 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Tell A Friend Printer Friendly Page Save As Favorite View Favorites
Exclusive to OpEdNews:
OpEdNews Op Eds

Here We Go Again: The Corporate Media Is Ready To Repeat 2016

By   Follow Me on Twitter     Message Ted Millar       (Page 1 of 4 pages)     Permalink    (# of views)   No comments

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com Headlined to H2 1/10/19

Author 512627


(Image by Wikipedia Commons)   Permission   Details   DMCA
- Advertisement -
This article was first published in Liberal America.

The corporate media is in an abusive relationship with Donald Trump.

No matter how many times he attacks with claims of "fake news," and calls journalists the "enemy of the people;" no matter how worked up networks get over how he treats them; no matter how many times it appears as though they are finally gaining the courage to stand up to their abuser, the mainstream networks just can't get seem to muster up the courage to quit him.

Have they not learned anything from 2016?

In February 2016, former CBS executive chairman and CEO, Les Moonves, told the Hollywood Reporter:

- Advertisement -

"It [Trump's candidacy] may not be good for America, but it's damn good for CBS...Man, who would have expected the ride we're all having right now?... The money's rolling in and this is fun...I've never seen anything like this, and this going to be a very good year for us. Sorry. It's a terrible thing to say. But, bring it on, Donald. Keep going."

Indeed, it was a terrible thing to say, if only because the truth hurts.

Moonves was merely articulating a heretofore unspoken axiom: it's not about the issues; it's about the ratings. It's about the personality. It's ultimately about the money.

- Advertisement -

And so, here we are again.

Before the new year even started, the presidential campaign cycle began with Sen. Elizabeth Warren launching an exploratory committee for a White House run.

Here we have a true progressive with a stalwart reputation for attacking Wall Street banks' greed and perfidy. She wants to "level the playing field," as she has so often said, for average Americans who have been cut out of the neo-liberal landscape. These are people who have given up on the Democratic party due to a quarter century of DLC "Third-Way" capitulation to lobbyists and party power brokers, Republican compromise, and economic half-measures. These are people who yearn to return to the prosperity of Franklin Roosevelt's New Deal we practiced from 1933 to the 1980s' Reagan Revolution.

But is the corporate media focusing at all on Warren's plan for universal health care? Is it providing any details about her college affordability plan? Is it concerned even one iota with her stance on the environment, infrastructure, campaign finance reform, criminal justice reform, or foreign policy?

No.

Because she released DNA test results confirming there is "strong evidence" she has Native American blood in her.

- Advertisement -

So let's instead manufacture an issue over the supposed outrage the Native American community is expressing over this use of the DNA test as a campaign prop.

Perhaps it is the media using it as a prop, as it is obsessed not with where she stands on what keeps Americans up at night, but her "likeability."

Next Page  1  |  2  |  3  |  4

 

- Advertisement -

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com

Ted Millar is poet and teacher. His poetry has been in featured in myriad literary journals, including Caesura, Circle Show, Cactus Heart, Third Wednesday, and The Voices Project. He is also a contributor to Liberal America and Liberal Nation Rising.

Ted Millar Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEdNews Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Trump Just Left the Kurds to Die. The Question is: For What?

House Democrats Hit The Ground Running With HR 1: "For The People" Act

Think We Can't Afford the Green New Deal? We Can't Afford Not To

The DNC's New Rules For Grassroots Campaign Finance

Yes, A Sitting President Can Be Arrested--Look At What Happened to Grant

Senior Cabinet Officials Get a Raise While the Country Goes to Hell

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 