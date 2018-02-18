Power of Story Send a Tweet        
Heads-up to the NRA, our youth are heading for Washington

From pixabay.com: Free photo: Miami, Usa, Everglades, River - Free Image on Pixabay
Permission   Details   DMCA
The name of the school in Parkland FL where the 18 students were shot in the latest automatic gun-massacre is Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

In her book, The Everglades: River of Grass (published in 1947), this school's namesake wrote eloquently about how the Everglades is not, as people thought back then, a big swamp. It is a beautiful, irreplaceable "river of grass". Maybe our fearless leaders in Washington would like to treat this latest mass killing as if it is a swamp where the law and order system and the mental health system failed us, allowing a psychotic killer to go on a rampage. But they need to know it's not a swamp, like you might say Washington is a swamp. Hardly. It's a river of grass and the grass is our youth, and the waters are far from swampy but broad and clear and flowing north toward Washington!

 

Gary Lindorff is a poet, writer, blogger  and author of several books, the latest: 13 Seeds: Health, Karma and Initiation. Over the last few years he has begun calling himself an activist poet, channeling his activism through poetic
 

Gary Lindorff

The river of change is coming

