

(Image by Kali Ma / I created it) Permission Details DMCA



The cliche of the abused spouse or lover who cannot see the truth of their abusers and keep going back to them and insisting that they are just misunderstood and really love the people they abuse; or the cliche of the fast talking salesman who can swindle the same person over and over again with promises that never materialize "this car is not a lemon I swear on my mother's grave;" both are good examples of people who time and time again give consent or support to politicians even though those politicians have repeatedly abused and swindled them.

And so it goes with the people who over and over get suckered by Republican politicians and more often than not Democrats as well. What a lot of people do not seem to understand is that first and foremost a successful politician is a successful salesman or saleswoman. Most have that special charisma unique to people who become successful salesman. Not all politicians have that, some gain their position through special circumstances of various types where they pander to certain select constituencies that care less about salesmanship and more about certain ideals - like religion for example. Another circumstance is where you have an especially gullible constituency and you are able to overcome your lack of salesmanship with a lot of advertising, which explains the likes of a Mitch McConnell who was elected to the senate in Kentucky even though he lacks any charisma or salesmanship. He won on advertising alone.

The gullibility or as Paul Craig Roberts terms the insouciance or indifference of so many people in America, allows the abusive and swindling politicians cum salesmen to repeatedly gain the support or at least the consent to lead the American government at all levels regardless of how much of a liar, or a failure and screwup they have shown themselves to be in the past. Take for example the recent ongoing debacle over repealing "Obamacare." The GOP painted themselves into a corner for years and years by selling the public on seeing Obamacare as the devil incarnate by demonizing the Affordable Care Act as the single greatest sin in America. It was said by GOP members to be the cause of the downfall of the economy and anything else they could think of. Now that they are in a position to repeal it they find themselves confronted by blowback from their previous salesmanship because the people expect something better instead of something worse. The problem for them is they have no intention of giving something better just like the abuser or swindler has no intention of giving up violence or going down the straight and narrow path. But because they are able to sell themselves to their gullible voters as the true saviors of America, to be trusted over the irreligious left, they are more than likely to prevail in that battle to a great degree if not completely.

And now we see that sad cliche of the beaten spouse or lover, or of the gullible sap who keeps buying the swindlers promise, manifest in the forms of journalists and politicians and even it seems world leaders, who have written or spoken in bright and hopeful ways about the Trump Tillerson swindle being perpetrated at the G20 meeting in Hamburg. No Dorothy, you are not back home in Kansas.

"The Trump we see on TV is very much different from the real person."

That was spoken by Vladimir Putin today after getting to speak with Trump for a few hours. And it really is no surprise he would say such a thing about Trump. Before the election we would hear often from famous people who said the same type of thing about Trump. "He's really charming" they said. "He's very polite" they said. "He's very different from his public persona" they said. "He really didn't mean to punch me in the eye" she said. "He didn't know the car was a lemon" she said. "He really likes me and is really nice to me" they both said.

From what we can parse from what has come of the meetings between Trump, Tillerson, and Putin, is this:

There is some agreement involving America, Russia, Syria, Jordan, and Israel to bring some law and order to the parts of Syria bordering the Golan Heights and the Jordanian border with Syria, and to bring in aid and so on. On the rebel side are the Al-Qaeda linked forces being openly supported by Israel, and covertly by Jordan and America as well. This appears to me to be more of the same as we saw in previous ceasefires that failed within a few days due to the supposed American military rejection of the political agreement in place. Even though the political agreement made by John Kerry was just put in place, American forces than "accidentally" bombed a Syrian base at Deir ez-Zor, a large city in the Euphrates river basin (which is to Syria what the Nile basin is to Egypt). Deir ez-Zor was the lone Syrian military outpost protecting the large city and governorate of Deir ez-Zor, a huge section of the Euphrates river basin, from ISIL. Scores of soldiers were killed and injured, and urgently needed heavy armaments were destroyed - ISIL has been a bigger problem there ever since. The media speculated that the US military leaders did it on purpose because they didn't want to work with Russia, that they defied Obama and Kerry. But there was nothing that came from that, no resumption of peace, and no military leaders were fired. That tells us it was planned from the top.

In the end the previous ceasefires have been about one thing - allowing time and space for the rebel forces to regroup and re-arm without fear of attack. Why would anyone think this time it will be any different in the face of past repeated fake ceasefires when the rebels were being defeated? Tillerson just said a day or two ago that "Assad and his family" must be removed from power in order for America to go along with the peace process. So nothing has changed. America still demands regime change.

And of course Syrian leadership and the military will not tolerate Syrian capitulation on that point because what "Assad and his family" stand for is another way of saying "we want an end to an Alawite led Syria." That is because the Alawite community has a pact with the Shi'a world, with mullahs in Lebanon and in Iran who give them spiritual blessings as legitimate Muslims when most all Muslims say otherwise since they are a secretive and syncretic sect. And in return the Alawites in Syria and Lebanon support the Shi'a leadership politically and economically. The Alawite community spent decades gradually gaining power through gradual dominance of the military at all levels, seeing that as the only way to keep themselves from a long history of being persecuted as Kafir (heathen) in a Sunni dominated Syria. Any peace in Syria will not be without an Alawite regime in control because they will not give up. There is no way the Shi'a leadership in Iran, Iraq, and Lebanon will tolerate a Middle East with the loss of Syria to a non-Alawite regime without a fight to the bitter end as well. Clearly the Trump teams sole purpose with Putin is to offer him something in return for backing off of support for the Alawite regime.

Any sensible person can see the Alawite regimes of Assad and his father have transformed Syrian society by teaching in schools and in general a non-denominational form of Islam, which is alien to Muslims elsewhere, but has brought peace and stability to the varied Muslim communities of Syria and created a young generation of non-denominational Muslims who strongly support Assad and hate the idea of a Wahhabist or similar extremist form of harsh sectarian Islam taking away their freedoms. But because they have politically and economically aligned with the Iran dominated Shi'a world, they have been targeted by America and Israeli leadership, and also by the Wahhabist oil soaked royals of the Gulf - for complete removal from power. Which means there can be no peace. American leaders know this. So for Tillerson to demand the ouster of Assad and his family from power, while proclaiming he is trying to broker a peace deal - that is a swindle, a hustle, nothing more. The Trump administration is not serious about peace. They don't "really love you," they haven't "really changed this time." They are not "honest salesmen," this time won't be any "different" than the previous swindles.