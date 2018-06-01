Power of Story Send a Tweet        
Harley-Davidson is Moving Jobs Offshore Despite Tax Cuts and Subsidies

By Joel D. Joseph, Chairman, Made in the USA Foundation

President Trump proclaimed that massive corporate tax cuts would keep jobs here in the USA. Harley-Davidson, the iconic U.S. motorcycle manufacturer, is using $700 million of its tax-cut money to buy back its own shares while closing its Kansas City plant and moving production offshore to Thailand. Trickle-down economics has played another trick on American workers.

Payback

Documents released recently by the Federal Reserve Board disclosed that the Fed lent Harley-Davidson $2.3 billion in 2008 and 2009 during the depths of the Great Recession. These documents show that the Federal Reserve purchased commercial paper from with its Commercial Paper Funding Facility (CPFF) on 33 separate occasions from Harley. In other words, the Federal Government saved Harley-Davidson once again.

Thirty-five years ago, President Ronald Reagan and Congress saved Harley by imposing massive import tariffs on Japanese motorcycles. By giving the sole American motorcycle maker some breathing room from competition to retool, Harley was able to get its act together and turn profitable.

Yet, despite being wwice bailed out by the Feds and given a billion-dollar tax bonus, Harley-Davidson turns around and closes a plant in Kansas City while opening one in Thailand.

Thai Hogs

Harley motorcycles are affectionately known as Hogs. In fact, Harley's stock symbol on the New York Stock Exchange is HOG. Harley is building a brand-new plant in Thailand with some of the windfall that it got from President Trump's corporate tax break. This new motorcycle assembly plant in Thailand's Rayong province, southeast of Bangkok, is scheduled to open later this year.

At the same time Harley is slashing 800 jobs and closing its Kansas City plant next year. Harley-Davidson said that it is opening a factory in Thailand to avoid that country's 60% tariff on U.S. motorcycles. President Trump should have jumped on this and negotiated with Thailand to reduce its tariff to the U.S. level of 2.4%. (Harley also built a factory in India in 2011 because India levies a 100% tax on imported motorcycles.)

Harley is Not the Only Ungrateful Hog

The U.S. government not only bailed out Harley twice, it bailed out General Motors and Chrysler Corporation.The GM bailout cost U.S. taxpayers $10 billion that it has never repaid, and never will. The 2008 American auto-industry bailout was intended to save American manufacturing jobs, not create jobs overseas. After the bailout GM has been importing Buicks from China, South Korea and Poland. China charges a 25% tariff on U.S. cars, while we only charge a 2.5% duty on cars imported from China.

Chrysler, now owned by Fiat-Chrysler, was also bailed out in 2008. After the bailout, Chrysler, for the first time in history, imported Jeeps. Prior to 2016, all Jeeps were made in Toledo, Ohio. Fiat is now manufacturing the Jeep Renegade in Melfi, Italy. The European Union, which includes Italy, charges U.S. car importers a ten-percent duty, while we charge EU car imports only a 2.5% tariff.

Congress Must Act

Chairman, Made in the USA Foundation, economist and lawyer, author of ten books and hundreds of articles.

