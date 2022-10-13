Here comes another food fight, America



Cracker Barrel breakfast in north Nashville. Those are not Impossible Sausage patties.

By Bob Gaydos

What happens when politicians lose all interest in looking for solutions to the challenges facing the people they represent and become focused simply on retaining power by getting the votes of as many of those people as possible in an? What if that includes inventing problems that don't exist and creating societal conflict to attract voters who fear they might lose something (they're not sure what) if they vote for the wrong person?

You get a food fight. Literally and figuratively.

One of the more absurd results of this form of politicking (embraced enthusiastically by virtually the entire Republican Party) is the recent "controversy" that erupted over an addition to the menu at Cracker Barrel restaurants.

The folksy, country-style chain recently added a plant-based sausage " the Impossible Sausage" as an option for breakfast. It did not replace any of the traditional pork items, but rather, was just an addition. Something new.

No matter. The reaction from some of the conservative diners was, well, outrage:

* "All the more reason to stop eating at Cracker Barrel. This is not what Cracker Barrel was to be I all about."

* "I just lost respect for a once great Tennessee company."

* " If I wanted a salad, I would in fact order a salad"! stop with the plant-based 'meat' crap."

* "Oh No, the Cracker Barrel has gone WOKE!!! It really is the end times!"

In other words, how dare they tarnish "our" restaurant with "their" food?

This, in the land of freedom of choice. Hundreds of texts and tweets criticizing a company which, by the way, has previously been called on the carpet for discrimination against gays and blacks. Not exactly a bastion of liberal thought, at least in the past.

In this case, though, the company admitted it thought the Impossible Sausage was a sensible business decision "at a time when more than ever, consumers are seeking plant-based options that are better for them."

"Better for them." Imagine, a restaurant chain being criticized for offering something that might be better for some of its customers.

Actually, some customers said they "couldn't even tell the difference" between the Impossible and the regular sausage. More liberal customers appreciated it for the dining option and the contribution to fighting global warming and cruelty to animals " issues that apparently don't exist for the majority of Republican politicians and many of their voters.

