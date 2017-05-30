Refresh  

OpEdNews Op Eds

Haunted by the Ghosts of War

By Edward Curtin
      (Page 1 of 3 pages)
opednews.com Headlined to H2 5/30/17

Memorial Day, May 29th, is his birthday. He died defending his country. A true war hero, a naval officer, he risked his life to save his men. Like so many we should remember on Memorial Day, he goes before us as an exemplar of courage, real patriotism, and a witness to war's brutality.

But remembering all the war dead is like drifting on a ghost ship in a still sea of burning water. Haunted by the eerie silence of their absent presence, if we listen closely enough, we can hear such victims calling to us: Remember me, Remember me, why did it have to be?

"All warfare is ghostly," writes Norman O. Brown, "every army an exercitus feralis (a funereal exercise), every soldier a living corpse."

The world is littered with the corpses of war's victims, those of the killers and the killed, soldiers of every nation -- but the vast majority are innocent civilians who never picked up a gun. The earth is so saturated with all their blood that one would expect the rivers to run red as a reminder. But that only happens in poems, as with Federico Garcia Lorca: "Beneath all the totals, a river of warm blood."

But what do poets know that the potentates, politicians, and mad generals don't? These killers are experts at shedding innocent blood to satisfy their blood lust and then erecting monuments to the killers. They are necrophiliacs, while all the poets do is to remind us that we will all die and that we should affirm life and love each other before we do -- that war is an evil lie, as Wilfred Owen told

If in some smothering dreams, you too could pace

Behind the wagon that we flung him in,

And watch the white eyes writhing in his face,

His hanging face, like a devil's sick of sin;

If you could hear, at every jolt, the blood

Come gargling from the froth-corrupted lungs,

Obscene as cancer, bitter as the cud

Of vile, incurable sores on innocent tongues

My friend, you would not tell with such high zest

To children ardent for some desperate glory,

Next Page  1  |  2  |  3

 

http://www.edwardcurtin.com/

Edward Curtin is a writer whose work has appeared widely. He teaches sociology at Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts. His website is http://edwardcurtin.com/


Go To Commenting		 /* The Petition Site */
The views expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Alexander Kershaw

Become a Fan
Author 500827

(Member since Nov 25, 2014), 2 fans, 97 comments


The damage of war continues for generations. The war between the North and South is still being fought in the minds and on the bodies of all colors and nationalities in the US. I never went to Vietnam, but I and all my generation and their children and grandchildren still suffer. I do not celebrate Memorial Day. I mourn for the loss of love and happiness.

Submitted on Tuesday, May 30, 2017 at 7:57:57 PM

John Lawrence Ré

Become a Fan
Author 78374

(Member since Apr 17, 2012), 7 fans, 1 articles, 449 comments


Agree about memorial day. But as for the North v South thing, I think racism today is pretty evenly spread coast to coast, north to south. For example, the NYC bulls have proven over the past several decades that they could be the most vicious and racist "gang" in the US, whereas there are many progressive grass-roots groups emerging in the south.

Submitted on Tuesday, May 30, 2017 at 11:03:42 PM

