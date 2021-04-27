 
 
Herd Shots Round the World Slow to Heal Republican Election Infections

'Sometimes there are battles That are more than black or white'
(Image by Akemi Ohira)   Details   DMCA
Look, Elections now prisoner of GOP gutters, condemning us with every syllable McConnell utters. By The Right, non-whites should be taken out and hung, for the cold-bloodied murder of White Supremacy dung.

Stop the Steal!?!

Oh, Heavens what a chant! This is how Conservatives' truth is pollution, enabling Arizona State Senate recount collusion.

Oh, come now State Repubs, Florida's Cyber Ninjas, how low can you go with fringes?

Hear them down on West Paces Ferry Road Square dropping racial slurs everywhere - Spewing hate anyway they like. You Senator Johnson, did you go to school? Who taught you Oath Takers insurrection was cool, and each protestor, like you Ron, a tool?

Hear your Assemblymen or worse, hear fellow hypocrites converse. America would rather hear Peaceful Assembly than that. Cowards cackling behind the scene, preferring pipelines and oil spills to environmental clean.

I ask you Republicans what sort of party is that?

It's Gerrymandering and Red Mapping that keep you in your place, not your monotone talking points and self-serving pace.

Why do Conservatives teach their clones how not to think? This skin color caste distinction, by now, should be adieu. If people of color treated you the way you treat them, why you might die in a private prisons too.

Begging your pardon if you take offense, but how elected officials vote, absolutely classifies them - especially when inciting riots to keep our light upon a hill, dim.

One Common Ground America, I'm afraid we'll never get. Oh, why can't the Congress learn to set a good example for corporate lobbyists whispering pieces of silver in their ears - when The Street and violent mobs leave folk without hope and faces full of tears.

There are even places in America where democracy completely disappears. Where in Deep Red States, they haven't used it for years.

Why can't our citizens teach their states how to think? Obama flipped nine Red ones in 2008; South Carolina gave Biden White House instead even as Louisiana remained, blood red.

And still New Orleans cares not what Mardi Gras Night Revelers do exactly, as long as on Fat Tuesday, they pronounce it properly.

Americans who learn wrong lesson from Turkish Armenian mass slaughter, emulate QAnon and Proud Boys in Charlottesville killing a beloved daughter.

But resist systemic racism of hued lives that matter and wanton destruction by environment by partisan clatter you're regarded as a Socialist like puppets of Putin's Puppet POTUS recommending bleach for what ails populous.

Communications consultant and ghost writer for progressive political organizations, causes and candidates. Text/content contributor, script doctor, rewriting/editing political speeches and theatre scripts, screenplays, teleplays and other creative (more...)
 
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
