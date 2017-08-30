From Counterpunch



Good Timing

Let history record that the leading climate change-denier and eco-exterminist, arch-authoritarian petro-capitalist United States President Donald Trump threatened to shut-down the federal government as the capitalogenically cooked waters in the Gulf of Mexico swirled on their path to an epic tropical storm that would epically flood Houston and much of southeast Texas in a matter of days.

The president's moronic threat came at the peak of the hurricane season. It was made at a white-nationalist campaign-style rally in Phoenix. There Trump heaped praise on a former and recently federally convicted county sheriff who tortured and murdered a moderate Mexican village's worth of predominantly Latino jail inmates across a long reign of racist police-state terror in Arizona. At this noxious assembly, Trump strongly hinted that he would soon pardon the fascist sheriff.

The Racist Dog Whistler-in-Chief also doubled down on his sickening defense of the frenzied racists who oppose the tearing down of statues honoring "heroes" of the Southern Confederacy (1861-1865), which waged a war on Washington -- a war that killed 750,000 Americans in order to defend the system of Black chattel slavery. Meanwhile... high-tech storm troopers charged, shooting rubber bullets and "pepper balls" at liberal and left protesters outside in the sweltering heat.

Trump's threat to collapse the federal government is presumably on hold in the wake of Hurricane Harvey, which has white Texas Republican congressmen demanding massive federal assistance for their stricken regions. Some of these Congressmen were against special federal assistance for the victims of Hurricane Sandy five years ago. This was for a very simple and sociopathic reason: that also giant and not-so "natural disaster" (an earlier attempt by Mother Nature to wake America up to the grave dangers posed by "anthropogenic climate change") befell the liberal New York City area -- enemy territory in their world view.

Republicans are not unaware that the openly moronic George W. Bush's glaringly ham-fisted (non-) response to Hurricane Katrina (an earlier educational effort on Mother Nature's part) was part of how even the dismal, dollar-drenched Democrats swept into federal "power" in 2006 and 2008.

Why did Trump threaten a federal shut-down? To scare Congress into funding the construction his idiotic, criminally racist and unnecessary extension of the U.S. border wall between Mexico and the U.S.

You'd think His Royal Sociopathic Highness would lay off the threat with Houston and other Texas towns and cities underwater, but you'd be wrong. Just yesterday (I am writing on the morning of Tuesday, August 29th, the orange-tinted beast doubled down on his Wall-warning even as news and images of the epic Texas deluge flooded the airwave and Internet. The wicked racist a**hole-in-Chief said he doubted that the Wall question would force a shutdown, but he still wouldn't swear off the bizarre and chilling tactic. "I hope that's not necessary. If it's necessary, we'll have to see," he vomited.

Ruling Class...Hello?

Isn't it about time for the United States "intelligence community" to show the aberrant ruling class idiot Donald Trump the latest digitally enhanced version of the Zapruder film again and ask for a second time if he has any questions? The blustering, Twitter-addicted d*ckhead in the White House is a demented megalomaniac and malignant narcissist who cannot be trusted with the remarkable powers of the U.S. presidency. Absurdly and chillingly enough, he sees himself as a genetically superior uber-being above normal bourgeois law, constitution, party, and morality. He should be nowhere near the nation's nuclear codes and civil emergency command. A recent Newsweek reflection on the Tyrant's widespread unpopularity reflects on developments in the two weeks leading up to Hurricane Harvey, which Trump probably welcomes for the partial news-cycle relief it grants to his unspeakable awfulness:

"There's the ongoing investigation into his ties to Russia, the failed Republican plan to gut Obamacare, his threats of nuclear war with North Korea and, most recently, Trump's insistence on equating Nazi marchers in Virginia to the people counter-protesting the event, even after a white supremacist drove a car into a crowd of counter-protesters, killing one and injuring many more. 'I think there is blame on both sides,' the president said to reporters. 'You had a group on one side that was bad. You had a group on the other side that was also very violent. Nobody wants to say that. I'll say it right now.'"

A serious question: what kind of self-respecting national bourgeoisie and "power elite" permits this kind of behavior in the White House?

"Try to Impeach Him, Just Try It"

It is not clear that this Insane Clown President will accept removal through electoral, legal, or parliamentary means. He is a strong candidate to find, provoke, and/or concoct pretexts for declaring a national emergency requiring the interruption of normal civil liberties. He might well try to holdup the 2018 and/or 2020 elections, figuring that he could find support for such actions from a significant part of his white nationalist base. A recent Washington Post poll shows that 56 percent of Republicans would back Trump's decision to suspend the 2020 elections if "necessary" to block alleged mythical immigrant vote fraud.

