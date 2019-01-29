Hello, Anxiety! A Ted Talk by Jeanne Lemlin



The following deeply moving and personal talk by the acclaimed cookbook author Jeanne Lemlin explores the fear of death that has haunted humans from the start. She bravely speaks of her anxiety and panic in the face of this fear, leading the listener up to the point where the following words become appropriate to contemplate:

"the best existential analysis of the human condition leads directly into the problems of God and faith"

Ernest Becker, The Denial of Death

Anyone who suffers from panic attacks or anxiety and is afraid of death will profit from her story. Actually, her struggles are an eloquent lesson for everyone.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eDhoBz4nYbM