The name of the school in Parkland FL where the 18 students were shot in the latest automatic gun-massacre is Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

In her book, The Everglades: River of Grass (published in 1947), this school's namesake wrote eloquently about how the Everglades is not, as people thought back then, a big swamp. It is a beautiful, irreplaceable "river of grass". Maybe our fearless leaders in Washington would like to treat this latest mass killing as if it is a swamp where the law and order system and the mental health system failed us, allowing a psychotic killer to go on a rampage. But they need to know it's not a swamp, like you might say Washington is a swamp. Hardly. It's a river of grass and the grass is our youth, and the waters are far from swampy but broad and clear and flowing north toward Washington!