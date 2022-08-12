Hayti Revolution Reflections: The Resistance Speaks

Her tongue is not cut out: The Hayti Resistance Speaks

Bò Kay Manbo Inan (Bwa Kayiman) on August 14, 1791 was the Vodun War Council and Gathering that began the Hayti Revolution that started Aug 22, 1791 and where, after a thirteen year war, the amalgamated Afrikan tribes beat, in combat, the armies of the French, the Spanish and the English to abolish slavery, direct colonialism, forced assimilation & the economic system they camouflage now: their human trafficking Triangular Trade.

Viv, Lakou, Konbit, Jarden are Hayti's indigenous ways to counter the white settler and European nations' new forms of slavery where endless debt is unleashed on the people. Their lands, liberty and public assets are privatized and subjugated by foreign rule that operates through fake elections, UN-US cholera democracy, their devious free trade, export economy, Neoliberalism corporate welfare or, shenanigans like getting huge swatches of local land and sea areas designated as "tourist zones," or "protected UNESCO biosphere reserves" - all of which opens the local market, and our vulnerable, unprotected population and environment to the tyrannical whims of racist foreigners and their billionaire Syrian-Lebanese-Israeli overseers.



The effect is a quiet genocide and ethnocide. They destroy the collective economy and agency of Haytians. Contain the people in poverty, dependency, endless debt and misery. The outcome is not much different than that of the Triangular Trade, a deprave and inhuman economic system Hayti was the first to eliminate, in combat, 231 years ago.



The Haytian is a natural element in the world. The powers-that-be are at war with nature. They are destroying nature and thus us. We survive knowing nature always renew itself.



Viv, Lakou, Konbit, Jarden are sustainable ways of being. It's the majority's way of life - the Ayisyen way and how we survive the captured state and its collaborators for 231 years.



Port au Prince, where the largest US embassy in the Western Hemisphere resides - along with the other CoreGroup nations, their collaborating Conzes, marechaussee police and marechaussee paramilitary - doesn't represent the Ayisyen Way, nor is it all that is in Ayiti. Au Contraire.



There is an Ayiti outside of Port au Prince. The Èzili's Network and #FreeHaitiMovement exists to promote, reproduce in modern ways and to celebrate Viv, Lakou, Konbit, Jarden and our collective awareness of being an element of nature. We detox to expel the leeches and parasites that attach themselves to our being for sustenance and try to live sustainably with the other beings and nature around us, not against it.



There were more than 20,000 Haytians at the Plen Du Nò Ogou Festival this July 2022. They gathered together in brotherhood and sisterhood to have fun, commune together and raise up Ogou - the legendary father protector and soldier who never loses a fight. But all we saw in the local and world newspapers in July was the horrible specter of non-brotherhood, anti-Haitian hate and a violent colonial fratricide being played out in the foreign controlled warfare between the G9 and GPèp in Site Solèy, Port au Prince. It's reported that over 200 people were killed and 3,000 displaced in July.





