[The need for a top-level international United Nations Secretary General's Board of Inquiry could not be clearer, as each day reveals more clashing perfidies, all of which will lead to the required unscrambling and unraveling to get to the Truth. If more lawsuits are going to be filed, like Missouri and Mississippi have filed against China in federal Courts, and if the same kind of suits are filed in national courts in other nations, then member states and their ministers of Justice and Attorney Generals will need the quality of facts that could decide cases in, for example, the International Court of Justice. The United Nations has also already a vast system of sanctions, and how the trade wars and balance of payments figure into this makes a complex matrix into a bewildering maze of motives, accusations, and challenges. Looking back in history to the build-up to both world wars in the 20th century, we see the same kind of potential for conflict accruing now between the US and China. We see blustering war-like actions gaining steam, certainly more from this President than prior acts from other Presidents, the bombing of nations by USA, etc. What has really happened is that the world has evolved away from the thermonuclear madness of the arms race, which I always saw as "two apes on a treadmill", which was debunked so thoroughly by Stewart Udall in The Myths of August, published by Rutgers University Press. He described how the Atomic Energy Commission and the Pentagon came year after year to the Congress spouting fearsome statistics about how many more intercontinental ballistic missiles the Russians had, and then found later that most of that turned out to be false. Stewart is gone now, having passed away at 90, but his son Tom Udall is New Mexico's Senior Senator, about to retire after two terms. I hope he stays active in international law, with his international law degree from Cambridge University, 8 years as New Mexico Attorney General, several terms in Congress, and then 8 years in the United States Senate.

If the Security Council approves the Pandemic Board of Inquiry idea I have proposed to them, it would require top legal and judicial minds to put together the extended inquiries that will be needed. Let's see what comes of my proposal next month when Estonia is the President of the Security Council for the month. I am counting on the Secretary General acting free of most of the influences of the most powerful nations, and to use the vast legal team at his disposal.

Newsweek reported that U.S. Scientists Not Allowed Into China to Investigate Coronavirus: Pompeo

Pompeo told Fox News' The Ingraham Angle on Wednesday that China is not allowing "the transparency and openness we need" regarding the pandemic, which originated in the central Chinese city of Wuhan and has now spread worldwide. Pompeo has been among the most vocal critics of China over COVID-19, echoing President Donald Trump's attacks on Beijing and peddling a conspiracy theory suggesting the virus may have originated in a

scientific research lab in Wuhan. There is currently no evidence to support the theory, but this has not stopped Pompeo and Trump from alluding to it. Pompeo told host Laura Ingraham: "Even today, the Chinese government hasn't permitted American scientists to go into China, to go into not only the Wuhan lab but wherever it needs to go to learn about this virus, to learn about its origins." Pompeo did not detail requests by U.S. scientists to visit China. Newsweek has contacted the State Department and the Chinese embassy in Washington, D.C. for clarification on any blocked visits. click here 6 hours after that was published, Pompeo said that the U.S. may never restore WHO funds; Democrats insist it must. Asked if he was not ruling out a change in leadership of the WHO, Pompeo replied: "Even more than that, it may be the case that the United States can never return to underwriting, having U.S. taxpayer dollars go to the WHO." The WHO has denied the Trump administration's charges and China insists it has been transparent and open. The United States has been the biggest overall donor to the WHO,

contributing over $400 million in 2019, roughly 15% of its budget. Senior U.S. officials last week told Reuters Washington could redirect these funds to other aid groups. Earlier on Wednesday, Pompeo said the United States "strongly believed" Beijing had failed to report the outbreak in a timely manner, in breach of World Health Organization rules, and that WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom did not use his ability "to go public" when a member state failed to follow those rules. Pompeo said the WHO had an obligation to ensure safety standards were observed in virology labs in the Chinese city of Wuhan, where the outbreak began, and its director-general had "enormous authority with respect to nations that do not comply". The acting head of the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) said on Wednesday the United States would assess if the WHO was being run properly and look for alternative partners outside the body.

Next Page 1 | 2