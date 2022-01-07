Heading to Brazil. Advice?

In ten days I'm flying to Brazil. I'm looking for some bottom-up advice.
I'm going for a few reasons. First, I'm going to meet my wife's family. Next, I'm getting dental work done. I need a few implants and crowns. The savings from getting the work done in Brazil will be far more than the cost of traveling to Brazil. Finally, I'm hoping to do some tourism, in between sessions with the dentist.
Yesterday, I booked our Covid tests for the day we leave and confirmed that my Medicare supplement covers out of country emergency health care-- it does. While I was researching I found that it's a good thing, since the insurers I checked didn't even offer travel health insurance to people over 69 (I'm 70.)
I've been researching things and things to do and things to put in my suitcase before I leave.
I figured that among the members of OEN I would surely get some good advice, suggestions and information.
We're going to Goiania-- a state (province?) in the center of Brazil, sort of like the Iowa of Brazil, not exactly tourist territory like Rio. But I hope to do one trip to somewhere touristy, while I'm down there. In-country airfares are pretty reasonable. Any suggestions?
I bought two tourist guides for my kindle, but they tend to focus on the big tourist hubs.
Are there things to do down there, things to buy, things to bring as gifts?
I have to confess that my enthusiasm for this trip has diminished as the departure date has neared, with the possible vicissitudes Covid could bring. Just the idea of getting an affordable Covid test for my return to the US is worrisome. Airport testing can cost $250, far from the free price at a local pharmacy here in the US.
So... I'd love to hear your suggestions, advice and warnings.
Rob Kall is an award winning journalist, inventor, software architect,
connector and visionary. His work and his writing have been featured in the New York Times, the Wall Street Journal, CNN, ABC, the HuffingtonPost, Success, Discover and other media.
Check out his platform at RobKall.com
He is the author of The Bottom-up Revolution; Mastering the Emerging World of Connectivity
He's given talks and workshops to Fortune
500 execs and national medical and psychological organizations, and pioneered
first-of-their-kind conferences in Positive Psychology, Brain Science and
Story. He hosts some of the world's smartest, most interesting and powerful
people on his Bottom Up Radio Show,
and founded and publishes one of the top Google- ranked progressive news and
opinion sites, OpEdNews.com
more detailed bio:
Rob Kall has spent his adult life as an awakener and empowerer-- first in the field of biofeedback, inventing products, developing software and a music recording label, MuPsych, within the company he founded in 1978-- Futurehealth, and founding, organizing and running 3 conferences: Winter Brain, on Neurofeedback and consciousness, Optimal Functioning and Positive Psychology (a pioneer in the field of Positive Psychology, first presenting workshops on it in 1985) and Storycon Summit Meeting on the Art Science and Application of Story-- each the first of their kind. Then, when he found the process of raising people's consciousness and empowering them to take more control of their lives one person at a time was too slow, he founded Opednews.com-- which has been the top search result on Google for the terms liberal news and progressive opinion for several years. Rob began his Bottom-up Radio show, broadcast on WNJC 1360 AM to Metro Philly, also available on iTunes, covering the transition of our culture, business and world from predominantly Top-down (hierarchical, centralized, authoritarian, patriarchal, big) to bottom-up (egalitarian, local, interdependent, grassroots, archetypal feminine and small.) Recent long-term projects include a book, Bottom-up-- The Connection Revolution, debillionairizing the planet and the Psychopathy Defense and Optimization (more...)