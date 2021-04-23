 
 
"He's Going to Be So Missed": Funeral Held for Police Shooting Victim Daunte Wright in Minneapolis

Mourners gathered in Minnesota Thursday for the funeral of Daunte Wright, a 20-year-old Black man who was shot dead by a white police officer during a traffic stop in the Minneapolis suburb of Brooklyn Center. Daunte's mother, Katie Wright, fought back tears as she remembered her son. "When he walked in the room, he lit up the room. He was a brother, a jokester, and he was loved by so many. He's going to be so missed." We air excerpts of Wright's funeral service.

Transcript

This is a rush transcript. Copy may not be in its final form.

AMY GOODMAN: In Minnesota, mourners gathered Thursday for the funeral of Daunte Wright, a 20-year-old Black father who was shot dead by a white police officer during a traffic stop in the Minneapolis suburb of Brooklyn Center. Daunte's mother, Katie Wright, fought back tears as she remembered her son.

KATIE WRIGHT: I never imagined that I'd be standing here. The roles should completely be reversed: My son should be burying me. My son had a smile that was worth a million dollars. When he walked in the room, he lit up the room. He was a brother, a jokester, and he was loved by so many. He's going to be so missed.

AMY GOODMAN: A number of prominent Minnesota politicians attended Daunte Wright's funeral, including Minneapolis Congresswoman Ilhan Omar, state Attorney General Keith Ellison, Governor Tim Walz and U.S. Senator Amy Klobuchar. This is Wright family attorney Ben Crump.

BENJAMIN CRUMP: Before I give the plea for justice, let me have you join me in proclaiming that Daunte Wright's life mattered, so his mother Katie and Aubrey Wright will know that we believe it when we quote it. Up on your feet, if you would. Daunte Wright's life mattered.

MOURNERS: Daunte Wright's life mattered.

BENJAMIN CRUMP: Daunte Wright's life mattered.

MOURNERS: Daunte Wright's life mattered.

BENJAMIN CRUMP: Daunte Wright's life mattered!

Democracy Now!  is a national, daily, independent, award-winning news program hosted by journalists Amy Goodman and Juan Gonzalez.
 
