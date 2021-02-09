He Evaded Responsibility Far Longer Than Anybody Thought Possible

For justice to prevail, even a "chosen one" who encouraged attacks on America must be held to account



He lied to his followers for years.



He told them he was chosen by God to lead them, and that they were the only "true" believers; everybody else was okay with abortion, homosexuality, and was weak-kneed about the Bible's call for a vengeance that mandates the death penalty. He reveled, in fact, in his ability to use the death penalty.



The rightwing preachers loved him, and he showered them with attention, bending government to shower them with wealth and power. They, in turn, told their congregants that, despite his personal failings, he was The One, the reincarnation or at least the modern version of an ancient king who scripture said would come to lead their people into the Last Days when the Messiah would return.





Next Page 1 | 2

(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).