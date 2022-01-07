 
 
Heading to Brazil. Advice?

Dental surgery
Dental surgery
(Image by Pixabay: volodymyr007)   Details   DMCA

In ten days I'm flying to Brazil. I'm looking for some bottom-up advice.

I'm going for a few reasons. First, I'm going to meet my wife's family. Next, I'm getting dental work done. I need a few implants and crowns. The savings from getting the work done in Brazil will be far more than the cost of traveling to Brazil. Finally, I'm hoping to do some tourism, in between sessions with the dentist.

Yesterday, I booked our Covid tests for the day we leave and confirmed that my Medicare supplement covers out of country emergency health care-- it does. While I was researching I found that it's a good thing, since the insurers I checked didn't even offer travel health insurance to people over 69 (I'm 70.)

I've been researching things and things to do and things to put in my suitcase before I leave.

I figured that among the members of OEN I would surely get some good advice, suggestions and information.

We're going to Goiania-- a state (province?) in the center of Brazil, sort of like the Iowa of Brazil, not exactly tourist territory like Rio. But I hope to do one trip to somewhere touristy, while I'm down there. In-country airfares are pretty reasonable. Any suggestions?

I bought two tourist guides for my kindle, but they tend to focus on the big tourist hubs.

Are there things to do down there, things to buy, things to bring as gifts?

I have to confess that my enthusiasm for this trip has diminished as the departure date has neared, with the possible vicissitudes Covid could bring. Just the idea of getting an affordable Covid test for my return to the US is worrisome. Airport testing can cost $250, far from the free price at a local pharmacy here in the US.

So... I'd love to hear your suggestions, advice and warnings.

 

Rob Kall is an award winning journalist, inventor, software architect, connector and visionary. 

He is the author of The Bottom-up Revolution; Mastering the Emerging World of Connectivity  

He hosts some of the world's smartest, most interesting and powerful people on his Bottom Up Radio Show, and founded and publishes one of the top Google- ranked progressive news and opinion sites, OpEdNews.com

Rob Kall has spent his adult life as an awakener and empowerer-- first in the field of biofeedback, inventing products, developing software and a music recording label, MuPsych, within the company he founded in 1978-- Futurehealth, and founding, organizing and running 3 conferences: Winter Brain, on Neurofeedback and consciousness, Optimal Functioning and Positive Psychology (a pioneer in the field of Positive Psychology, first presenting workshops on it in 1985) and Storycon Summit Meeting on the Art Science and Application of Story-- each the first of their kind. Then, when he found the process of raising people's consciousness and empowering them to take more control of their lives one person at a time was too slow, he founded Opednews.com-- which has been the top search result on Google for the terms liberal news and progressive opinion for several years.
 

Beverly Jensen

Very exciting trip! On Accuradio in Mexico, it's the music of Brazil I'm always listening to! During this covid craziness, I've been traveling the world, almost as usual excepting jabs up the nose repeatedly and quarantine in Thailand. First, find a clinic in the place where you're staying to get the covid test 72 hours before your flight or whatever time frame is required. This price at the airport is insane but then visas to Brazil are $250 the last I checked. I hate the masks required now but for 30 years I've used masks on airplanes--BUT with an anti-viral essential oil on the mask. I use that still if I think I need protection. Oil of Thieves from Young Living and On Guard from Doterra are excellent if you can get one fast enough (Thieves I won't live without). I had the covid virus in March 2020, so I have natural immunity and a naturally strong immune system anyway, so I have been traveling without much concern. I can't advise other than health matters! Vaya con Dios! Beverly

Submitted on Friday, Jan 7, 2022 at 10:30:41 AM

Meryl Ann Butler

I agree, I diffuse OnGuard every day, (and apply to the bottoms of my feet), it's great stuff! Never thought about putting it on the mask, duh, thanks for the tip! xo

Submitted on Friday, Jan 7, 2022 at 11:20:05 AM

molly cruz

Well I think you're crazy, just from what I know about Brazil's handing of the pandemic. Any South American country has low dental rates. I've been hiding out in Costa Rica, also got an implant, but there's very little Covid here and I live remotely. Come stay here for free and I'll introduce you to my dentist who is brilliant at implants.

Submitted on Friday, Jan 7, 2022 at 12:40:58 PM

Jack Lindauer

Hope you have a wonderful time with your wife's family.

Are you taking any electrical appliances, such as an electric razor or electric alarm clock? Check Brazil's household voltage for the wall outlets. Should be either 110 volts or 220 volts. If it's 220, you'll need an adapter.

Submitted on Saturday, Jan 8, 2022 at 12:09:05 AM

