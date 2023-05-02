Healthcare Is Too Important To Be Left in The Hands Of Corporate America

It would appear the Health Care debate will continue with no clear cut resolution any time soon. This is unfortunate given the number of people who are precariously perched on a precipice awaiting their fate. This is even more unfortunate when one recognizes that there is really no Health Care problem. We Americans have wonderful Health Care. We just don't have access to it for everyone, and many of those who have access cannot afford it.

Access and affordability are the stumbling blocks that make this tricky. A large portion of the country believe that access and affordable health care are a right. A similar portion of the country believe that health care is available to the healthy and those whose income can support its purchase. No real sound explanation for those who are already sick or hurt, and those that are either unemployed or underemployed. And we can completely forget about the healthy, yet unemployed children. But let's put that argument aside for the moment.

Even if we someday agreed that health care is a right"perhaps part of that "Life, Liberty and Pursuit of Happiness" thing, we are still stuck attempting resolving the affordability thing.

This issue will also not be resolved soon, as long as those making the decisions are resolute in their opinion that this marketplace must be governed by free enterprise capitalism. After all, competition is what controls spending and pricing, so quite naturally this approach is mandatory. Except that it isn't!

There are societal functions that are too important to be left to Free Market Capitalism. I don't want to depend on a Free Market Fire Department, Police Department or the US Military. These are important functions of our government that cannot and should not be privatized for obvious reasons. Depending upon a Board of Directors regarding whose house to save when a fire occurs is a horrifying thought.

To be clear, I worked in the Free Market System for 45 years. I am a declared fan of Capitalism. I am currently retired depending in part on a "Non-Funded" Deferred Compensation plan that my company provided, for my retirement income. I was delighted to make contributions to this plan, understanding that it was not currently being funded by the company. I am dependent upon that company to make money so that I may receive that income. I need them to make decisions that favor the company and therefore"me.

However, that rational does not necessarily apply when it comes to treating the sick and the injured. In my 45 years in the corporate world I don't recall ever being aware of any decision that was made by a Corporate Board or a vote of the Stockholders, that wasn't in favor of doing something that was good for the company and therefore good for the Stockholders"never! No ballot that I was aware of, ever asked the Stockholders to make a decision about what was good for the country. And that's OK. That is what they are supposed to do.

When we employ Corporations to administer our Health Care funding, should we expect anything different? They will do what they are supposed to do. Take care of the Stockholders. It is important to acknowledge that Insurance Companies in general provide no tangible product. They perform a service. They receive premiums from a very large number of people and distribute that money to a smaller amount of people who happen to be sick or injured. That's it. Along the way of course they collect a "fee" for the service. They certainly are entitled to be paid for that service.

They are also quite justified in employing an exclusion to coverage for pre-existing conditions. Property and Casualty companies don't insure houses that are already on fire. It's the same with Car Insurance. Insurance Companies by definition are supposed to insure for unforeseen events not those that already exist. The absolute necessity of caring for any and everyone who is sick or injured precludes insurance companies from participating. Their stockholders demand that they price their services in such a way as to yield a revenue stream that favors the Stockholder. This means keeping a watchful eye on claims. This leads to determining who gets coverage, who is really in need of care and determining the kind of care that, in their opinion is best.

Which is precisely why Insurance Companies cannot be involved in America's Health Care System?

Once we decide that Health Care is a right, and I hope that's soon, we can then argue as to who has the best program. England, Canada, or any of the other (meaning all of the Democracies in the Western World, and some not so Democratic). Or should we simply expand Medicare for all? For now I will leave that discussion to those far smarter than me.

