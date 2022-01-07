Heading to Brazil. Advice?

In ten days I'm flying to Brazil. I'm looking for some bottom-up advice.

I'm going for a few reasons. First, I'm going to meet my wife's family. Next, I'm getting dental work done. I need a few implants and crowns. The savings from getting the work done in Brazil will be far more than the cost of traveling to Brazil. Finally, I'm hoping to do some tourism, in between sessions with the dentist.

Yesterday, I booked our Covid tests for the day we leave and confirmed that my Medicare supplement covers out of country emergency health care-- it does. While I was researching I found that it's a good thing, since the insurers I checked didn't even offer travel health insurance to people over 69 (I'm 70.)

I've been researching things and things to do and things to put in my suitcase before I leave.

I figured that among the members of OEN I would surely get some good advice, suggestions and information.

We're going to Goiania-- a state (province?) in the center of Brazil, sort of like the Iowa of Brazil, not exactly tourist territory like Rio. But I hope to do one trip to somewhere touristy, while I'm down there. In-country airfares are pretty reasonable. Any suggestions?

I bought two tourist guides for my kindle, but they tend to focus on the big tourist hubs.

Are there things to do down there, things to buy, things to bring as gifts?

I have to confess that my enthusiasm for this trip has diminished as the departure date has neared, with the possible vicissitudes Covid could bring. Just the idea of getting an affordable Covid test for my return to the US is worrisome. Airport testing can cost $250, far from the free price at a local pharmacy here in the US.

So... I'd love to hear your suggestions, advice and warnings.