Heroic Sonnet: Self-Portrait



'Portrait of the Poet as an Old Man'

If I were to die today, or be dead

by the time that this sonnet is published,

I'd like to know my name was not rubbished

by the Deep State or gremlins in my head.

I would like to think that liking to think

will be precious far into the new age

and that each snapshot memory, each page

of the absurd adventure, doublethink.

I loved reluctantly, but deep and true.

I wasn't evil, which is almost good.

My empathy was often in the mood.

And it was rare when I'd boo-fuckin-hoo.

Passing bongs and brown bags of thunderbird

We've all got monster-hunted tales we'd tell

round barrel fires in the bowels of hell --

anonymuses who've witnessed the Word.

I loved bio-life more than it loved me;

I was no slave to ignorance, but free.