, and Dr. Diane Ravitch called him a "valiant fighter for public schools in Los Angeles."
 

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Robert Gormley

Become a Fan
(Member since Dec 12, 2009), 2 fans, 1715 comments
  New Content

Be careful for what you wish for.

Submitted on Wednesday, Sep 27, 2023 at 9:02:43 PM

David Wieland

Become a Fan
(Member since Jan 1, 2019), 3 fans, 1120 comments
  New Content

It's wrong to conflate parents protesting what they see as sex indoctrination of their children (and there's abundant evidence that they have good reason for concern) with an unhinged shooter. We don't blame Antifa for all violence, even though threats and violence are their standard tactics. It's hard to see how trans and SOGI activists can claim that their cause is noble when they accept (or even embrace) Antifa as protection/support.

The concepts of diversity and inclusion have been corrupted by radicals. It's sad to see how the power of their zealotry has allowed them to seize control of so many institutions and organizations. But non-radical people are waking up finally to what has happened. Parents are increasingly alarmed by the perversion of education and the decline of academic competence.

Submitted on Thursday, Sep 28, 2023 at 11:12:12 AM

Mary Elizabeth

Become a Fan
(Member since Sep 27, 2020), 3 fans, 487 comments
  New Content

Moving from a Catholic parochial school to a public middle school, I remember being appalled by the sexualized atmosphere of the public school.

The nuns who taught at the parochial school were determined to maintain a sex-free atmosphere. Convents were protected spaces where people who did not want to deal with the complexities of opposite-sex relations, marriages, childraising and all of that, still had a strong social support system.

The religious could do extremely valuable work in the wider society through teaching, nursing, and much more. Their school also maintained their safe, productive, bubble. School was a joyful place filled with ceremony and prayer, art, music, grammar, penmanship, geography, math, history and so much more; sexual harassment was out of bounds. We were given time and space to play, care-free.

Bari Weiss' "Free Press" recently featured an article about anorexia. The article was written by a woman who had nearly died from starving herself during her teens. The survivor's adult perspective on her experience is interesting and relevant. At age 14, this girl had not wanted to be a grownup, be an adult, had not wanted to leave her mother, and starving herself seemed to give her more control over her situation. She gave historical examples that would never have occurred to me (St. Catherine of Siena!) of women who had wanted to avoid the sexual dictates of their families and communities. Worth a read. If you have difficulty connecting anorexia with hyper-sexualized environments, take some time and read the article. .thefp.com/p/watching-girls-die-online

Submitted on Thursday, Sep 28, 2023 at 1:22:56 PM

