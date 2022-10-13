 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
Exclusive to OpEd News:
OpEdNews Op Eds   

Here comes another food fight, America

By       (Page 1 of 2 pages)   No comments
Follow Me on Twitter     Message Bob Gaydos
Become a Fan
  (15 fans)

Cracker Barrel breakfast in north Nashville. Those are not Impossible Sausage patties.
Cracker Barrel breakfast in north Nashville. Those are not Impossible Sausage patties.
(Image by colleengreene from flickr)   Details   DMCA

By Bob Gaydos

What happens when politicians lose all interest in looking for solutions to the challenges facing the people they represent and become focused simply on retaining power by getting the votes of as many of those people as possible in an? What if that includes inventing problems that don't exist and creating societal conflict to attract voters who fear they might lose something (they're not sure what) if they vote for the wrong person?

You get a food fight. Literally and figuratively.

One of the more absurd results of this form of politicking (embraced enthusiastically by virtually the entire Republican Party) is the recent "controversy" that erupted over an addition to the menu at Cracker Barrel restaurants.

The folksy, country-style chain recently added a plant-based sausage " the Impossible Sausage" as an option for breakfast. It did not replace any of the traditional pork items, but rather, was just an addition. Something new.

No matter. The reaction from some of the conservative diners was, well, outrage:

* "All the more reason to stop eating at Cracker Barrel. This is not what Cracker Barrel was to be I all about."

* "I just lost respect for a once great Tennessee company."

* " If I wanted a salad, I would in fact order a salad"! stop with the plant-based 'meat' crap."

* "Oh No, the Cracker Barrel has gone WOKE!!! It really is the end times!"

In other words, how dare they tarnish "our" restaurant with "their" food?

This, in the land of freedom of choice. Hundreds of texts and tweets criticizing a company which, by the way, has previously been called on the carpet for discrimination against gays and blacks. Not exactly a bastion of liberal thought, at least in the past.

In this case, though, the company admitted it thought the Impossible Sausage was a sensible business decision "at a time when more than ever, consumers are seeking plant-based options that are better for them."

"Better for them." Imagine, a restaurant chain being criticized for offering something that might be better for some of its customers.

Actually, some customers said they "couldn't even tell the difference" between the Impossible and the regular sausage. More liberal customers appreciated it for the dining option and the contribution to fighting global warming and cruelty to animals " issues that apparently don't exist for the majority of Republican politicians and many of their voters.

Next Page  1  |  2

(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).

Rate It | View Ratings

Bob Gaydos Social Media Pages: Facebook Page       Twitter Page       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Bob Gaydos is a veteran of 40-plus years in daily newspapers. He began as police reporter with The (Binghamton, N.Y.) Sun-Bulletin, eventually covering government and politics as well as serving as city editor, features editor, sports editor and (more...)
 

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; (more...) ; ; ; , Add Tags  (less...)
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines

 
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEd News Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Yes, Melania, I obviously care a lot

It’s time to un-dumb America

Look at me, would you believe 'the picture of health'?

Alt-Right: A trumped-up label for bigots

Falling in love with squats, sort of

For shame, America, for shame

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEd News welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEd News rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters.
Become a Premium Member Would you like to be able to enter longer comments? You can enter 10,000 characters with Leader Membership. Simply sign up for your Premium Membership and you can say much more. Plus you'll be able to do a lot more, too.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password
Show Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 

Tell A Friend