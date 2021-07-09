 
 
OpEdNews Op Eds    H1'ed 7/9/21

Hands Off Haiti!

By       (Page 1 of 1 pages)   1 comment
Haitian national palace earthquake.
Haitian national palace earthquake.
(Image by Wikipedia (commons.wikimedia.org), Author: Logan Abassi / UNDP Global)   Details   Source   DMCA

Associated Press headline, July 8: "Biden with few options to stabilize Haiti in wake of slaying." Following the assassination of president Jovenel Moïse, AP reports, "the U.S. is unlikely to deploy troops."

Nonetheless, the American political and media establishments seem to blithely assume that Haiti's internal affairs are very much America's business. State Department spokesman Ned Price says "It is still the view of the United States that elections this year should proceed." An "electoral timetable" proposed by Moïse was "backed by the Biden administration, though it rejected plans to hold a constitutional referendum."

Imagine, for a moment, that Russian president Vladimir Putin announced his support for the US holding 2022 congressional midterm elections, but denounced a proposed constitutional amendment.

Haven't American politicians spent the last several years kvetching about supposed "Russian meddling" in US elections? Is there some particular reason why "election interference" is bad when others do it to us, but good when we do it to others?

The United States has intervened in Haiti's internal affairs for more than 200 years, almost always with poor results for both countries' populations.

After Haiti's slave population rose up and overthrew their French masters, Federalists led by Alexander Hamilton recognized Toussaint Louverture's new regime and encouraged independence (Louverture maintained the colonial relationship with France until 1804).

Under Thomas Jefferson, the US withdrew that diplomatic recognition under pressure from slave owners who feared a spread of Louverture's rebellion to the American mainland, and refused to recognize Haiti's independence until 1862. Subsequently, Washington intervened militarily in Haiti multiple times, occupied the country from 1915 to 1934, and supported the dictatorships of Francois "Papa Doc" and Jean-Claude "Baby Doc" Duvalier from 1957 to 1986 on the Cold War logic that Haiti could be a Caribbean "counterweight" to Communist Cuba.

Since the fall of Duvalier The Younger, the US government has continued to intervene in Haitian affairs -- dangling and withdrawing aid, engaging in economic blockade, and intercepting and repatriating US-bound refugees, based on who's in charge in Port-au-Prince and whether they toe Washington's line.

While it's simplistic to conclude that the US government is responsible for all of Haiti's many problems, Washington certainly bears a great deal of responsibility for those problems. The way forward and out of that culpability is less, not more, interference in Haiti's affairs.

If the US government really needs a "Haiti policy," that policy should include two elements: Free trade and welcoming refugees. Beyond that, hands off Haiti.

 

Thomas L. Knapp is director and senior news analyst at the William Lloyd Garrison Center for Libertarian Advocacy Journalism (thegarrisoncenter.org). He lives and works in north central Florida.


The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Art Costa

  New Content

Let me echo: Hands off Haiti!

Haitian problems are due largely to the 800 pound gorilla to the north...the Monroe Doctrinaire imperial empire that just won't let those people go. The US and its cohorts - NGOs - have pretty much destroyed that small nation with its "humanitarian intervention". The US has invaded Haiti after the Civil war to, in large part reunite north and south infantry - "brothers in arms".

How did this president become president of Haiti in the first place?

Stop it NOW!!

Submitted on Friday, Jul 9, 2021 at 10:03:43 AM

