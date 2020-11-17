 
 
Hate Crimes are At Their Highest in Over a Decade

By       (Page 1 of 3 pages)
Hate crimes
(Image by Lehigh Valley Ramblings)   Details   DMCA

Eventually Donald Trump will go.

Even though he is refusing to concede, he has no standing come January 20.

The people have spoken whether he likes it or not.

Should he refuse to leave the White House, he will be considered a trespasser, and fair game for the United States Secret Service.

But some things don't go away so easily after an election.

One harsh reality we must contend with after Donald Trump leaves 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue--one way or another--is the cultural wound he has enflamed.

According to the Southern Poverty Law Center, Trump supporters committed hundreds of hate crimes in the weeks following his 2016 victory.

In the ensuing four years, Trump demanded four female House members of color to "go back" to the "crime infested places" from which they came.

He called South American countries "shitholes."

He accused three to five million "illegals" of voter fraud.

He floated ending birthright citizenship via executive order.

He praised pro-Confederate protesters in Charlottesville, Va. as well as those intending to force governors to lift orders designed to stop the coronavirus spread while calling BLM protesters "thugs."

He calls COVID-19 (which he has contracted) a "Chinese virus."

He still believes he's building a wall to prevent Mexican and South American immigrant entry.

Trump and surrogates have regularly been exposed for their more obvious dog whistles.

Ted Millar is a writer and teacher. His work has been in featured in myriad literary journals, including Straight Forward Poetry, Better Than Starbucks, the Broke Bohemian, Caesura, Circle Show, Cactus Heart, Third Wednesday, and The Voices (more...)
 

