RT @StoriesUntoldUS: Anthony Borges came by Stoneman Douglas today. Our eagle is back in the nest ❤️ A new video about his return will come… at — Katie Gauntner (@KGauntner699) April 5, 2018

Immigrant Parkland student Anthony Borges was finally released from the hospital on April 4. A soccer player, he was shot five times as he continued to barricade the classroom door with his body in order to save his fellow students during the massacre on February 14. All of the students he protected lived through the ordeal. His grave injuries resulted in nine surgeries, including the removal of a portion of one lung. His medical costs are estimated to be approximately a million dollars.

The March for Our Lives in Washington DC on March 24 brought out an estimated 200,000 - 800,000 participants. Along with the approximately 800 sibling marches across the US, the total turnout has been estimated at 1.2 - 2 million, making it one of the largest protests in American history.

The vast majority of gun owners do not belong to the NRA: statistics on American gun ownership show that in 2017, about 42% of Americans own guns. But an estimate of the total membership in the NRA is 1.5% of the total population. (These are estimates, since, according to the Seattle Times , the NRA does not publish a membership list, and no one really knows exactly how many members it has, although it has made "periodic allusions to 5 million members.")

In spite of the noise made by the NRA, gun ownership seems to be on the decline in the US. The Guardian notes that "Rates of personal and household gun ownership appear to have declined over the past decades -- roughly two-thirds of Americans today say they live in a gun-free household. By contrast, in the late 1970s, the majority of Americans said they lived in a household with guns."