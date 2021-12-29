Here's to the Future of OpEdNews-- You decide

It's been a tough year, for OpEdNews and for me. You read a bit of it below or skip to the donation section, which is what this bit of writing is about.
Please click here to donate or here to purchase a premium membership.
First, the good news. OEN is still a vibrant community with great, passionate writers, still challenging the status quo, including the Democratic party status quo.
But then there's the bad news.
Google and Twitter have been brutal to OpEdNews. Every day, Google notifies me that one or more articles don't pass their content criteria. They call it "violations." Then they de-monetize the articles. These are articles that might mention Ivermectin, or that challenge anything declared by Biden, Fauci or the CDC.
Youtube has demonetized many of my interviews with the most respected progressives. Twitter warns users of danger if they go to OpEdNews.
Then there's my life. I slipped on ice in an ice storm that put more people into the local ER with broken bones than any past storm. And I broke five ribs. I recovered and by September, I was run-walking five miles, averaging just over 14 minutes a mile on my best run.
I followed that up the broken ribs with a bout of October Covid and then a few weeks after recovering, took a fall and hurt my hamstringkeeping me from my regular exercise and adding 15 pounds to my weight. I just got back in the gym again after six weeks out.
