OpEdNews Op Eds    H2'ed 12/6/21

Has Anything Good Come Out of This Pandemic?

By       (Page 1 of 1 pages)
Author 519250
Message Artie Beck

I had a discussion with my girlfriend this morning, going from subject to subject as we normally do. I asked the following question, "Has anything good come out of this pandemic?".

There were about 15 seconds of silence as we both tried to think of something positive. I finally came up with an answer.

I firmly believe that without Covid, Donald Trump would still be president. Then came the follow-up question, "Was it worth it?". Was it worth the hundreds of thousands of innocent lives lost in the US, and millions around the world, shuttered businesses, poverty, depression, schools closing".I could go on and on.

Hopefully, with a vaccine this will soon be over and we can begin the long process of finding our way back to normalcy.

On the other hand, we got rid of a potential dictator and prevented the loss of the world's most important democracy. The loss of a country that free people

around the globe can look up to and that those living under authoritarian regimes can find a glimmer of hope. Unlike the pandemic, there may be no coming back from another four years of Donald Trump.

Was it worth it? I can't decide.

 

Artie Beck

Retired, concerned citizen from Central NJ

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Rob Kall

Author 1
Editor-in-Chief
(Member since Jun 5, 2005)
Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

  New Content

The fact is, Trump's horrific failure to deal effectively with the Pandemic cost him the election. If he had been competent, he would have prevented much of the death and suffering and he would have won. So, I'm not sure the question of whether it was worth is works. He lost because he contributed to making the pandemic so bad and his losing was the natural outcome. The people who supported Trump are a real mystery.

Submitted on Sunday, Dec 6, 2020 at 3:11:57 PM

Author 0
