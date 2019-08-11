 
 
Send a Tweet
- Advertisement -
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook 2 Share on Twitter 1 Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
OpEdNews Op Eds    H2'ed 8/11/19

Here's Why Conspiracy Theorists Run Wild with Epstein's Suicide

By       (Page 1 of 1 pages)     (# of views)   13 comments
Author 13975
Follow Me on Twitter     Message earl ofari hutchinson
Become a Fan
  (10 fans)
- Advertisement -

The predictable started barely before the ink on the headline dried on the report that super-rich and super disgraced, financier Jeffery Epstein had committed suicide in his Manhattan Center jail cell. No way Epstein could kill himself, he had to be the most endangered, the most influential, and therefore the most watched prisoner in any pen in the country. If he ever got to trial, the sex trafficker and global influence peddler and enabler, supposedly could take down presidents, ex-presidents, various heads of state, and a slew of other notables if he squealed. So, he had to be bumped off to shut him up.

But by whom and how? As always in cases such as this, it mattered little that there is no provable answer to either of these questions. Or that he had tried to commit suicide earlier. Or that he refused to name names when he had a chance in a deposition a few years earlier. Or, that he was not on a suicide watch at the time. Or that his glamour globe-trotting life was over, and he would likely never see the light of day outside a courtroom and a prison cell. Suspicions of his demise through foul play were enough to unleash the standard wild tale of conspiracies.

For decades, talk of hidden and sinister conspiracies and plots have been the staple of a political spectrum of extreme rightists, Aryan Nation racists, Millennium Christian fundamentalists, leftist radicals, and fraternal lodges and societies. Their Internet sites always bristle with purported official documents that detail and expose these alleged plots. These groups and thousands of individuals believe that government, corporate or international Zionist groups busily hatch secret plots and concoct hidden plans to wreak havoc on their lives. Hollywood and the TV industry churn out countless movies and TV shows in which shadowy government groups topple foreign governments, assassinate government leaders and brainwash operatives to do dirty deeds.

Conspiracy theorists allege that explosives were planted at the WTC; that Jewish and Israeli Tower workers and occupants were warned the day before, supposedly by the Mossad (the Israeli intelligence agency) to stay away; that a missile slammed into the Pentagon; that the government hid the wreckage of the United Airlines plane that terrorists crashed in Pennsylvania. Every one of these theories has been debunked.

- Advertisement -

The American woods swarm with many Americans that fervently believe that government, corporate or international Zionist groups busily hatch secret plots and concoct hidden plans to wreak havoc on their lives. The Manchurian Candidate idea, popularized in books and countless movies and TV shows, has firmly implanted the notion that shadowy government groups routinely topple foreign governments, assassinate government leaders and brainwash operatives to do dirty deeds.

There are two other undeniable reasons that conspiracy theories have so easily infected the popular imagination. Government agencies, such as the FBI, the CIA and INSCOM (Army intelligence), with the connivance of presidents, have often played fast and loose with the law and the rules of democracy. They have spied on, harassed and jailed thousands of Americans, from Communists to anti-war activists.

The conspiracy bug bit many blacks hard beginning in the 1960s. They were convinced that murky government agencies flooded the ghettoes with drugs, alcohol, gangs and guns to sow division and disunity among black organizations, eliminate militant black leaders, jail black politicians and quash black activism. Their conspiracy fantasies were fueled by well-documented spying by Army Intelligence, the Justice Department and the FBI on the Nation of Islam, the Black Panther Party, the NAACP and other black groups, the Tuskegee experiment that stretched from 1932 into the 1970s in which federal officials knowingly withheld curative medical treatment to black men in Alabama infected with syphilis, and the corruption probes that targeted black elected officials in the 1980s.

- Advertisement -

The jewel in the conspiracy theory crown has been the murder of John Ff. Kennedy. The notion that a lone gunman could kill Kennedy has been endlessly disputed by a legion of writers and investigators. With the finger pointed to a murky checklist of conspirators who wanted Kennedy bumped off.

The other murder that has drawn almost equal conspiracy chatter is the murder of Martin Luther King Jr. The claim is that King's convicted killer, James Earl Ray was a Lee Harvey Oswald-type patsy and that government spy agenciesmost notably the FBIorchestrated King's murder. In 1997, the King family jumped on the conspiracy bandwagon and demanded that Ray get a new trial presumably to ferret out the racist or government conspirators behind his murder.

In an era filled with allegations of fake news, Russian bots, alleged election rigging, and a president who routinely spins his own conspiracy theories, the Epstein suicide like the Kennedy and King murders and the continuing paranoia about 9/11 is tailor made for spinning endless conspiracy theories. In part this is due to Epstein's prominence, and in greater part because countless Americans have been conditioned to believe that murky government agencies and powerful unnamed groups and individuals will say and do anything to cover up and shield wrongdoing and misdirect Americans. It's that belief and paranoia that ensure that Epstein's suicide will never be seen as just that, a suicide.

