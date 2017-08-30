From Mike Malloy Website



More proof of Russian collusion and confirmation of Trump lies about his ties to the Kremlin -- keep reading below.

Meanwhile...

It's the last week of August and just the beginning of hurricane season. As Harvey devastates the Houston area, Trump admits he "used the ratings" he knew the hurricane would garner to announce his pardon of convicted felon Joe Arpaio -- disgraced racist sheriff in Arizona. There are so many things wrong with that sentence -- where to begin? Trump cares not that American citizens are using picnic coolers to float their children to safety in the flooded streets of Houston. Trump is just happy the hurricane happened so folks would tune in and hear about his kindness to this convicted criminal. #sick But what else can you expect from a completely amoral psychopath?

Then there is ethically-challenged mega-church operator Joel Olsteen who closed his 16,000 sq ft tax-exempt Houston facility to keep the smelly refugees from ruining his pretty carpets. Such a good Christian. He's safe and dry in his $10 million mansion, funded by his deluded worshipers. Three different Houston mosques are serving Houstonians while Joel Osteen's $50M megachurch sits closed. I bet they have a big kitchen in there, too. Here is a message from Olsteen's church website:

Dear Lakewood Church family, We want to let you know that our hearts are with each of you and your families during this difficult time. We are praying for you and we are praying for our city, and for all of those affected by the devastating flooding and rains caused by Hurricane Harvey. We love you and we love this city. And we want to help.(emphasis added) Over the last couple of days, as the enormity of this storm was being realized, we have been working to organize relief efforts for the Houston area with our friend Franklin Graham and the disaster relief organization that he oversees, Samaritan's Purse. Samaritan's Purse has been, since it's inception, organized to respond to situations just like Hurricane Harvey, and we are grateful to be able to partner with them to provide assistance to the Houston area. We know the need is great. That much is clear. We do not yet know all the ways we can help.(emphasis added) However if you would like to register to volunteer with us, please do so by clicking the link below. Or, if you would like to donate to our relief efforts, please do so here in this page. We are working just as fast as we can on this and will update you with more information as it becomes available. In the meantime, know that our prayers for strength and comfort for each of you will continue, as well as our prayers for God's help as we navigate the upcoming days and months together. We love you. And we are praying. Together (?!) we will make it through this difficult time.

Joel Osteen's $50M megachurch

I may vomit. They don't know how to help, and "together" we will make it through his difficult time. Seriously? You don't know how to help? Maybe open the doors and feed and shelter the people? Y'know, like Jesus would do? Hypocritical prosperity gospel freak ...

While this madness was developing there were two more significant developments in the Russian investigation, the dominos just keep toppling at an ever-increasing rate. Trump's own attorney Michael Cohen admitted today that he and Trump had at least three separate conversations about opening a Trump Tower in Moscow in 2015 and early 2016, despite The Don's claims that he "never" had any such discussions or any potential business relationships in Russia, as CNN reports:

"President Donald Trump's attorney reached out to the Kremlin for assistance in building a Trump Tower in Moscow well into the business mogul's presidential campaign, he said Monday, adding that he discussed the project with Trump three times. The attorney, Michael Cohen, said in a two-page statement provided to congressional investigators on Monday that he sent the email to Dmitry Peskov in January 2016 to seek his help securing government approval for a proposed Trump Tower in the Russian capital. Cohen denied that the project was related 'in any way' to Trump's campaign, though the developments appear to contradict Trump's vehement denials of any such business connections to Russia in the past.

