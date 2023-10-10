"I don't know of a single school that was not told that they by law could not hold onto some of their classrooms"because there was no registered carrying teacher"Wow, unbelievable."



- LAUSD Board President Jackie Goldberg



For the first time in decades, the LAUSD is operating with a School Board that is not controlled by members financed by the charter school industry. This finally allows supporters of public schools an opportunity to review policies designed by the charter school industry to give its schools a competitive advantage, including the ability to demand space on public school campuses using PROP-39, even if that will leave less room for public school students to receive services in the school their parents have chosen.

Prior to the Board's consideration of the "Creating a Charter Schools Co-Location Policy to Mitigate Impacts Caused by Proposition 39" resolution at its September 26, 2023, afternoon meeting, I presented the following as part of my comments at the morning session:

As the Board began deliberating the proposal, the Director of the Charter School Division, Jose' Cole-Gutie'rrez, was called on to answer questions about the policy of giving away rooms that did not have a certificated teacher assigned to them full-time. This was essential to the discussion as a long-term complaint of co-located public schools has been that rooms used to provide art and music classes, special education services and the space for parent centers have been taken away from them during the co-location process as they were considered to be "empty" under the standards used by the Charter School Division.

Shockingly, Cole-Gutie'rrez contradicted what the bureaucrats under his leadership have been telling school communities for years and said that this classification was not a result of state law but was simply an LAUSD policy. This was a surprise to the Board members who were not elected with the financial support of the Charter School Industry, including Scott Schmerelson, who said that, as a principal, he was told by district personnel that "if there is no roster carrying teacher in that room, that room is up for grabs."

On the other end of the aisle, Board Members Nick Melvoin, Tanya Franklin, and Kelly Gonez did not seem surprised by the revelation. Melvoin even went as far as to say that he has known that this was district policy for years. If this is the case, the bureaucrats need to explain why they were giving differing information to the members of the school board.

To those of us who have been carefully watching the LAUSD, Cole-Gutie'rrez's duplicity is not a surprise as he has provided examples in the past about his loyalty to the charter school industry:

By not being truthful with the Board members who are not aligned with the Charter School industry, Cole-Gutie'rrez committed an act of insubordination. He has proven that he cannot be trusted to provide the necessary oversight of the charter schools. If the Board does not take the steps needed to remove him from his position, they are ignoring their responsibility to the students and parents of the LAUSD.