Herr Donald, Sheriff Joe, Hurricane Harvey, and the Fate of the Republic

Message Paul Street
      (Page 1 of 4 pages)
From Counterpunch


Good Timing

Let history record that the leading climate change-denier and eco-exterminist, arch-authoritarian petro-capitalist United States President Donald Trump threatened to shut-down the federal government as the capitalogenically cooked waters in the Gulf of Mexico swirled on their path to an epic tropical storm that would epically flood Houston and much of southeast Texas in a matter of days.

The president's moronic threat came at the peak of the hurricane season. It was made at a white-nationalist campaign-style rally in Phoenix. There Trump heaped praise on a former and recently federally convicted county sheriff who tortured and murdered a moderate Mexican village's worth of predominantly Latino jail inmates across a long reign of racist police-state terror in Arizona. At this noxious assembly, Trump strongly hinted that he would soon pardon the fascist sheriff.

The Racist Dog Whistler-in-Chief also doubled down on his sickening defense of the frenzied racists who oppose the tearing down of statues honoring "heroes" of the Southern Confederacy (1861-1865), which waged a war on Washington -- a war that killed 750,000 Americans in order to defend the system of Black chattel slavery. Meanwhile... high-tech storm troopers charged, shooting rubber bullets and "pepper balls" at liberal and left protesters outside in the sweltering heat.

Trump's threat to collapse the federal government is presumably on hold in the wake of Hurricane Harvey, which has white Texas Republican congressmen demanding massive federal assistance for their stricken regions. Some of these Congressmen were against special federal assistance for the victims of Hurricane Sandy five years ago. This was for a very simple and sociopathic reason: that also giant and not-so "natural disaster" (an earlier attempt by Mother Nature to wake America up to the grave dangers posed by "anthropogenic climate change") befell the liberal New York City area -- enemy territory in their world view.

Republicans are not unaware that the openly moronic George W. Bush's glaringly ham-fisted (non-) response to Hurricane Katrina (an earlier educational effort on Mother Nature's part) was part of how even the dismal, dollar-drenched Democrats swept into federal "power" in 2006 and 2008.

Why did Trump threaten a federal shut-down? To scare Congress into funding the construction his idiotic, criminally racist and unnecessary extension of the U.S. border wall between Mexico and the U.S.

You'd think His Royal Sociopathic Highness would lay off the threat with Houston and other Texas towns and cities underwater, but you'd be wrong. Just yesterday (I am writing on the morning of Tuesday, August 29th, the orange-tinted beast doubled down on his Wall-warning even as news and images of the epic Texas deluge flooded the airwave and Internet. The wicked racist a**hole-in-Chief said he doubted that the Wall question would force a shutdown, but he still wouldn't swear off the bizarre and chilling tactic. "I hope that's not necessary. If it's necessary, we'll have to see," he vomited.

Ruling Class...Hello?

Isn't it about time for the United States "intelligence community" to show the aberrant ruling class idiot Donald Trump the latest digitally enhanced version of the Zapruder film again and ask for a second time if he has any questions? The blustering, Twitter-addicted d*ckhead in the White House is a demented megalomaniac and malignant narcissist who cannot be trusted with the remarkable powers of the U.S. presidency. Absurdly and chillingly enough, he sees himself as a genetically superior uber-being above normal bourgeois law, constitution, party, and morality. He should be nowhere near the nation's nuclear codes and civil emergency command. A recent Newsweek reflection on the Tyrant's widespread unpopularity reflects on developments in the two weeks leading up to Hurricane Harvey, which Trump probably welcomes for the partial news-cycle relief it grants to his unspeakable awfulness:

"There's the ongoing investigation into his ties to Russia, the failed Republican plan to gut Obamacare, his threats of nuclear war with North Korea and, most recently, Trump's insistence on equating Nazi marchers in Virginia to the people counter-protesting the event, even after a white supremacist drove a car into a crowd of counter-protesters, killing one and injuring many more. 'I think there is blame on both sides,' the president said to reporters. 'You had a group on one side that was bad. You had a group on the other side that was also very violent. Nobody wants to say that. I'll say it right now.'"

