Has the World Become Too Dangerous For Democracy?

Facebook, Twitter and YouTube are now the nearest thing we have to a "town square" - a public forum where the issues of the day can be freely expressed and debated. But all at once we find that only "correct" opinions can be expressed in these domains . The problem with this is obvious. Who, exactly, has the right to say what is "correct"? A dilemma, at first glance, seems unavoidable. The sites where all this deleting is happening are private enterprises. Don't they have the right to say what can and cannot be expressed on their forums?

A similar issue came up back in the days of the "sit-ins" that were used to break up the pattern of racial segregation in the United States. Many years ago when I participated in a sit-in, I was attacked for denying the right of the lunch-counter owner to serve whom he chose in his privately owned enterprise. This idea was countered by the principle that when you use your private property for a public purpose, your policies must conform to the ethical principles of the community. We lost our case in court on that particular incident. We were convicted of trespassing and sentenced to a short spell in jail. Yet in time the right of private restaurants to refuse service to blacks was made illegal. Rightly so, as I am sure that most of us would agree.

The issue of controlling the opinions and information that is permitted on YouTube, Twitter and Facebook is exactly parallel. These huge enterprises serve as a public forum for our society. If they are going to do so their policies must conform to the First Amendment of the Constitution. It is a bit appalling to me that people who think of themselves as liberals or progressives don't see this. Free speech is not a Republicans vs. Democrats issues, or at least it should not be. Without free speech there is no democracy. To allow a handful of very wealthy people to control what can and cannot be said on our public forums marks the end of what democracy we still have in this country.

It is not just on the internet that freedom of speech is being radically curtailed. Throughout society there seems to be a growing conviction that life has become too dangerous for democracy. In our educational facilities, for example, we find increasingly less tolerance for the exploration of information that is even tangentially related to controversial topics. For example, George Williard, in an article titled Anti-Gay Hatefest at U of Texas (Outloud, December 20, 2019), describes a rather astonishing example of how far people in an academic situation feel they are justified in going to suppress the free speech of a professor:

On November 21st 2019, a right-wing student activist tied to anti-gay Republican Texas politics launched an effort to fire a tenured, openly gay University of Texas, Austin, classics professor for his academic work on Ancient Greek and Roman sexuality. In short order, her campaign was hijacked by violent left-wing radicals, who attacked the professor at his house. There was a brick thrown through his window, slanderous graffiti spray-painted on his Austin home's facade, and a mob attack that forced him from his home under police escort.

It is ironic that the students who attempted to silence the professor by such illegal means justified their actions as a form of free speech. I doubt that throwing a brick through somebody's window is the kind of thing the founders of our country had in mind as speech that needed to be protected.

Williard observed that "the attacks on Prof. Hubbard from both the anti-gay right and left 'Antifa' vigilantes point to the perilous state of academic freedom on today's campuses." He is right, of course, but intolerance of free speech is not only a feature of the fringe groups in society; it is becoming characteristic of the field of public education, main-stream news, speech in the medical realm, science, and social media as well.

One of the reasons that might be given for speech being dangerous is simply that it is sometimes upsetting to people. Let's consider an example. Surely the genocides of the 20th century are the most disturbing historical facts of that time. Must such facts never be mentioned for fear of upsetting people? On the contrary, it is precisely such events that must be remembered, so that they will not be repeated.

In the interest of making our public forums "safer" we hear people clamoring for more "fact checkers" who will screen what we are permitted to see and read. But who exactly are these omniscient philosopher kings who will determine what facts and ideas the general population can be exposed to and what they must be protected against? I imagine that a variety of corporations will be happy to supply "fact checkers" to make sure things are not said that might discourage the purchase of their products. Actually to select anybody to perform such a role is to accept living under a totalitarian regime.

If we feel that things are being said that are not helpful, or are even dangerous, the proper response is to oppose what is being said with facts and arguments - not to prevent the person with the presumably wrong information from speaking.

In some out-of-the-way alternative-news sources my spouse and I learned that there are massive protests in France, Italy, Germany and England against the way their governments are dealing with covid-19. I don't recall running into this information in the mainstream sources of news in this country that I look at. Information that does not reinforce the view of reality that the dominant powers want to support is now routinely blocked or downplayed. We may agree with what these protesters are saying, or we may disagree with them. But the protests are news. Yet apparently the philosopher kings have determined that we are not able to handle such information. To know what these protesters are saying is too dangerous for us.

"I wholly disapprove of what you say and will defend to the death your right to say it." The principle that should guide how we handle speech cannot be stated more perfectly. After all, the "fact checkers" that censor our speech might, themselves, be distorting the truth out of self interest. Suppose that we were the fact checkers. You (or, God forbid, even I) might be mistaken in some of our beliefs. We must all be open to correction. That means being open to all speech - even speech with which some of us disagree.