Earl Ofari Hutchinson is an author and political analyst. He is the author of Who Can Beat Trump?: America's Choice 2020https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07KVM86C6 He is a weekly co-host of the Al Sharpton Show on Radio One. He is the host of the weekly Hutchinson Report on KPFK 90.7 FM Los Angeles and the Pacifica Network.

 

- Advertisement -

Must Read 1   Well Said 1   Supported 1  
Rate It | View Ratings

earl ofari hutchinson Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Earl Ofari Hutchinson is a nationally acclaimed author and political analyst. He has authored ten books; his articles are published in newspapers and magazines nationally in the United States. Three of his books have been published in other (more...)
 
Related Topic(s): ; ; , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEdNews Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

The House is duty-bound to Bring Articles of Impeachment against Clarence Thomas

Tea Party Now a Huge GOP Liability

Think of the Two Decade Embarrassment of Thomas We Would Have Been Spared If We had known about Thomas's Porn Alleged Ob

The Awful Transformation of Bernie Sanders

Clarence Thomas Can Breathe a Sigh of Relief with Weiner Downfall

Did Race Explain Penn State's Blind Eye to Sex Scandal?

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   



You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.
Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
11 people are discussing this page, with 13 comments  Post Comment

Lois Gagnon

Become a Fan
Author 61784

(Member since Mar 21, 2011), 39 fans, 1 articles, 14 quicklinks, 5231 comments
Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in


Add this Page to Facebook! Submit to Twitter Share on LinkedIn Submit to Reddit


  New Content

Oh brother. That makes two of you on OEN that believe official propaganda no matter how many times the people in power benefit from the supposed suicides. We can't have people going around thinking their government is a criminal racket after all.

Submitted on Sunday, Aug 11, 2019 at 4:38:13 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (11+)
Help
 
Indent
Janet Supriano

Become a Fan
Author 90270

(Member since Oct 7, 2013), 12 fans, 1885 comments
Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in


Add this Page to Facebook! Submit to Twitter Share on LinkedIn Submit to Reddit


Reply to Lois Gagnon:   New Content

Lois, I think he laid out all the sound reasoning. Never said people are wrong.

Last sentence of the article....Yep, he's right.

"It's not paranoia if they're really after you." :)

Submitted on Sunday, Aug 11, 2019 at 4:48:23 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (1+)
Help
 
IndentIndent
Derryl Hermanutz

Become a Fan
Author 64335

(Member since Apr 27, 2011), 49 fans, 24 articles, 1 quicklinks, 1485 comments
Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in


Add this Page to Facebook! Submit to Twitter Share on LinkedIn Submit to Reddit


Reply to Janet Supriano:   New Content

No, he didn't lay out any sound reasoning at all. He simply claimed all the evidence to support the theories of official wrongdoing had been "debunked". Making unsupported claims is not "sound reasoning". It is expressing baseless opinions as if they are established facts; then using those made-up facts to support your claim that your opponents are objectively wrong. If you are a conspiracy theorist who says the Earth is flat, and I debunk your claim, then I am claiming you are objectively wrong. The author does that in the article, even if he doesn't explicitly say that people who believe in debunked ideas are "wrong".

Submitted on Sunday, Aug 11, 2019 at 7:00:17 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (6+)
Help
 
Janet Supriano

Become a Fan
Author 90270

(Member since Oct 7, 2013), 12 fans, 1885 comments
Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in


Add this Page to Facebook! Submit to Twitter Share on LinkedIn Submit to Reddit


  New Content

The one thing you don't say is that the puzzle solvers are wrong in any of their conclusions.

Clever article.

Submitted on Sunday, Aug 11, 2019 at 4:44:02 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (2+)
Help
 
Fred W

Become a Fan
Author 8452

(Member since Oct 30, 2007), 1 fan, 197 comments
Not paid member and Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in


Add this Page to Facebook! Submit to Twitter Share on LinkedIn Submit to Reddit


  New Content

Yes, all these have been "debunked", but almost none of them successfully debunked; reason being that there is so much evidence that shows them to be true, including a trial in the case of the King assassination.

Submitted on Sunday, Aug 11, 2019 at 6:28:27 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (5+)
Help
 
Mike Rivage-Seul

Become a Fan
Author 47372
Editor
Follow Me on Twitter

(Member since Apr 9, 2010), 44 fans, 264 articles, 919 comments, 3 diaries
Facebook Page Twitter Page Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in


Add this Page to Facebook! Submit to Twitter Share on LinkedIn Submit to Reddit


  New Content

Clever article, Earl. You've learned well your lesson from Jonathan Swift. Satire is a terrific way of making important points that otherwise might be dismissed. Good work.

