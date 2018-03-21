Power of Story Send a Tweet        
Healthcare Isn't Big Business Or Big Philanthropy! -- Ben Palmquist and Dr. Steffie Woolhandler

From Smirking Chimp

From flickr.com: Medicare for All Rally {MID-268514}
Medicare for All Rally
(Image by mollyktadams)   Permission   Details   DMCA
US healthcare is still in crisis. Over 30 million Americans remain uninsured, and even more are sickened by sky-high insurance costs. This January Jeff Bezos, Warren Buffett and Jamie Dimon announced that they were banding together to form a new healthcare... entity.

It'd be premature to call it a plan. The men from Amazon, Berkshire Hathaway and JP Morgan say their whatever-it-is will be will be "free from profit-making incentives and constraints." but remember, we're talking about three experts when it comes to making profits.

While the Congress seems hopelessly sunk in a partisan fight over the Affordable Care Act, and Bernie Sanders Medicare for All bill is nowhere near becoming law -- even though it's more popular than ever -- might Big Business offer a way out?

Joining me are -- Ben Palmquist of the National Economic and Social Rights Initiative and Dr. Steffie Woolhandler from Physicians for a National Health Program, to unpack all this and more.

Watch...

 

Laura Flanders is the host of "GRIT TV" the new, news and culture discussion program aired daily on Free Speech TV (Dish Network ch. 9415) and online at the popular blog site Firedoglake.com. Flanders also hosts RadioNation, on Air America
 

