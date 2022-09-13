Hell To The Queen : The Red, The White, The Royal Blues and Sumo Wrestlers

This piece was reprinted by OpEd News with permission or license. It may not be reproduced in any form without permission or license from the source.

Queen Elizabeth II has transitioned away from this earth. Where her presence/entity goes from here is anyone's guess; perhaps that is the case for us all. Given the wonders of modern technology, I am almost certain that her royal interment garb can be coated with asbestos should her new environs prove climatically uncomfortable.

I have always found the term interment fascinating as it is the verbal sibling of the word "internment", which actually means to confine one to prison. I am sure The Queen will receive a most dignified burial.

Not one to imbibe in the hypnotic intoxicant of the vast intellectual wasteland known as television, I tend not to wander into that purgatorious Netherland. I had a schoolmarm who contemptuously referred to television as "the idiot box". Her name was Jane Hansen and she was a tough-as-nails, supernatural academic force in my life; she still is even though she departed this world decades ago, sans asbestos clothing. The preceding notwithstanding, from time to time, for various reasons, I venture into the abyss of the amorphous mass and void of electronic nothingness known as television.

Since The Queen's departure less than a week ago, television has gone from obnoxious to vomitous. I rarely turn the thing on under normal circumstances (especially since "news" no longer exists and sports have become vile, consumerized, dishonest over-produced pornographic spectacles). Basically the thing is furniture, but the few times I attempted to view it since The Queen's departure made me realize what "one-eyed monster" truly means. At some point, I found myself staring at Sumo Wrestlers on the thing as I desperately sought cognitive and sensorial asylum.

As a small boy, I saved enough Blue Chip Stamps to redeem them for a tiny red transistor radio. Not having siblings at home, the radio was my buddy. I loved that little red radio. I would place it under my pillow at night and listen to the news until I fell asleep. During my trips to visit my grandparents in Kansas for the summer, I remember my Grandpa sitting at the kitchen table listening to the Kansas City Royals games on a Motorola tube radio as he smoked cigarette after cigarette. World War II injured him, the cigarettes killed him.

The Kansas City Royals wear uniforms clad in blue. During the spectacularly violent summer thunderstorms of the Midwest, I would curl up in the "family room" with the Sears catalogue while the bone-shattering thunder rumbled and crackled with lightning so intense it was as if one were staring into a strobe light. In the distance, would be the soothing sound of that Motorola and baseball. Amidst the fury, violence and anger of nature, there was spiritual peace and comfort.

The incessant, cultish to the point of being beyond weird, coverage of The Queen on television is sufficiently distressing as it were and is. However, I was mentally absent enough to think that I could escape the audio-visual internment camp known as television and seek refuge with the radio. Given the exponentially greater choices that radio brings the listener as opposed to television, surely I would be able to escape The Queen and get what is, in my mind, more significant, pertinent, salient, important information. It was not to be, as fools rush in where wise men never go. I appear before her majesty in sackcloth and ashes for being a damned fool because there is no escape with the exception of a monastery; in Tibet.

As mind bending as European/Western culture may find it, there were many nations with royalty, kings and queens, princes and princesses. In fact, the world's first royalty came from Asia and Africa. But The Queen is the only one that truly matters, which is why I dutifully capitalize The Queen. With brutality and colonization, the European wiped out most of the royal families in pursuit of free riches or, as it is put in polite circles, the "commonwealth". In turn, the European installed himself as royalty in these lands. This is simply a statement of fact. Click Here

That "commonwealth" is not common to the commoners from whom the wealth was stolen and continues to be. All of whom physically resemble me. Funny, that.

Since I have been bombarded, and insulted, by the around-the-clock coverage of this dead, century-old white woman, I wonder what offenses she has committed to those that comprise the world's majority. I wonder how many times she uttered despicable racial epithets, whether they were audible or not. I wonder out of the billions of dollars that "The House of Windsor" possesses, how much of it did they work for. I wonder how many times did The Queen sit down and have dinner with the commoners that her "commonwealth" came from. Of the 56 nations in the "commonwealth" every last one of them are places where the people are melanic. I wonder how many times The Queen lived in those places. Clearly she was a white supremacist according to her own grandson, and her daughter-in-law to whom he is married. I wonder how many black, brown, red and yellow children she is complicit in murdering during World War II, Vietnam, Iraq, Syria, Afghanistan and innumerable violent colonialist actions in Africa, both overt and clandestine. I wonder how many rapes of the aforementioned children's mothers she sanctioned.

I wonder how many licks it takes to get to the center of a Tootsie Roll Tootsie Pop; or is that Tutsi-Pop? How ever many licks it takes, the center is brown chocolate.

The color blue is very, very important to white supremacist symbology and omnipresently appears in both nuance and blatancy. I have written about this significance in previous articles and am not to revisit it here, in detail. Nonetheless, there are the royals or "bluebloods" (i.e. royal blue); I shall refrain from mentioning the requisite incest of the term.

There is the omnipresent color blue in the European/Western national flags. Bluebeard was" true blue" as he cannibalized his wives. I am sure that before he dined on them in the throes of his necrophilic lust he presented them with bluebell flowers, which symbolize gratitude, humility, everlasting love, spirituality and, of course, purity. Unlike Bluebeard, I never acquired the taste for human flesh, so I'll stick with the blue plate special.

Of all of the blues, it is the Black Person in the United States that truly understands and contracted the blues. Why, it is so well understood that an entire genre of music was created by the Black Person in the United States in memorialization of the blues; it is called The Blues. I love it when nervous European-Americans tell me how much they "love the blues". This is intended to be ingratiating for the most part. I have often wondered do they realize how insulting the comment is and I have to restrain myself from wanting to beat them black and blue. My African ancestors didn't know anything about "the blues" nor did my Original American ancestors. Europeans gave us "the blues" (literally) and, just for the record, I don't like the goddamned blues. They depress me.

It is said that the clenching, tight fist of greed is relinquished upon death. Never has a human being left this planet with a closed fist; the hands are always open. I guess you can't take it with you.

Hell to The Queen.