 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Tell A Friend Printer Friendly Page Save As Favorite View Favorites
OpEdNews Op Eds

Hamas Will Invite War In The Search For A Long-Term Solution

By       Message Alon Ben-Meir       (Page 1 of 2 pages)     Permalink    (# of views)   1 comment

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com Headlined to H3 7/11/18

Author 501501
Become a Fan
  (1 fan)

From Alon Ben-Meir Website

From flickr.com: Gaza: Israeli Overkill does not legitimize Palestinian Territory {MID-302873}
Gaza: Israeli Overkill does not legitimize Palestinian Territory
(Image by flickr.com)   Permission   Details   DMCA
- Advertisement -

Any protracted conflict can come to an end under certain circumstances that either evolve over a period of time or are precipitated by one side or the other of the conflicting parties, including: when both sides conclude they can no longer benefit from the continuation of the conflict; when both sides reach a point of exhaustion as they no longer have the resources nor the tenacity to continue the fight; when outside major power(s) impose a solution; when either side makes a unilateral significant concession that changes the dynamic of the conflict; and when the public rises en masse and engages continuously in civil disobedience or in violent protest to compel their government to find a solution.

None of the above scenarios seem applicable to the Israeli-Hamas conflict. The most likely scenario is the precipitation of a major violent explosion -- a fourth war that Hamas may well invite out of desperation, in which case it will be prepared to suffer thousands of casualties and massive destruction. Hamas will categorically refuse to settle on another ceasefire and restore the status quo ante. Instead, it will insist that Israel lift the blockade under a mutually agreed upon formula.

As Hamas sees it, sustaining such losses, however colossal they may be, will pale in comparison to the unending despair and desolation the Palestinians are suffering in Gaza from the continuation of the blockade.

- Advertisement -

Regardless of its bellicosity and extremism against Israel, Hamas is seen by the international community as the underdog. The severity of the humanitarian crisis in Gaza today is of mammoth proportions, making it impossible for Israel to wage another war against Hamas with the hope of simply reaching another tenuous ceasefire only to go back and 'mow the lawn' again and again without introducing a dramatic change on the ground. A fourth victory for Israel against Hamas is nothing but self-defeating as it will only further undermine Israel's image by making the conditions in Gaza even worse, which plays into Hamas' hand.

The current situation in Gaza is simply unsustainable because hopelessness and misery among the Palestinians breeds resentment and hatred, which in turn breeds violent resistance. This is a vicious cycle, and there is nothing that Israel can do now or in the future to end the conflict regardless of how much force it employs, as long as the blockade remains in place.

Times have changed; Israel can no longer maintain even relative calm in Gaza because Hamas has little left to lose and will keep the conflict simmering. Hamas has learned from the repeated mistakes of its previous three wars and will not settle for anything less than a long-term solution. Hamas knows that Israel's Prime Minister Netanyahu does not want another war at a time when Israel is preoccupied with other pressing regional issues it must face.

- Advertisement -

For Netanyahu, the growing importance of the strategic collaboration between Israel and the Arab states to face Iran, Israel's concerns over Iran's presence in Syria, and the prospect of the resumption of Iran's nuclear weapons program must assume top priority. This is coupled with Trump's pending peace plans, which Netanyahu does not want to disrupt because he wants to avoid the impression that he is the obstructionist rather than PA President Abbas.

Any Israeli government understands that Hamas is not going anywhere. Israel can invade Gaza and decapitate Hamas' leadership, but within a short period of time new leaders will rise to power who will even be more extremist, vengeful, and uncompromising.

Furthermore, Israel does not want to reoccupy Gaza. The reoccupation of the Strip would be nothing short of a security nightmare for Israel, not to speak of the monthly hundreds of millions of dollars required to maintain a huge military force to keep order and security, and to care for nearly two million people.

Gaza is separate from the West Bank, and given the far more complex conflicting issues between Israel and the Palestinian Authority (PA), the Netanyahu government should now focus on addressing the humanitarian crisis in Gaza first. Hamas and the PA do not see eye-to-eye, and for Hamas, easing the dire conditions in Gaza are far more urgent and it will seize any opportunity to negotiate as long as it is not humiliated in the process.

All past ceasefire negotiations between Israel and Hamas were conducted by a third party. Due to its proximity to Gaza, its security concerns, and being at peace with Israel, Egypt played a pivotal role in mediating between Israel and Hamas in the past. At this juncture, however, Israel and Hamas should negotiate directly, with Egyptian participation.

Face-to-face negotiations between Israel and Hamas will not only reveal the human dimension of both sides -- fear, anguish, and concerns -- but would also demonstrate if they are truly committed to reaching an agreement. Face-to-face talks also spark new ideas and possibilities that direct negotiations tend to stimulate. Additionally, direct talks foster a relationship that facilitates agreements on various difficult issues and helps nurture trust, the lack of which has been haunting both sides.

- Advertisement -

To set the stage, direct negotiations should be preceded by backchannel contacts between the two sides facilitated by a third party. The secret nature of backchannel talks conducted by top respected and trusted individuals from both sides would allow them to air their grievances and concerns without constraints, gauge the extent of the concessions they are prepared to make, and establish the prerequisites required to set the stage for face-to-face talks without public scrutiny.

If Israel wants to reach an agreement, it must drop its demand that Hamas should first surrender its cache of weapons before Israel lifts the blockade. The demilitarization of Gaza must be a part of the negotiating process based on quid pro quo, where a gradual destruction of Hamas' weapons is reciprocated by easing the blockade. What is necessary, however, is that Hamas first agree to renounce violence and cease all hostilities.

Next Page  1  |  2

 

- Advertisement -

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com

Dr. Alon Ben-Meir is a professor of international relations at the Center for Global Affairs at NYU. He teaches courses on international negotiation and Middle Eastern studies. His dedication to writing about, analyzing, and (more...)
 

Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon Share Author on Social Media   Go To Commenting

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; , Add Tags

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

"Army Of Islam" -- Erdogan's Plot Against Israel

Kosovo And Erdogan's Dangerous Islamic Agenda

Time To Kick Turkey Out Of NATO

Is A War Between Israel And Iran/Hezbollah Imminent?

How The Ideological Siege Undermines The Peace Process

Basking In The Shadows Of The Ottoman Era

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
1 people are discussing this page, with 1 comments  Post Comment

Christopher Zell

Become a Fan
Author 506274

(Member since Aug 2, 2016), 3 fans, 2 articles, 478 comments


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


  New Content

Good stuff. There needs to be more positive press about a hudna.

Submitted on Thursday, Jul 12, 2018 at 3:03:20 AM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 