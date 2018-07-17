 
 
Have Mueller and Rosenstein Finally Gone Too Far?

Friday the 13th is presumably always someone's unlucky day. Just whose may not be obvious at the time, but I suspect that "Russiagate" special counsel Robert Mueller and Deputy US Attorney General Rod Rosenstein already regret picking Friday, July 13 to announce the indictments of 12 Russian intelligence officers on charges relating to an embarrassing 2016 leak of Democratic National Committee emails. They should.

Legally, the indictments are of almost no value. Those indicted will never be extradited to the US for trial, and the case that an external "hack" -- as opposed to an internal DNC leak -- even occurred is weak at best, if for no other reason than that the DNC denied the FBI access to its servers, instead commissioning a private "cybersecurity analysis" to reach the conclusion it wanted reached before hectoring government investigators to join that conclusion.

Diplomatically, on the other hand, the indictments and the timing of the announcement were a veritable pipe bomb, thrown into preparations for a scheduled Helsinki summit between US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

House Republicans, already incensed with Rosenstein over his attempts to stonewall their probe into the Democratic Party's use of the FBI as a proprietary political hit squad, are planning a renewed effort to impeach him. If he goes down, Mueller likely does as well. And at this point, it would take a heck of an actor to argue with a straight face that the effort is unjustified.

Their timing was clearly intentional. Their intent was transparently political. Mueller and Rosenstein were attempting to hijack the Trump-Putin summit for the purpose of depriving Trump of any possible "wins" that might come out of it.

They secured and and announced the indictments "with intent to influence the measures or conduct of any foreign government or of any officer or agent thereof, in relation to any disputes or controversies with the United States, or to defeat the measures of the United States."

That language is from 1799's Logan Act (18 U.S.C 953). Its constitutionality is suspect and no one has ever been indicted under it in the 219 years since its passage. Rosenstein and Mueller aren't likely to be the first two, and may not even technically have violated its letter. But I'd be hard put to name a more obvious, intentional, or flagrant act in violation of its spirit.

Rosenstein and Mueller are attempting to conduct foreign policy by special prosecutor, a way of doing things found nowhere in the US Constitution. Impeachment or firing should be the least of their worries. I'm guessing that there are laws other than the Logan Act that could, and should, be invoked to have them fitted for orange coveralls and leg irons pending an appointment with a judge.

That they even have defenders is proof positive that some of Trump's most prominent opponents consider "rule of law" a quaint and empty concept -- a useful slogan, nothing more -- even as they continually, casually, and hypocritically invoke it whenever they think doing so might politically disadvantage him.

 

Thomas L. Knapp is director and senior news analyst at the William Lloyd Garrison Center for Libertarian Advocacy Journalism (thegarrisoncenter.org). He lives and works in north central Florida.


The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Rob Kall

Comment by Rob Kall:

I've approved this, but totally disagree with it.


Trump is under investigation. His administration is under investigation.


Even Fox News weighed in with a negative take on Trump's handling of the meeting and the questions that followed.


The American people are being well served by Mueller and Rosenstein. I'm afraid to ask, but, would your rather not know that Russians hacked our elections, or that our President totally ignores and disrespects the intelligence agencies run by people he appointed?


Knapp's suggestion that what they did was bad is so, so ridiculous, but representative of the Republican leadership, which is ignoring all the lies and crimes of Trump. It is a suggestion that information and the truth are bad. I don't think that was ever envisioned by the writers of the constitution.

Submitted on Tuesday, Jul 17, 2018 at 3:43:49 PM

Author 0
Thomas Knapp

"Trump is under investigation. His administration is under investigation."

As were Bill Clinton and his administration for his entire time as president. And most of that struck me as political bullshit too.

"would your rather not know that Russians hacked our elections, or that our President totally ignores and disrespects the intelligence agencies run by people he appointed?"

If Russians hacked our elections, I'd want to know -- and I'd expect that nearly two years later, those claiming it would be able to provide some evidence, instead of just using indictments that will never go to trial to score cheap political points at the expense of possibly better relations with another nuclear power.

What happens when we trust the intelligence apparatus? The first thing that comes to mind is invading Iraq over non-existent WMD. The second is finding out later that they lied to us when a Snowden or an Assange publicly pantses them.

Submitted on Tuesday, Jul 17, 2018 at 7:07:34 PM

Author 0
