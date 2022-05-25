

bridge deconstruction

(Image by dret) Details DMCA



In Jung's typology there are four functions:

Thinking, Feeling, Intuition and Sensation.

One of these functions is our Primary Function.

Most of us also have a Secondary Function, our fall-back,

And the opposite of our Primary Function

Is our Inferior Function which is mostly unconscious.

The opposite of Thinking is Feeling and visa versa.

The opposite of Intuition is Sensation and visa versa.

I am an Intuitive-Thinker.

Intuition is my primary function.

Thinking is my secondary function.





II





As I get older, I realize

That I'm not as smart as I thought,

Nor am I as smart as I used to be.

And I'm certainly not as quick

As I was when I was 30 or 40

Which is understandable.

But, as I age, my Intuition deepens.





III





There are people who know much more than me

And I rely upon their knowledge.

But many of these fine thinkers

Do not seem to appreciate that

There are other ways to process reality,

And that putting all of one's eggs

In the Thinking basket

Can lead to loneliness,

As Thinking winds down.

I'm glad I'm not a thinker per say,

But being an Intuitive

Hasn't made for an easy life.

How often do you see a job in paper

Calling for someone who is highly intuitive?





IV





Intuition is like riding a horse VS driving a car.

The logical mind can only get you so far.

Eventually you come to where the bridge is out.

That is where the horse of Intuition comes in handy.





V





I walk my horse downstream

To where the current is wide and shallow.

I let my horse drink and walk her across.

Then I climb back on.

Or maybe I decide to camp by the stream

For a while.

(My not being in a hurry

Has nothing to do with age.)

Meanwhile the person in the car of Thinking

Is looking for a detour

Wasting gas.





VI

Have you noticed

That there are more and more bridges out

These days?

(Happy trails.)

