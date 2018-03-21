From Smirking Chimp
Medicare for All Rally
US healthcare is still in crisis. Over 30 million Americans remain uninsured, and even more are sickened by sky-high insurance costs. This January Jeff Bezos, Warren Buffett and Jamie Dimon announced that they were banding together to form a new healthcare... entity.
It'd be premature to call it a plan. The men from Amazon, Berkshire Hathaway and JP Morgan say their whatever-it-is will be will be "free from profit-making incentives and constraints." but remember, we're talking about three experts when it comes to making profits.
While the Congress seems hopelessly sunk in a partisan fight over the Affordable Care Act, and Bernie Sanders Medicare for All bill is nowhere near becoming law -- even though it's more popular than ever -- might Big Business offer a way out?
Joining me are -- Ben Palmquist of the National Economic and Social Rights Initiative and Dr. Steffie Woolhandler from Physicians for a National Health Program, to unpack all this and more.
