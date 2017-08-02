

Creating Kim Jong -un

(Image by photoverulam) Permission Details DMCA



Suppose heroic global grownups, take seriously the balance of power now in the hands of White House and North Korea?

What if Iran-Contra saint had blessed Donald Trump's invocation to advocate the art of the nuclear deal between the Soviet Union and 'Government is the Problem creator'?

Imagine a self-serving Congress, dominated by men terrified of a shady dealing vengeful dictator of an Obstruction of Justice email, hellbent on launching a missile attack on congressional healthcare, erected a firewall of invested investigations to cure ALS, Alzheimer's and Medicaid for America's human bookends: children and Seniors.

Maybe Frank Capra's DC existed periodically, but World Wars and a Cold War produced a New World Order with a Foggy Bottom evacuating with abnormal frequency, a Military Industrial Complex.

So who wouldn't be concerned about an 'unpresidented,' president sipping 'covfefe' atop the throne of our Democratic Republic -- evidently 30% of us!

After 1917 and WWI Mustard gas, a call for morality, even in war, began its long journey on the, we can't beat God giving, road to glory. A hundred years later, however, Good Samaritans are out gunned and every hero, demon challenged -- nonetheless, we persist.

Even in the age of, Swamp Thing, we have heroes: Senators Kamala Harris, Elizabeth Warren, Susan Collins, Lisa Murkowski; Congresswoman Maxine Waters -- Sally Yates, Marilyn Nance, J.K. Rowling and Ida B. Wells.

However, knowledge is still Intel: In July 1950 of The Unknown War, American soldiers killed hundreds of Korean civilians near a village called No Gun Ri -- and throughout Truman's Police Action, over two million North Korean civilians were killed -- thus, as the Treaty of Versailles created Hitler, we created Kim Jong-Un.

Arguably, we hold these truths to be self-evident: a nation's Moral Code is only as strong as its people's weakest link"

Alt-Right, hellfire bent on spinning Obama global view off our world stage

on spinning Obama global view off our world stage Those insisting America is for only white Christian men, honor flags that dishonor our Constitution, while genuflecting America before statues of anti-America Americans -- savoring memories of the inhumane owning and defiling of fellow human beings

Denying ratification of Equal Rights Amendment; twirling Elizabeth Cady Stanton, Susan B. Anthony and Alice Paul like trinkets on display, then laid to rest in gender inequality

Diminishing LGBTQ while they preserve, protect and defend, non-existent full citizenship, income parity, voting and pursuit of loving happiness privileges

In a land where prisons are for profit, from classrooms to cells is too great a student debt -- and banning former felons from voting booths, an American defining moment

Yet, for a century, life at war with itself has tried to bestow this wisdom upon us: there is little sustainable profit in the business of anger and oppression, but where there is individual fear and envy, anger and oppression cannot be silenced -- merely inconsistently, contained

Whether Wall, K or Main Street; rich or poor, rural, suburbs or inner city, gay, straight or undecided -- Americans, citizens and non, have been herded to the pinnacle of, Trump ordered brutality Bluff -- and staring back at us across the abyss, are Kim Jung-un clones, toeing the line for suicide by dictate.

Vision blurred by pride and miss-placed loyalty, each side has forgotten, world history is replete with shortsighted leaders threatening all life on earth -- each side shadowed by real and imagined demons, risk being thrust into the void, to control a planet we've rendered, out of control.

Imagine our moral call is the last call to save us from a hell fire inflicted by demands for, unchartered waters, while denying the warnings of melting icebergs and rising oceans.

In 2017 America, who can we expect to make the moral call, American Mayors or Trumpcare?

Timing is Divine and often, auspiciously, makes heroes, even saints, out of mere mortals"

PS: Rest in the peace of God which passes all understanding, Sam Shepard.