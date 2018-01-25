Power of Story Send a Tweet        
- Advertisement -

Share on Google Plus 1 Share on Twitter 1 Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on PInterest Share on Fark! Share on Reddit Share on StumbleUpon Tell A Friend (2 Shares)  

Printer Friendly Page Save As Favorite View Favorites (# of views)   1 comment
Exclusive to OpEdNews:
OpEdNews Op Eds

Healthcare Plus Capitalism Equals Opioid Epidemic

By   Follow Me on Twitter     Message Daniel Matthews       (Page 1 of 1 pages)     Permalink

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags  Add to My Group(s)

Must Read 1   Well Said 1   Valuable 1  
View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com Headlined to H1 1/25/18

Author 503757
Become a Fan
  (1 fan)


(Image by Pictures of money/Flickr)   Permission   Details   DMCA
- Advertisement -

Ever heard of the Sackler family? If you have, it's probably because they mastered the art of branding and marketing while managing to sneak OxyContin into millions of homes. Theirs is a story of drugs, capitalism and what happens when you wear the right suit while you're mixing the two. Theirs is a truly American story.

A little over a decade ago, the Sackler family opioid empire was in trouble. However, if you pay attention to the info about opioid manufacturers that have faced government lawsuits , you wouldn't know it has anything to do with the Sacklers -- unless you know the Sacklers are behind Purdue Pharma. The Sacklers have done a lot to distance their name from their company. More on that soon.

In 2007, Purdue Pharma paid out an unprecedented $600 million settlement for misbranding OxyContin. The company used branding to controvert science, making it seem like OxyContin, a powerful opioid, is not addictive. In 2015, the state of Kentucky reached a $24 million settlement with Purdue, again for misbranding OxyContin. Misbranding is a practice that goes all the way back to Arthur Sackler, who co-founded Purdue Pharma with his brothers .

Arthur Sackler's first and most blatant instance of "misbranding" (legalese for lying) took the form of an ad for a Pfizer antibiotic called Sigmamycin. The ad featured a bunch of doctors' business cards next to the message, "More and more physicians find Sigmamycin the antibiotic therapy of choice." In 1959, an investigative reporter discovered that the business cards in the ad didn't belong to any real doctors.

- Advertisement -

Arthur was a marketer who first went to medical school. As a trained physician, he knew that when it comes to peddling drugs, it's important to market to doctors. It worked; by 1973 he had doctors writing more than a hundred million tranquilizer prescriptions per year because, according to Sackler's ad campaign, Valium was great for people with "no demonstrable pathology."


Arthur Sackler
(Image by Smithsonian's Freer and Sackler Galleries/Wikimedia)   Permission   Details   DMCA

- Advertisement -

Fast forward to 1995. The FDA approved OxyContin, although, according to the New Yorker, Purdue hadn't conducted any studies as to whether the drug is addictive. Purdue's marketing campaign was about as pervasive as it gets. Even before Oxycontin's release, a reputable pain specialist named Russell Portenoy told the New York Times, "There is a growing literature showing that these drugs [opioids] can be used for a long time, with few side effects." Turns out Purdue had Portenoy on its payroll.

The FDA put an insert in the Oxycontin package that claimed it wasn't as addictive as other painkillers. Then, the examiner who approved OxyContin quit the FDA and started working for Purdue. Coincidence? Hardly. Purdue has plenty of cash with which to woo and poach employee prospects. Primarily through the sale of Oxycontin, which was falsely branded as non addictive and not prone to abuse, the Sackler family amassed a fortune of $13 billion, placing them among America's richest families .

Recently, artist Nan Goldin began campaigning against the Sackler family, and Arthur Sackler's daughter, Elizabeth Sackler, proclaimed her support . This falls in step with the side of the Sacklers plenty of people have heard about: the philanthropic side. They've contributed to the Metropolitan Museum of Art, Harvard, the Guggenheim, the Louvre, and plenty more. Elizabeth is responsible for the Elizabeth A. Sackler Center for Feminist Art. They make vastly important contributions to the arts.


Temple of Dendur exhibit in the Sackler Wing at The Metropolitan Museum of Art
(Image by Erwin Verbruggen/Wikimedia)   Permission   Details   DMCA

The family makes their arts endowments well-known -- the Sackler name is on all their contributions, such as the Sackler Wing of the Met. Meanwhile, eight of the Sacklers who are on Purdue's board of directors aren't listed in that capacity on Purdue's website. This is a family whose brand is associated with the arts. To fund their continuing philanthropy and opulent lifestyles, they aggressively marketed one of the biggest opioids on the market through Purdue Pharma.

- Advertisement -

"If you look at the prescribing trends for all the different opioids, it's in 1996 that prescribing really takes off. It's not a coincidence. That was the year Purdue launched a multifaceted campaign that misinformed the medical community about the risks," says Andrew Kolodny, co-director of the Opioid Policy Research Collaborative. Basically, doctors wouldn't have started handing out opioids like candy if Purdue Pharma hadn't marketed them as harmless.

To be sure, opioid manufacturing is a huge industry, as is the healthcare industry mobilized to treat the victims of opioid abuse. Substance abuse nurses are in high demand; this year, there's an estimated shortage of about 200,000 nurses. The chain of supply and demand for this capitalist drug machine is clear. Big pharma manufactures and markets the drugs, doctors prescribe them, then nurses and doctors help treat the addicts, which is part of how they get paid. About four out of five heroin addicts start off on prescription opioids. In turn, that helps cartels who traffic heroin. All told, the manufacture and distribution of illicit drugs in America is a $249 billion industry.

An opioid epidemic is what you would expect in a system where drug manufacturers (read: suppliers) can legally work hand-in-hand with doctors (read: dealers) to distribute product and accumulate capital. They're wearing the right suits and they've got the Federal Drug Administration their side. Welcome to the machine.

 

- Advertisement -

Must Read 1   Well Said 1   Valuable 1  
View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com

Daniel Matthews is a thirty-two years young freelance writer and musician from Boise, Idaho. In 2006 he earned his Bachelor's Degree in English with a Creative Writing Emphasis from Boise State University. Boise State's faculty includes two of (more...)
 

Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon Share Author on Social Media   Go To Commenting

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags
- Advertisement -

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Is Bernie Wrong about Universal Healthcare?

Marijuana, Alcohol, and Disinformation in America

Today's Children Will Be in a Constant State of Emergency Tomorrow

Oregon Drug Bill Highlights Growing Chasm Between States and White House

Schedule II? Cannabis threatens to disrupt the pharmaceutical industry

Would Donald Trump pass the psychopath test?

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
1 people are discussing this page, with 1 comments  Post Comment

June Genis

Become a Fan
Author 52919

(Member since Aug 31, 2010), 6 fans, 2 articles, 27 quicklinks, 755 comments


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


  New Content

The title of your article should have been Healthcare Plus Crony Capitalism Equals Opioid Epidemic

Much of what you site constitutes fraud and the government failed in its obligation to protect us from it. Unfortunately they don't do a very good job of combatting faud in their own programs either.

Yes the pharmacuticals industry is protected by our current government but that has much less to do with capitalism than cronyism and its association with campaign contributions. You had (and still have) the same sort of things going on in communist Russia. It's called corruption.

Submitted on Thursday, Jan 25, 2018 at 9:09:28 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 