 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Click Here to Remove All Ads
Share on Facebook 1 Share on Twitter Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
Exclusive to OpEdNews:
Life Arts    H3'ed 9/1/21

Hershel Parker on the Making of Melville the Poet (REVIEW ESSAY)

By       (Page 1 of 4 pages)   No comments
Become a Premium Member Would you like to know how many people have read this article? Or how reputable the author is? Simply sign up for a Advocate premium membership and you'll automatically see this data on every article. Plus a lot more, too.
Author 38575
Message Thomas Farrell
Become a Fan
  (21 fans)

Herman Melville by Joseph O Eaton.
Herman Melville by Joseph O Eaton.
(Image by Wikipedia (commons.wikimedia.org), Author: Author Not Given)   Details   Source   DMCA

Duluth, Minnesota (OpEdNews) September 1, 2021: The American novelist and poet Herman Melville (1819-1891) died in obscurity, even though his early books Typee (1846) and Omoo (1847) had brought him early fame. Consequently, the twentieth-century Melville Revival, starting around 1919, the centennial of Melville's birth, had to rediscover him and establish his 1851 novel Moby-Dick; or, The Whale as a classic of nineteenth-century American literature.

However, not just Melville's books but also his life in general needed to be rediscovered through the twentieth-century Melville Revival's biographies of his life. Over time, through documentary evidence, Melville scholars eventually established a detailed record of his life. This detailed record of his life culminated in the massively detailed and multi-layered account of his life in Hershel Parker's well-documented two-volume biography published by Johns Hopkins University Press:

(1) Herman Melville: A Biography: Volume 1, 1819-1851 (1996);

(2) Herman Melville: A Biography: Volume 2, 1851-1891 (2002).

But Parker's two-volume biography of Melville had its critics. Consequently, Parker responds to three critics (Richard Brodhead, Andrew Delmonico, and Elizabeth Schultz) of the second volume of his biography (2002) in his "Introduction: Melville's Lost Books and the Trajectory of His Career as Poet" in his 2008 book Melville: The Making of the Poet (Northwestern University Press, pages 3-9, esp. 4-5).

Now, for understandable reasons, Parker repeats in his 2008 book certain points about Melville's life and work that he discusses in his two-volume biography. Nevertheless, Parker also discusses enough distinctive material about Melville's life as a poet to warrant his writing and publishing his 2008 book. Parker clearly announces the scope of his 2008 book: "In the chapters that follow, previously published evidence about basic topics such as Melville's hearing and reading poetry, his buying books of poetry and books containing poetry, his habit of spotting and annotating poetic echoes, his standards for ranking poets, his conscious study of poetic techniques, and his quest for satisfying aesthetic principles" (page 9).

After Parker's introductory chapter, his 2008 book unfolds through the following parts:

Chapter One: "A Poet in Prose: How Critics Prepared Melville to Think of Himself as a Poet" (pages 11-22);

Chapter Two: "Melville as Hearer and Reciter of Poetry" (pages 23-30);

Chapter Three: "The Omnipresence of Poetry, 1820s-1848" (pages 31-65);

Chapter Four: "The Renewed Power of Poetry in Melville's Life, 1849-1856" (pages 67-100);

Chapter Five: "The Status of Poetry and the Temptation of Flunkeyism" (pages 101-109);

Chapter Six: "A Non-Partisan Becoming a Poet During the Risorgimento" (pages 111-123);

Chapter Seven: Melville's Progress as Poet, 1857(?) to May 1860" (pages 125-134);

Next Page  1  |  2  |  3  |  4

(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).

 

Rate It | View Ratings

Thomas Farrell Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Thomas James Farrell is professor emeritus of writing studies at the University of Minnesota Duluth (UMD). He started teaching at UMD in Fall 1987, and he retired from UMD at the end of May 2009. He was born in 1944. He holds three degrees from Saint Louis University (SLU): B.A. in English, 1966; M.A.(T) in English 1968; Ph.D.in higher education, 1974. On May 16, 1969, the editors of the SLU student newspaper named him Man of the Year, an honor customarily conferred on an administrator or a faculty member, not on a graduate student -- nor on a woman up to that time. He is the proud author of the book (more...)
 

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEdNews Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Was the Indian Jesuit Anthony de Mello Murdered in the U.S. 25 Years Ago? (BOOK REVIEW)

Who Was Walter Ong, and Why Is His Thought Important Today?

More Americans Should Live Heroic Lives of Virtue (Review Essay)

Hillary Clinton Urges Us to Stand Up to Extremists in the U.S.

Martha Nussbaum on Why Democracy Needs the Humanities (Book Review)

Matthew Fox's Critique of the Roman Catholic Church

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters.
Become a Premium Member Would you like to be able to enter longer comments? You can enter 10,000 characters with Leader Membership. Simply sign up for your Premium Membership and you can say much more. Plus you'll be able to do a lot more, too.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password
Show Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 