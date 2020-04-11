Here is why this venture capitalist is right, let the billionaires get wiped out



Venture capitalist Chamath Palihapitiya has a conscience. and His statements on billionaires who run hedge funds and others will get noticed for some time. Please watch the video for my take.

It is imperative that Americans start to understand that billionaires and multimillionaires' values are not necessarily proportional to societal worth. The people that do not have the luxury to sequester at home, the garbage collector, the doctor, the nurse, the grocery store worker, the delivery persons, and others should make it clear that absent their service, their worth, their value, we would all be in trouble.

Chamath Palihapitiya is founder and CEO of Social Capital, whose mission is to advance humanity by solving the world's hardest problems. Social Capital invests in and starts breakthrough companies in several areas, including health care, education, financial services and enterprise. Before founding Social Capital, Palihapitiya was a member of the senior executive team at Facebook and a key driver behind its rise to one of the most important and impactful companies in the world.

