Former-slave-state Missouri Senator Josh Hawley doesn't want America's white children to be exposed to the simple reality that slavery was not only legal at the founding of our country but was, in several places, written into our Constitution.

And that the rest of America subsidized the slave-owners' states and continues to subsidize them to this day.

Hawley, of course, is the guy who gave a fist-salute to the armed white supremacist traitors who stormed the US Capitol on January 6th to assassinate Vice President Pence and Speaker Pelosi. He hopes to ride his white supremacy shtick to the White House.

Doubling down on the GOP notion that America is a nation exclusively of, by and for white people, Hawley has now proposed a law he calls "The Love America Act of 2021." The bill is only 3 1/2 pages long. There's a bit of legalese to make it into legislation, defining what "school" means, etc., but this is what it says:

"RESTRICTION ON FEDERAL FUNDS FOR TEACHING THAT CERTAIN DOCUMENTS ARE PRODUCTS OF WHITE SUPREMACY OR RACISM "[N]o Federal funds shall be provided to an educational agency or school that teaches that the Pledge of Allegiance, the Declaration of Independence, or the Constitution of the United States is a product of white supremacy or racism."

That's it. That's the gist of the entire bill.

In other words, public schools that teach the actual history of our Constitution lose all their federal funds our tax dollars and essentially go out of business. It's really just that simple: white supremacist Republicans like Hawley don't want your kids to know the true history of America.

Black children, they say, are old and tough enough to experience racism but white children are just waaay too young and fragile to learn about it.

Hawley's protests notwithstanding, racism and white supremacy were very much a part of our founding documents. Consider "Father of the Constitution" (and slaveholder) James Madison's notes from the Constitutional Convention in Philadelphia in 1787.

