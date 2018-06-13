- Advertisement -

As critical and disappointed as I and many others have been regarding Bernie Sanders, mainly due to his foreign policies or lack thereof, I was pleased to see this speech to Congress by him recently. He questions the absence of information on military spending over such a long period of time, and in so doing also calls for this information.

He compares it to how he and the fellow next to him served as mayors, and how they dealt with budget proposals and what to do when money was spent and the job not done.

This strikes me as a potentially large step in the right direction, though it does look as though the DNC is bound and determined to continue "business as usual," from much else that I read. As noted, in spite of the horrors I see, I do look for hope, wherever it may be found.