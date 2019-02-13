 
 
OpEdNews Op Eds

Hands Off Venezuela, Canada and US Go Home!

By David William Pear

Supported 3   Valuable 3   Must Read 2  
opednews.com Headlined to H3 2/13/19

Anti-War Rally Chicago Illinois 4-21-18 0972
Anti-War Rally Chicago Illinois 4-21-18 0972
(Image by cemillerphotography.com)   Details   DMCA
[First Published by the Greanville Post]

What is happening to Venezuela is a coup d'e'tat and it has nothing to do with democracy, human rights, free and fair elections or international law. The US and Canada represent the antithesis of those values; defying the United Nations Charter and international law by interfering in the internal affairs of Venezuela. Their hands are not clean, and their motives are not pure, because their foreign policy objectives everywhere are to promote the interests of their domestic corporations, oligarchs and war profiteers.

In 2017 the US and Canada formed a posse of vigilantes that they named the Lima Group. The gang members of the Lima Group are Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Guatemala, Guyana, Honduras, Panama, Paraguay, Peru, and Saint Lucia. Mexico's newly elected liberal government of Andre's Manuel López Obrador (AMLO) has withdrawn from the Lima Group, saying that Mexico follows the principles of sovereignty, non-intervention, and self-determination in foreign policy. Viva AMLO!

The US, which is the world's leading state sponsor of terrorism, handpicked the gang members of the Lima Group. Most are rightwing governments, and politically dominated by business-centric oligarchs, and wealthy families just like those that are trying to take control in Venezuela. Fascism, supported by corporations, elites and imperialists are on the march. There is a new wave of anti-immigrant, xenophobic, evangelical, homophobic, and social conservatives gaining power in Latin America, as elsewhere.

The UN Special Rapporteur on Human Rights, Idriss Jazairy specifically condemned the US and Canada for imposing economic sanctions on Venezuela. Jazairy stressed that the economic sanctions are immoral on humanitarian grounds, and they are an illegal attempt to overthrow the internationally recognized sovereign government of Venezuela. On January 31, 2019 the UN released a report that quoted him as saying:

"I am especially concerned to hear reports that these sanctions are aimed at changing the government of Venezuela. Coercion, whether military or economic, must never be used to seek a change in government in a sovereign state. The use of sanctions by outside powers to overthrow an elected government is in violation of all norms of international law. Economic sanctions are effectively compounding the grave crisis affecting the Venezuelan economy, adding to the damage caused by hyperinflation and the fall in oil prices."

Former UN Special Rapporteur Alfred de Zayas, who is also an international expert on the promotion of a democratic and equitable international order said on his website on February 7th the following about the current situation in Venezuela:

"Members of the United Nations are bound by the Charter, articles one and two of which affirm the right of all peoples to determine themselves, the sovereign equality of states, the prohibition of the use of force and of economic or political interference in the internal affairs of sovereign states, the enormous suffering inflicted on the Venezuelan people by the United States is nothing less than appalling. The economic war against Venezuela, carried out not only by the United States, but also by the Grupo de Lima in clear violation of Chapter 4, Article 19 of the OAS Charter, the financial blockade and the sanctions have demonstrably caused hundreds of deaths directly related to the scarcity of food and medicines resulting from the blockade."

Zayas also said that what the US, Canada and the mainstream media are doing to Venezuela reminds him of the deliberate disinformation campaign that led to the US (and the "coalitions of the willing", including the 15 "willing" who wished to be anonymous, such as Canada) illegally invading Iraq in 2003, and the destruction of Libya in 2011.

In the case of Libya in 2011, the so-called "no-fly zone" authorized by United Nations Security Council Resolution 1973 was for the intended purpose of bringing about a ceasefire. It specifically forbade any "boots on the ground", which the US is known to have violated.

The US, Canada and other NATO forces illegally exceeded their UN mandate, and used it as a cover to completely destroy Libya and regime change. It later was learned that the alleged Gadaffi genocide, which the no-fly zone was intended to stop, was a hoax. The point is that the US and its junior partners can never be trusted to tell the truth when a lie serves their purposes much better.

Whenever the US and its junior imperial partners resort to pleas of democracy and human rights, an ulterior motive should be assumed. For instance, the little the US and Canada care about democracy, human rights and free elections is shown by their long history of supporting non-democratic governments.

Canada has supported every US regime change project, and the overthrow of democratic governments, which did not conform to their mutual foreign policy objectives. Both countries' foreign policies prefer corrupt business-centric rightwing repressive governments. Democracy and human rights conflict with the interests and profits of their exploitative and extractive corporations.

Next Page  1  |  2  |  3  |  4  |  5

 

David William Pear is currently a columnist and Senior Contribution Editor of The Greanville Post. His articles and essays focus on U.S. foreign and military policy. He is an advocate for peace, ending wars of aggression, and promoting
 

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Brenda Schouten-Beckett

Once again, a beautifully written, lavishly documented offering from the working class titan, David William Pear.

Submitted on Wednesday, Feb 13, 2019 at 10:06:21 AM

Leslie Johnson

202-456-1111....if anyone would like to call the WH in protest.


I am of the opinion that the Bible should delete "made in God's image"....not that there aren't good people around, just not enough. That said, the US isn't just focused on foreign leaders, it's assassinated our own good ones as well.

Submitted on Wednesday, Feb 13, 2019 at 1:38:21 PM

Nelson Wight

HOW TO GO BILLIE

Submitted on Wednesday, Feb 13, 2019 at 3:18:02 PM

David William Pear

Writing this article has been a real eye-opener for me. Until I started researching Canada's involvement, I had fallen for the pr image of Canada's socially responsible benevolence.

There are two case studies that I plan on writing about once I have digested and recovered from this article. Canada has been particularly imperialistic and brutal in Haiti and Honduras. It is particularly ironic that Honduras's coup government, that illegally took power and has never had international observers to their phony elections should now be judging Venezuela, as part of the Lima Group.

Canadian mining companies are protected in their courts. It is ironic that if a Canadian citizen goes to Honduras and has sex with a minor it is a criminal offence in Canada (and should be). But if a Canadian mining company murders that same child, or anybody else, then they go unpunished.

Yves Engler's books have documented so many details that even he apologizes for it getting mind numbling.

Thanks for reading.

Submitted on Wednesday, Feb 13, 2019 at 4:42:02 PM

David William Pear

There is no end to the dirt on Canada. Here is another article I just ran across on how Canada treats their Indigenous People: The Politics of Pipelines, Police, the Courts, and First Nations in British Columbia

Submitted on Wednesday, Feb 13, 2019 at 5:59:59 PM