A serious question: what kind of self-respecting national bourgeoisie and "power elite" permits this kind of behavior in the White House?

"Try to Impeach Him, Just Try It"

It is not clear that this Insane Clown President will accept removal through electoral, legal, or parliamentary means. He is a strong candidate to find, provoke, and/or concoct pretexts for declaring a national emergency requiring the interruption of normal civil liberties. He might well try to holdup the 2018 and/or 2020 elections, figuring that he could find support for such actions from a significant part of his white nationalist base. A recent Washington Post poll shows that 56 percent of Republicans would back Trump's decision to suspend the 2020 elections if "necessary" to block alleged mythical immigrant vote fraud.

Next Page  1  |  2  |  3  |  4

 

Paul Street (www.paulstreet.org and paulstreet99@yahoo.com) is the author of Empire and Inequality: America and the World Since 9/11 (2004), Racial Oppression in the Global Metropolis (2007), Barack Obama and the Future of American Politics
 

The views expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Bill Johnson

Become a Fan
Author 70263

(Member since Aug 18, 2011)


  New Content

Another hate Trump piece not worth finishing. Not even going to click on page 2 or beyond because it will be more of the same.


So much descriptive name calling. Just a waste of time to read it all.


The left is showing how much hate they have in pieces like this one. Hate is destructive. Negative.


What you put out comes back on you. If liberals do not like Trump then too bad.

Submitted on Wednesday, Aug 30, 2017 at 11:35:34 PM

John Peebles

Become a Fan
Author 240

(Member since Apr 3, 2006)


  New Content

Writing is spot on, opinionated and justifiably so. The palpable anger here exceeds that of most demonstrations and the choice of words smolders.
The anger may not be fully justified as the meanness is only just starting. We saw the effect of Iraq in Katrina. In that case Bush had sent Army Corps of Engineer equipment off to the Mideast. The Corps' budget was slashed. The levees around New Orleans weren't maintained.
Katrina was the sea change moment with Bush where the majority of the American people saw the absence of compassion and responsiveness and outright disregard towards Katrina's victims.
We've come to the same apex through Harvey and a response that could be better. Worse, we have the potential for worse due to persistent infrastructure underfunding.
A grave vulnerability exists now in the dams west of Houston, which were at one point listed as the highest risk in the Corps' priority schedule. HoustonPress' 2012 article on the Addicks and Barker dams provides an accurate assessment of the risk; repairs appear to been made in large part due to the persistent reporting on the problem--a benefit of a right-working press.
Katrina brought out the level of dysfunction in our federal agencies and military charged with the vital task of flood protection. As HoustonPress points out, the lack of organized smart growth policies mean more homes go into the floodplain; the 2012 article suggests very few in the affected area knew the risks.
Like the Ninth Ward in New Orleans, these low-lying areas are doomed regardless of dam status because the dams opened up their release to reduce over-topping and pressure on the dam walls. In Houston's case the homes are solidly wealthier, and newer.But the victims come from all groups and perhaps can't be easily marginalized.
We'll see the damage report and it won't include the psychological trauma caused to the victims of Harvey. Many have correlated the energy industry's headquarters in Houston with the intensity of Harvey--a manifestation of global warming arrived at the door of those responsible.
It's actually the American people's lack of energy conservation and demand for cheap energy that contributes to climate change, a reality those in Houston and the GOP in particular seem so bent on ignoring. The Republicans champion fracking and fossil fuel extraction regardless of the environmental impacts. Maybe a few will come around now that Harvey slapped them in the face.

Submitted on Wednesday, Aug 30, 2017 at 11:57:26 PM

Indent
Bill Johnson

Become a Fan
Author 70263

(Member since Aug 18, 2011)


Reply to John Peebles:   New Content
Harvey is actually helping us conservatives in other ways... not going to mention them tho'... let democrats find out on their own down the road after the fact... for now there is work to be done.

Submitted on Thursday, Aug 31, 2017 at 12:31:16 AM

