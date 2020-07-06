 
 
Exclusive to OpEdNews:
Life Arts    H3'ed 7/6/20

"Hamilton" Revisited: You Read It Here First!

(Page 1 of 2 pages)
(Image by thesource.com)   Details   DMCA

Lin Manuel Miranda's musical, "Hamilton," is back in the news. The day before Independence Day, Disney + made available the filmed version of the acclaimed musical.

This time, however, in the light of Black Lives Matter and its reassessment of our nation's patriotic monuments, some critics have understandably muted their praise for the play and its unmitigated hagiographic rehab not only of Alexander Hamilton, but of George Washington and Thomas Jefferson.

All of them, of course, were enslavers of Africans and brutal exterminators of Native Americans. (Remember the part of Jefferson's Declaration of Independence that describes the latter as "the merciless Indian savages, whose known rule of warfare is the undistinguished destruction of all ages, sexes and conditions.")

The soft-pedaled praise of Miranda's work has made me feel cautious vindication. That's because nearly five years ago, I incurred the wrath of my family by critically reviewing "Hamilton," a play they all adored.

I'm sure you can understand their reaction. Not only did they adore the play, but my daughter and son-in-law (at great expense) had brought our entire family to see it in November of 2015. So, in their eyes my commentary demonstrated not only Philistine insensitivity, but an exceptionally high quality of ingratitude by looking a gift horse in the mouth.

In fact, the blog offended everyone to such an extent that all three of my adult children immediately unsubscribed from my blog. (And they haven't re-subscribed since.) Whenever "Hamilton" is mentioned in our family, the story of my betrayal is enthusiastically rehearsed by everyone including my young grandchildren.

Nonetheless, it's in that spirit of cautious vindication that I republish my original piece. I do so without change, except for my regret that I didn't credit Ishmael Reed for the Eichmann line in the piece's last sentence.

Here's the review:

_____

The "Hamilton" Minstrel Show

In the era of Black Lives Matter, how do you get Whites (including the Fox News crowd) to give standing ovations to Blacks and Browns presenting a play about the era of slavery and "Indian" extermination?

Simple: You (1) forget about Black Lives Matter, extermination and slavery and (2) make the play a "reverse" minstrel show where (3) a cast of what Malcolm X called "house Negroes" pretend to be white and celebrate the very people who oppressed and slaughtered their own forebears.

And there you have it: Lin-Manuel Miranda's feel-good musical "Hamilton," which is currently setting box office records on Broadway before enthusiastic, overwhelmingly white audiences.

It's a whiteface minstrel show without the grease paint.

In "Hamilton," mostly black and Hispanic actors cavort and grin through performances redolent of Stepin Fetchit. Without a hint of conscious irony, they domesticate their communities' hip-hop resistance medium to celebrate the slave merchant, Alexander Hamilton and the Indian Exterminator, George Washington.

And white people love it. That's because "Hamilton" is the Horatio Alger story our culture loves and uses against the poor, especially people of color.

Next Page  1  |  2

(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).

 

Mike Rivage-Seul

Mike Rivage-Seul is a liberation theologian and former Roman Catholic priest. Retired in 2014, he taught at Berea College in Kentucky for 40 years where he directed Berea's Peace and Social Justice Studies Program.
 

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Mike Rivage-Seul

(Member since Apr 9, 2010)


  New Content

The re-visioning of our national history now taking place under the leadership of BLM and others is so encouraging -- and unforeseen.

Submitted on Monday, Jul 6, 2020 at 4:58:29 PM

Author 0
Bob Stuart

(Member since Nov 19, 2008)


  New Content

You are sure in a strange minefield here. Justin Trudeau got himself in vast troubles over having gone to a costume party as Aladdin. It seems that any black face paint indicates a demeaning, not a celebration, of non-white people.

Submitted on Tuesday, Jul 7, 2020 at 5:09:04 AM

Author 0
Mike Rivage-Seul

(Member since Apr 9, 2010)


Reply to Bob Stuart:   New Content

Sad, but true to say. . . When you think about the minstrel show tradition, it seems to amount to ridiculing not celebrating black people. However, in the "Hamilton" reverse-minstrel case, it's a celebration of white people who were the very oppressors of the ancestors of the black and Latinx actor-protagonists. For me, it's interesting to see how all of this is coming to the fore now. Even the relatives I reference in my article have been sharing articles in the vein of the one I was attempting to mine. This morning, for instance, my eldest son sent around this article -- but, of course, with the disclaimer that he still doesn't "agree with dad."

Submitted on Tuesday, Jul 7, 2020 at 2:57:19 PM

Author 0
