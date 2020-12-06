I had a discussion with my girlfriend this morning, going from subject to subject as we normally do. I asked the following question, "Has anything good come out of this pandemic?".

There were about 15 seconds of silence as we both tried to think of something positive. I finally came up with an answer.

I firmly believe that without Covid, Donald Trump would still be president. Then came the follow-up question, "Was it worth it?". Was it worth the hundreds of thousands of innocent lives lost in the US, and millions around the world, shuttered businesses, poverty, depression, schools closing".I could go on and on.

Hopefully, with a vaccine this will soon be over and we can begin the long process of finding our way back to normalcy.

On the other hand, we got rid of a potential dictator and prevented the loss of the world's most important democracy. The loss of a country that free people

around the globe can look up to and that those living under authoritarian regimes can find a glimmer of hope. Unlike the pandemic, there may be no coming back from another four years of Donald Trump.

Was it worth it? I can't decide.