 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook 1 Share on Twitter Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
OpEdNews Op Eds    H2'ed 4/25/23

Harry Belafonte: Anti-Fascist and Pro-Democracy Artist-Activist, Rest in Power (at 96)

By       (Page 1 of 1 pages)   No comments
Message Chuck Pennacchio


Harry Belafonte NAACP Speech - February 2013
(Image by YouTube, Channel: Belafonte Ent)   Details   DMCA

I remember well meeting Harry Belafonte, along with Coretta Scott King, at a peace rally in Bonn, West Germany, in the "hot autumn" of '81 "" October 10, 1981, to be precise. A truly remarkable human being, dedicated social justice warrior, musician, singer, actor, and friend to all, Harry inspired every loving person who came in contact with him. When he took my outstretched hand and welcomed me as a "fellow American" and "peace and justice warrior," I knew I had made a friend for life. Though he has moved onto another place, after 96 years of life among the living, Harry Belafonte will live on in my heart and mind, and in the head and heart of those he touched.

So, what made 1981 a "hot autumn"? It was the fact that Reagan administration cabinet and sub-cabinet members openly and insanely declared that they were "preparing to fight and win" a "limited nuclear war" in central Europe. The popular pushback was incredible to experience firsthand. Some 300,000 folks showed up that day in Bonn, and millions more across Europe poured into the streets in the following days and weeks "" including another rally I attended in Rome, where 500,000+ turned out. To this day, I truly believe that peace activists across Europe and around the world, in 1981, preempted what easily could have turned into a nuclear nightmare.

Thank you Harry, for your everlasting radical hospitality, radical hope, and radical love!


Harry Belafonte dies: His most famous songs Harry Belafonte, the singer and actor who became a civil rights activist, has died at 96. One of the most successful ...
(Image by YouTube, Channel: The Times and The Sunday Times)   Details   DMCA

Rate It | View Ratings

Chuck Pennacchio Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Chuck Pennacchio, Ph.D., is a five-decade issue, electoral, and union organizer; president of the One Payer States network (onepayerstates.org); senior advisor to Healthcare for All Pennsylvania; co-founder of Our Revolution PA; founder of the Justice for All Network (justiceforall.global); producer of the single-payer documentary "Fix It: Healthcare at the Tipping Point" ( (more...)
 

Related Topic(s): , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines

 
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEd News Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

PA Study Proves Single-payer Health Care Will Save $17 Billion Annually and Cover Everybody in PA

NY Times Hit Piece on Bernie Sanders in Keeping With the Establishment's Leading News Organ

The 2016 Democratic National Convention: 'Inside-Outside' Reflections of a Bernie Sanders Delegate

Washington State: Single-Payer Health Care Here We Come

Two-Tracks; The Key to Single-Payer Success

The Three Cornerstones of American Fascism

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEd News welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEd News rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters.
Become a Premium Member Would you like to be able to enter longer comments? You can enter 10,000 characters with Leader Membership. Simply sign up for your Premium Membership and you can say much more. Plus you'll be able to do a lot more, too.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password
Show Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 

Tell A Friend