Submitted on Sunday, Aug 11, 2019 at 6:34:40 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (2+)
Help
 
Indent
Derryl Hermanutz

Become a Fan
Author 64335

(Member since Apr 27, 2011), 49 fans, 24 articles, 1 quicklinks, 1485 comments
Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in


Add this Page to Facebook! Submit to Twitter Share on LinkedIn Submit to Reddit


Reply to Mike Rivage-Seul:   New Content

Unfortunately satire and sarcasm doesn't "translate" well in blogs. Virtually every reader assumes the author means literally what he writes; even if the author means to tell us that he means the opposite of what he writes. How do we know what the author means? By reading his words literally, and not "assuming" he means something different.

Submitted on Sunday, Aug 11, 2019 at 6:52:38 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (7+)
Help
 
IndentIndent
Devil's Advocate

Become a Fan
Author 500650

(Member since Nov 9, 2014), 9 fans, 3046 comments
Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in


Add this Page to Facebook! Submit to Twitter Share on LinkedIn Submit to Reddit


Reply to Derryl Hermanutz:   New Content

Yeah, I'm having trouble seeing the satire in this one. All I see are statements about various "conspiracy theories" being "all debunked". Nothing has been added to qualify this piece as "sarcasm".

When satire is the intention, there are ways to make it happen in print. This wasn't one of them. All it does is leave the reader with the impression the author believes all the government's "official", blatantly fraudulent narratives.

Submitted on Sunday, Aug 11, 2019 at 10:43:19 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (7+)
Help
 
James Small

Become a Fan
Author 508177

(Member since Feb 2, 2017), 2 articles, 8 comments
Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in


Add this Page to Facebook! Submit to Twitter Share on LinkedIn Submit to Reddit


  New Content

Perhaps Earl has not read anything by the Union of Concerned Scientists about the WTC tragedy. Extensive analysis revealed that the collapse of the three WTC buildings could not have been possible without controlled demolitions. Neither has he read THE LEGACY OF SECRECY The Long Shadow of the JFK Assassination, by Lamar Waldron with Thom Hartmann, which represents a well-researched and meticulously documented revelation of "Robert Kennedy, the Mafia, and the Assassination of Martin Luther King." It is so easy to dismiss sources of information that don't jive with shallow, cynical perspectives.

Submitted on Sunday, Aug 11, 2019 at 6:45:12 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (8+)
Help
 
Maxwell

Become a Fan
Author 4952

(Member since Feb 15, 2007), 2 fans, 4124 comments
Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in


Add this Page to Facebook! Submit to Twitter Share on LinkedIn Submit to Reddit


  New Content

"Conspiracy theorists allege that explosives were planted at the WTC; that Jewish and Israeli Tower workers and occupants were warned the day before, supposedly by the Mossad (the Israeli intelligence agency) to stay away; that a missile slammed into the Pentagon; that the government hid the wreckage of the United Airlines plane that terrorists crashed in Pennsylvania. Every one of these theories has been debunked."

No they haven't. I stopped reading at that point. Some are less plausible or provable than others but nobody has "debunked" that something other than fires and structural damage caused three buildings to collapse in a manner unseen before or after, other than when pre-planted explosives are involved.

Submitted on Sunday, Aug 11, 2019 at 11:36:15 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (4+)
Help
 
Don Smith

Become a Fan
Author 31162
Editor

(Member since Feb 25, 2009), 23 fans, 138 articles, 584 quicklinks, 1789 comments, 45 diaries
Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in


Add this Page to Facebook! Submit to Twitter Share on LinkedIn Submit to Reddit


  New Content

Submitted on Monday, Aug 12, 2019 at 12:03:45 AM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 
Mrs. Fuxit

Become a Fan
Author 508454

(Member since Mar 18, 2017), 1 fan, 1 quicklinks, 430 comments, 1 diaries
Not paid member and Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in


Add this Page to Facebook! Submit to Twitter Share on LinkedIn Submit to Reddit


  New Content

Writer of wrongs,

What's the difference in your educated mind between

collaboration,

cooperation,

cover-up,

collusion,

organized crime,

and conspiracy?

Submitted on Monday, Aug 12, 2019 at 6:43:37 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 
Daniel Geery

Become a Fan
Author 1198

(Member since Jul 9, 2009), 69 fans, 363 articles, 3560 quicklinks, 16554 comments, 180 diaries
Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in


Add this Page to Facebook! Submit to Twitter Share on LinkedIn Submit to Reddit


  New Content

I again encourage readers to watch a few episodes of Blackstone Intelligence. Sorry I can't post a working link, though I think the reasons why are clear enough.


But Jake Morphonius is brilliant, does serious homework, and has many major connection, imvso. While I don't agree with him on everything--just as pretty much everybody else--I encourage you to give him a search and a listen. One of his talks on Epstein I had to stop watching, due to the extraordinary and vivid details, which he generally tactfully steps around.

Submitted on Monday, Aug 12, 2019 at 7:18:56 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 