"Hate & Fear" or "Liberty & Prosperity"?

By       (Page 1 of 4 pages)
Reprinted from hartmannreport.com

The GOP has planted their flag deeply into the soil of fear and hate, right up to and including a call to repeal the Voting Rights Act of 1965 - this year we must vote as if our future depends upon it

Fear
Fear
(Image by muffinn)   Details   DMCA

The Texas GOP's state party meeting last week gave America a clear insight into Republican thinking going into this year's election and the 2024 presidential race. They've planted their flag deeply into the soil of violence, fear, white supremacy, and hate right up to and including a call to repeal the Voting Rights Act of 1965.

Democratic candidates across the nation, on the other hand, show that party is leaving behind the neoliberalism of Clinton and Obama and moving forward with a futuristic "Freedom Agenda."

(They should brand it as such, taking a lesson from Gingrich's 1994 "Contract With America" strategy that put Republicans solidly in charge of the House for the first time since the Republican Great Depression.)

The GOP "Hate and Fear Agenda" is straightforward: Republicans and GOP media like Fox tell their voters to fear:

  • *LGBTQ people, who the Texas Republicans say have "chosen" an "abnormal lifestyle."

  • *Non-white people.

  • *Immigrants from anywhere except Europe.

  • *Atheists, Muslims, Jews, Hindus, Buddhists, and non-evangelical Christians.

  • *Women who want to control their own bodies or demand equal rights.

  • *Books that talk about racism, sexism, or the true racial history of America.

  • *Labor leaders and their unions.

Thom Hartmann is a Project Censored Award-winning New York Times best-selling author, and host of a nationally syndicated daily progressive talk program on the Air America Radio Network, live noon-3 PM ET.
 

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
