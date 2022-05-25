 
 
Life Arts

Happy Trails

By Gary Lindorff
bridge deconstruction
bridge deconstruction
(Image by dret)   Details   DMCA

I

In Jung's typology there are four functions:
Thinking, Feeling, Intuition and Sensation.
One of these functions is our Primary Function.
Most of us also have a Secondary Function, our fall-back,
And the opposite of our Primary Function
Is our Inferior Function which is mostly unconscious.
The opposite of Thinking is Feeling and visa versa.
The opposite of Intuition is Sensation and visa versa.
I am an Intuitive-Thinker.
Intuition is my primary function.
Thinking is my secondary function.


II


As I get older, I realize
That I'm not as smart as I thought,
Nor am I as smart as I used to be.
And I'm certainly not as quick
As I was when I was 30 or 40
Which is understandable.
But, as I age, my Intuition deepens.


III


There are people who know much more than me
And I rely upon their knowledge.
But many of these fine thinkers
Do not seem to appreciate that
There are other ways to process reality,
And that putting all of one's eggs
In the Thinking basket
Can lead to loneliness,
As Thinking winds down.
I'm glad I'm not a thinker per say,
But being an Intuitive
Hasn't made for an easy life.
How often do you see a job in paper
Calling for someone who is highly intuitive?


IV


Intuition is like riding a horse VS driving a car.
The logical mind can only get you so far.
Eventually you come to where the bridge is out.
That is where the horse of Intuition comes in handy.


V


I walk my horse downstream
To where the current is wide and shallow.
I let my horse drink and walk her across.
Then I climb back on.
Or maybe I decide to camp by the stream
For a while.
(My not being in a hurry
Has nothing to do with age.)
Meanwhile the person in the car of Thinking
Is looking for a detour
Wasting gas.


VI

Have you noticed
That there are more and more bridges out
These days?
(Happy trails.)

 

Gary Lindorff is a poet, writer, blogger and author of several nonfiction books, a collection of poetry, "Children to the Mountain" and a memoir, "Finding Myself in Time: Facing the Music"
 

