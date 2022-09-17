 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook 1 Share on Twitter Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
Exclusive to OpEd News:
Life Arts   

Healing Shame: Transcending our Paradigms Pt. 5

By       (Page 1 of 9 pages)   1 comment
Message Blair Gelbond

Day 003 - Shame
Day 003 - Shame
(Image by marcandrelariviere from flickr)   Details   DMCA

"Revolution is not revolt. What carried the Resistance of four years was revolt - the complete, obstinate, and at first nearly blind refusal to accept an order that would bring men to their knees. Revolt begins first in the human heart. But there comes a time when revolt spreads from heart to spirit, when a feeling becomes an idea, when impulse leads to concerted action. This is the moment of revolution."

Albert Camus

"I used to drink to solve the problems caused by drinking. The more I drank to relieve my shame-based loneliness and hurt, the more I felt ashamed."

John Bradshaw

In this essay I will be writing both about my own experience of dealing with shame as well as the prevalence of shame in the control-based paradigm.

Introduction

I grew up in a shame-based family. My father was an expert in shaming and put-downs. This was especially confusing, as the shaming was often embedded in humor. As a child I had no consciousness of this; however, as an adolescent and young adult I gradually become aware that Dad had been intensely shamed, and sought to get this monkey off his back by offloading shame onto his wife and children.

I, my sibling and my mother were given the message that we could not do anything right. We felt that we were disabled human beings.

As a child and young person, I was frequently the recipient of shaming behavior from others. For me, it took plenty of therapy, ongoing spiritual practice and a healthy dollop of revolt to free myself of this burden.

Next Page  1  |  2  |  3  |  4  |  5  |  6  |  7  |  8  |  9

(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).

Rate It | View Ratings

Blair Gelbond Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

I work as a psychotherapist with an emphasis on transformational learning - a blend of psychoanalytic and transpersonal approaches, and am the author of Self Actualization and Unselfish Love and co-author of Families Helping Families: Living with (more...)
 

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines

 
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEd News Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Enzo and our Planetary Marathon

The Progress of the Soul

Self-Actualization for the Benefit of the World

Evolutionary Intelligence - A Planetary Rite of Passage

Loving Awareness

"The Five Elephants in the Room"

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEd News welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEd News rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters.
Become a Premium Member Would you like to be able to enter longer comments? You can enter 10,000 characters with Leader Membership. Simply sign up for your Premium Membership and you can say much more. Plus you'll be able to do a lot more, too.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password
Show Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

1 people are discussing this page, with 1 comments  Post Comment

Blair Gelbond

Become a Fan
(Member since Sep 8, 2011), 12 fans, 87 articles, 1 quicklinks, 4477 comments (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

  New Content

In itself, shame is not bad. Shame is a normal human emotion. In fact, shame is the emotion which gives us permission to be human. Shame lets us know our limits. Shame keeps us in our human boundaries, letting us know we can and will make mistakes, and that we need help. Our shame tells us we are not grandiose or omnipotent.

Healthy shame is the psychological foundation of humility. It is the source of spirituality.

However, shame as a healthy human emotion can be transformed into shame as a state of being. As a state of being, shame takes over one's whole identity. To have shame as an identity is to believe that one's being is flawed, that one is defective as a human being. Once shame is transformed into an identity, it becomes toxic and dehumanizing.

Toxic shame is unbearable and always necessitates a cover-up, a false self.

Since one feels his true self is defective and flawed, one needs a false self which does not appear defective and flawed. Once one becomes a false self, one ceases to exist psychologically. To be a false self is to cease being an authentic human being.

The process of false self-formation is what Alice Miller calls "soul murder." As a false self, one tries to be more than human or less than human.

Toxic shame and be described as the greatest form of learned domestic violence there is. It destroys human life. Toxic shame is the core of most forms of emotional illness.

It is used by the control culture to dominate those in its thrall; that is, most of us.

**

Brene Brown explains that shame needs only 3 things to grow: secrecy, silence and judgement. Shame cannot grow or thrive in the context of empathy.

It is important, however, that when we reach out to share our story/experience, that we choose individuals who have actually earned the right to hear our story (i.e., someone who is trustworthy, will not judge, and can bear the weight of the story.


Submitted on Saturday, Sep 17, 2022 at 8:34:44 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (0+)
Flag This
Share Comment More Sharing          
Commenter Blocking?

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 

Tell A Friend